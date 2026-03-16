Facts: WBBL champions Melbourne Renegades have lost just once in their last nine games across tournaments

Grace Lyons has scored just three runs in three innings this season after scoring two 90-plus scores in the previous three games.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women have made a strong comeback from their narrow defeat in the season opener. They defeated Sydney Sixers by 32 runs while defending a big total of 163 runs in a rain-shortened 16-over game. Nicole Faltum smashed 52 runs off 38 balls while opening an innings to help the team post their biggest total of this season and that too in just 16 overs. Charis Bekker and Sarah Coyte then claimed five wickets combined to help the Renegades record, an easy win and boost to third position in the standings with four points.

Meanwhile, ACT Meteors were unfortunate to concede a four-run defeat on the DLS method against Perth Scorchers in their last match. They were restricted to 91 while chasing a revised target of 96 against the Scorchers. Zoe Cooke and Grace Dignam picked up three wickets each to bowl out the Scorchers on 128 while batting first, but the batters struggled despite a strong start. With two defeats in their first three games, ACT Meteors are placed sixth in the points table.

Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 60%

ACT Meteors chances of winning - 40%

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Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Melbourne Renegades Women have struggled with the bat this season, with no players reaching the 100-run mark in the first three matches. Emma de Broughe, however, has scored 65 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 135.41, and has also contributed with the ball by taking four wickets so far this season. She is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture and take a wicket.

ACT Meteors have struggled for consistency with both the bat and ball this season. Carly Leeson has contributed with 69 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 118.96. She has been consistent with the ball with a wicket in all three innings. Leeson was the leading run-getter for ACT Meteors last season with 148 runs in four innings and is likely to score her first fifty of this edition in this last group stage fixture.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Blacktown Olympic Park No. 2 Oval in Sydney offers a bowling-friendly surface. Both fast and spin bowlers have dominated the four matches played at this venue. The average first innings score here is below 120, and teams batting first have won just one in four matches. So, the captains are likely to prefer bowling first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for light rain in Sydney on Monday. The rain is likely to delay the start of this fixtur,e but fans can expect a shortened game. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during this fixture. The temperature will be at 20 degrees Celsius with 55% humidity in the air.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Charli McLennan, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Naomi Stalenberg

Predicted Playing XI

Courtney Webb (C) Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Naomi Stalenberg Batter Nocole Faltum Wicketkeeper Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sarah Coyte All-rounder Milly Illingworth All-rounder Charis Bekker Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler Charli Mclennan Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women won their last two games after losing their season opener. They have lost just one of their last five games across formats.

ACT Meteors News & Player List

ACT Meteors Player List

Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Shivani Mehta, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter (c) Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Paris Bowdler Wicketkeeper Annie Wikman Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Zoe Cooke All-rounder Holly Ferling All-rounder Grace Lyons Batter Grace Dignam Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Amy Hunter Bowler

ACT Meteors Team Form

ACT Meteors have won one of their first three games this season. They have won just two of their last 10 games across tournaments.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades-W and ACT Meteors are facing each other for the first time in T20 cricket.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Betting Odds

ACT Meteors to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Tess Flintoff and Nicole Faltum opened an innings for Melbourne Renegades in the last match and added 24 runs for the first wicket. Courtney Webb and Emma de Broughe are likely to return as openers in this fixture. On the other hand, ACT Meteors openers Carly Leeson and Olivia Porter have managed to produce two back-to-back 40-plus stands for the first wicket in the last two matches. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, ACT Meteors are expected to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women in this T20 match.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors T20 North Blacktown Olympic Park No. 2 Oval, null Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! ACT Meteors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.77 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades-W’s top batter

Melbourne Renegades Women’s captain batted in the No.4 position in the last game and smashed 29 runs off just 11 balls to help her team post a big total. Webb was the leading run-getter for the Renegades with 149 runs in just four innings at a strike rate of 160.21 last season. Webb has scored 62 runs in three innings this season and is likely to score a big knock in this fixture against ACT Meteors.

Annie Wikman to be ACT Meteors' top batter

The 24-year-old batter, who represents Italy in international cricket, has been in excellent form in T20s this season. She scored 23 runs off 16 balls in the last game and is leading the scoring chart for the Meteors this season with 74 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 117.46. Wikman has scored 165 runs in her last five T20 innings and can be tipped to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs ACT Meteors Top Bowlers

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades-W’s top bowler

The veteran Australian bowler with the experience of over 100 international wickets bowled a match-winning spell against Sydney Sixers in the last match. Coyte picked up wickets for 22 and also ran out two players. Coyte has claimed four wickets in three innings, and her economy rate of 5.22 is the best among Renegades bowlers this season. Coyte is likely to claim two wickets in the upcoming game against ACT Meteors.

Grace Dignam to be ACT Meteors’ top bowler

The 22-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner picked up three wickets while conceding just 26 runs off her four overs against Perth Scorchers in the last match. Dignam has claimed four wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 7.18 this season. She was the leading wicket-taker for her team with eight wickets in just four innings and can be trusted to take at least two wickets against the Renegades on Monday.