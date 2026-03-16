Facts: Melbourne Renegades have lost just one of their last seven games across tournaments

Madeline Penna remains unbeaten and is leading the scoring charts with 103 runs after two innings this season.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women started their 2025 campaign with a narrow three-wicket defeat against Brisbane Heat. Bowlers were impressive while defending an 85-run total, but they suffered a loss in the last over. Naomi Stalenberg top-scored with 28 runs and was the only batter to reach a double-digit score. Emma de Broughe and Sarah Coyte picked up two wickets each for the Renegades. Despite their losing start, the Renegades are likely to keep their heads high going into the next fixture.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers Women suffered a seven-run loss against ACT Women in their last game. Bowlers did a great job restricting their opponents to a 126-run total, but the batters struggled after a poor start. Isabella Malgioglio and Amanda-Jade Wellington clinched two wickets each, while Madeline Penna scored an unbeaten fifty for the Strikers. With one loss and one win, Adelaide Strikers are placed fourth in the points table.

Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 55%

Adelaide Strikers-W chances of winning - 45%

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Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Melbourne Renegades Women batters struggled against Brisbane Heat in the opening game, but the bowlers left a mark. Emma de Broughe, the batting all-rounder, displayed her bowling skills by taking two wickets. She gave the Renegades a breakthrough and conceded just eight runs off her three-over spell. Notably, de Broughe was the second-highest run-scorer and was the only player to record a fifty for the Renegades last season.

Madeline Penna is off to a stellar start to this season after a brilliant run of form in the last edition. The top-order batter top-scored with an unbeaten 55 runs off 58 balls against the ACT Meteors after bowling one economical over. Penna was the top-scorer in the opening match as well, scoring 48* off 38 balls. She was the leading run-scorer for the Strikers with 153 runs in four innings last season. Penna has been in excellent form with the bat lately and is expected to score another big knock in the next match.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be a big factor in this fixture after both teams’ defeats in their last respective match. Teams failed to reach the 130-run total while batting first in the first two matches at the Blacktown Olympic Park No. 2 Oval in Sydney. Both teams are likely to prefer to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture on Friday.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for sunny weather in Sydney on Friday. There is no rain prediction, but 15% chance of precipitation during the closing stages of the game. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius with 49% humidity in the air.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Charli McLennan, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Naomi Stalenberg

Predicted Playing XI

Courtney Webb (C) Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Naomi Stalenberg Batter Nocole Faltum Wicketkeeper Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sarah Coyte All-rounder Milly Illingworth All-rounder Charis Bekker Bowler Samara Dulvin Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler Olivia Henry Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost their opening game of this season by three wickets. It was their first loss in their last seven games across tournaments.

Adelaide Strikers-W News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers-W Player List

Ellie Johnston, Bridget Patterson (c & wk), Madeline Penna, Elizabeth Worthley, Eleanor Larosa, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Ella Wilson, Emerson Filsell, Maggie Clark, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Isabella Malgioglio

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Bridget Patterson (c) Wicketkeeper Madeline Penna All-rounder Elizabeth Worthley Batter Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Ella Wilson Bowler Emerson Filsell Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Isabella Malgioglio Bowler

Adelaide Strikers-W Team Form

Adelaide Strikers lost their last game after winning the opener this season. The Strikers have won three of their last five matches across tournaments.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades-W narrowly lead the head-to-head record against Adelaide Strikers-W with 11 wins in 21 matches. The Renegades have also won their last two encounters against the Strikers.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women

Melbourne Renegades openers Courtney Webb and Emma de Broughe added just eight runs for the first wicket in the last match. However, both batters remain in good form and were able to reach the 100-run mark last season. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers Women’s openers Ellie Johnston and Bridget Patterson contributed four runs for the first wicket in the last game, with the latter scoring two back-to-back single-digit scores. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Melbourne Renegades Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Adelaide Strikers Women in this T20 match.

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Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades-W’s top batter

Melbourne Renegades Women’s captain scored just three runs against the Strikers in the last match. However, Webb remains in the good run of form with one century and one fifty in her last five innings across formats. The top-order batter was the leading run-getter for the Renegades last season with 149 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 160.21. Webb is likely to overcome her poor start to this season with a big innings in this fixture on Friday.

Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers-W's top batter

The 19-year-old left-arm pacer registered a match-winning performance against Melbourne Stars in the first match. She scored an unbeaten 33 runs and picked up two wickets to give her team a thumping win. Larosa scored 24 runs off 28 balls against the ACT Meteors in the last game to show her good run of form.

Melbourne Renegades-W vs Adelaide Strikers-W Top Bowlers

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades-W’s top bowler

The veteran Australian medium-fast bowler was sensational against the ACT Meteors in the last game. Coyte claimed two wickets while leaking just five runs off her three overs to keep her side alive in the low-score defense. Coyte, who boasts 100 international wickets, was the joint-highest wicket-taker for her team with six wickets in four innings last season. She can be tipped to pick up at least two wickets in the next game against the Strikers.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Adelaide Strikers-W’s top bowler

The experienced Australian all-rounder continued her red-hot form with two more wickets in the last game. Wellington clinched two wickets while conceding just 26 runs off her four-over spell. She had a brilliant 2024 season, where she clinched eight wickets in just five innings. The leggie is expected to produce a similar performance with the ball against the Renegades and claim at least two wickets.