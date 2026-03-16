Facts: Both semifinals were abandoned as rain didn’t relent at all in Sydney and not even a single ball was bowled.

Hobart Hurricanes have won their last three matches of the season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes are the defending champions and have played like one in the T20 Spring Challenge. They started the tournament with a loss but have won three consecutive matches since then to finish on the top of the points table. Moreover, they won all of their matches while chasing a total and defeated Brisbane Heat in the previous encounter by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat finished the league stage in the second place after winning three out of four matches. They started the tournament on a high with a hattrick of wins but their winning run was stopped by Hobart Hurricanes, their opponents in the final. The Heat will have to play their best game to have any chance of winning the tournament.

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 40%

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 60%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Callie Wilson picked up seven wickets so far at an average of 11.14 and a strike rate of 11.7 with the best figures of 3/25. Wilson has been in good form with the ball in the T20 Spring Challenge and has struck whenever her team needed the most. Hence, she can be backed to pick up at least one wicket in this game.

Sianna Ginger is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat in the tournament. She has accounted for five wickets thus far at a brilliant average of 12 and has conceded runs at an economy rate of only 4.5 which is among the best too. Ginger can turn the game on its head with her spell and hence, can be backed to pick at least two wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Cricket Central in Sydney hosted four matches of the T20 Spring Challenge and it hasn’t been easy going for the batters. 143 is the highest score at the venue so far and on two occasions, teams have been skittled for less than 10 runs. Moreover, all four matches have been won by teams bowling first. Hence, the side winning the toss will definitely opt to chase. However, a score around 150-160 is likely to be par in the final.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sydney is much better on Thursday with not a lot of rain expected through the day. It is a 2 PM start to the match and even though it will be cloudy, there is a little to no chance of rain during the game. The sun will be out as well in the afternoon and the temperature will hover around 20-21 Degrees Celsius with full 40 overs of action expected in the final.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Charli Knott (C), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Annie O’Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Aya Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott (C) All-Rounder Lucy Bourke Batter Sianna Ginger All-Rounder Annie O’Neil Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Lucy Hamilton All-Rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler Ayaka Kato Stafford Bowler Clodagh Ryall Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat won three out of their four matches in the league phase of T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 season. They qualified for the final after their semifinal was abandoned as they had finished higher in the table.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Lizelle Lee (WK), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (C), Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Mia Barwick, Callie Wilson, Molly Strano, Ava Curtis, Caitlin Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Ruth Johnston All-Rounder Nicola Carey All-Rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Rachel Trenaman Batter Tabatha Seville All-Rounder Hayley Silver-Holmes All-Rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Mia Barwick Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Molly Strano Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won their last three matches and qualified for the final as they finished higher in the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes Women faced each other once earlier this season. Hobart Hurricanes won that clash by eight wickets, chasing down the target of 129 runs comfortably.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Charli Knott and Lucy Bourke open the innings for Brisbane Heat and they have fared comparatively well throughout the tournament. They added 41 runs together in the previous face-off against Hobart Hurricanes. On the other hand, Ruth Johnston and Lizelle Lee have been inconsistent as openers for Hobart Hurricanes. Hence, Brisbane Heat are expected to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes in the final of T20 Spring Challenge.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Lucinda Bourke to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top batter

Lucinda Bourke opens the innings for Brisbane Heat and has been one of the best batters for her side. She has so far scored 95 runs in four innings and has been the top-scorer for her side. She has scored runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 89.62. Bourke has the ability to hold one end patiently and bat through the innings. Hence, Lucinda Bourke can be expected to become the top batter in this game.

Nicola Carey to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top batter

Nicola Carey has been the best batter for Hobart Hurricanes this season. She has so far amassed 157 runs in four innings at an impeccable average of 52.33 and a strike rate of close to 130 with two fifties to her name. Carey bats at number three and more often than not gets a chance to face maximum number of deliveries. Hence, she can be expected to be the top batter for the Hurricanes in the summit clash.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

Charli Knott is an opening batter for Brisbane Heat but interestingly, she is the joint-leading wicket-taker for them as well. She has so far accounted for five wickets so far at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 13.2 after bowling 11 overs. She has the ability to run through the opposition batting line-up with her four-over spell. Hence, Knott can be backed to become the top bowler for Brisbane Heat in this game.

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top bowler

Molly Strano was always expected to play an important role for Hobart Hurricanes in this tournament and she has admirably stepped up for her side. She began the tournament with a four-wicket haul and has overall accounted for eight wickets thus far at a superb average of 9.5 and a strike rate of 11.2. Strano’s four-over spell in the middle overs can change the game completely and hence, she can be expected to become the top bowler for her side in the final.