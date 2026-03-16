Facts: Brisbane Heat lost their previous game to Hobart Hurricanes in the league stage.

Melbourne Renegades have won their last three matches of the season.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades are on a rampage in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge, having won three consecutive matches in the league phase. They are coming off a three-wicket win over ACT Women in their previous game and ended the league stage in third place in the points table. Interestingly, their only loss in the league stage came against Brisbane Heat which was also their opening game of the season and will be keen on avenging the defeat.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat started the tournament on a high, winning their first three matches comfortably. Even though they finished the league stage in second place in the points table, the Heat lost their final game to Hobart Hurricanes. However, they have a psychological advantage over Melbourne Renegades, having beaten them earlier in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Emma de Broughe has done well with the ball for Melbourne Renegades. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker with five scalps to her name so far at an average of 16 and her economy of 6.66 is among the best too. Hence, Broguhe can be expected to pick at least one wicket in the semifinal clash against Brisbane Heat.

Sianna Ginger is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat in the T20 Spring Challenge. She has picked up five wickets so far at an average of only 12 and her economy of 4.5 is the best as well. Hence, Ginger can be expected to step up in this clash against Melbourne Renegades and shine by picking at least two wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Cricket Central in Sydney has hosted four matches this season so far and 143 has been the highest score batting first. In two matches, sides batting first have been skittled for less than 100 as well. All matches have been won by teams bowling first. Hence, the team winning the toss is certainly expected to chase. A score around 150-155 seems to be par on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sydney is not great on October 29. Rain is predicted for the entire day as there are 40% chances of showers, even during the match time. The first semifinal is also expected to be affected and there might be no let off from rain as the day progresses. The temperature is likely to be around 17-18 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Charli Knott (C), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Annie O’Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Aya Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott (C) All-Rounder Lucy Bourke Batter Sianna Ginger All-Rounder Annie O’Neil Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Lucy Hamilton All-Rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler Ayaka Kato Stafford Bowler Clodagh Ryall Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat won three out of their four matches in the league phase of T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 season.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (C), Tess Flintoff, Emma de Broughe, Naomi Stalenberg, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Sarah Coyte, Jasmine Nevins, Samara Dulvin, Charli Mclennan (WK), Zoe Samuel

Predicted Playing XI

Courtney Webb (C) Batter Tess Flintoff Batter Olivia Henry Batter Emma de Broughe All-Rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Sarah Coyte All-Rounder Jasmine Nevis All-Rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Samara Dulvin Bowler Charli Mclennan Wicketkeeper Zoe Samuel Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women have won their last three matches in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge season.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades Women faced each other once earlier this season. Brisbane won that clash by three wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb and Tess Flintoff open the innings for Melbourne Renegades and both have been a tad inconsistent in terms of stitching an opening stand. As for Brisbane Heat, Charli Knott and Lucinda Borke did well to add 41 runs together in just 4.2 overs before they collapsed. Hence, looking at their performance, Brisbane Heat are expected to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades in the second semifinal.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 Cricket Central, null Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.285 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Lucinda Bourke to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top batter

Lucinda Bourke opens the innings for Brisbane Heat and has been the leading run-scorer for them this season. She has so far scored 95 runs in four innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 89.62. Bourke holds one end patiently while the other players bat around her. She focuses on playing out the innings and thereby, has a chance to become the top batter for Brisbane Heat in this encounter.

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top batter

Courtney Webb has led from the front for the Melbourne Renegades so far in the ongoing season. She opens the innings and has scored 131 runs so far at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 133.67. Webb is also coming off a brilliant 69-run knock in the previous game which keeps her in good stead ahead of the semifinal. Hence, Courtney Webb is expected to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter in the knockout clash.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

Charli Knott has arguably been the best bowler for Brisbane Heat this season. She is the joint-leading wicket-taker of the season for them, with five wickets to her name at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 13.2 after sending down 11 overs. Knott has the ability to turn the game on its head with her four-over spell. Hence, Knott is expected to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat in this game.

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top bowler

Sarah Coyte is an experienced player and she will have to step up for the Renegades to beat Brisbane in the semifinal. She has so far picked up five wickets at an impeccable average of 16 and a strike rate of 15.6 after sending down 13 overs and conceding 80 runs. Coyote’s four-over spell will be massive for the Renegades and hence, she can be backed to become the top bowler for her team.