Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction
SYS
55%
Chance of Winning
MER
45%
Parimatch
Melbet
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Sydney Sixers won the opening game of the season despite missing their key players.
- Melbourne Renegades finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades are coming into this game after beating Adelaide Strikers, chasing down a 129-run target. They have played two matches so far and have won and lost a game each in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge season. The Renegades are in fourth place at the moment in the points table and will be keen on climbing up in the table with a win in this encounter.
Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are also coming on a high after winning against Sydney Thunder by 24 runs comfortably. They are currently in third place in the points table and are in extremely good form at the moment, despite missing some of their key players who are featuring in the World Cup. The Sixers will be looking to continue winning runs, having won two out of three matches so far.
- Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 55%
- Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 45%
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Maitlan Brown has scored 62 runs so far in three innings and has been dismissed only once. She has been in good touch, scoring runs at a brilliant strike rate of 163.15. Moreover, she has also picked up seven wickets and hence, can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick at least two wickets in this game.
Zoe Samuel has bowled only four overs in two matches and has managed to make a lasting impact. In four overs, she has conceded only 23 runs and also accounted for three wickets. She can keep a leash on the run-scoring and put pressure on the opposition batters who will then make mistakes in quest for quick runs. Hence, Samuel can be backed to pick at least one wicket in this game.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction
North Sydney Oval in Sydney has hosted quite a few matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge. It has been a decent surface to bat on and the average first innings score in three matches is 141 at the moment. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first with 154 being the highest total this season.
Weather Report
The weather in Sydney on Sunday (October 26) is expected to be clear during the match. The match will commence at around 2 PM local time and even though dark clouds are likely to hover over the venue, there is little to no chance of rain at all. The temperature is likely to be around 26 Degrees Celsius during the match.
Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List
Sydney Sixers-W Player List
Claire Moore, Mathilda Carmichael (C), Emma Manix-Geeves (WK), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Kua, Caoimhe Bray, Elsa Hunter, Erin Burns, Lucy Finn, Courtney Sippel, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma Manix-Geeves
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Lauren Kua
|
Batter
|
Ein Burns
|
All-Rounder
|
Claire Moore
|
All-Rounder
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-Rounder
|
Mathilda Carmichael (C)
|
Batter
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Finn
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Frankie Nicklin
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers-W Team Form
Sydney Sixers have won two out of three matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge.
Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades-W Player List
Courtney Webb (C), Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Charli Mclennan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
All-Rounder
|
Courtney Webb (C)
|
Batter
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-Rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Sarah Coyte
|
All-Rounder
|
Mlly Illingworth
|
All-Rounder
|
Charis Bekker
|
Bowler
|
Jasmine Nevins
|
Bowler
|
Zoe Samuel
|
Bowler
|
Charli Mclennan
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have won and lost a game each so far in the T20 Spring Challenge.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head
Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women
Emma de Broughe and Courtney Webb open the innings for Melbourne Renegades and they also added 80 runs together in the previous game. They are in great form at the moment and will be keen on adding more runs. As for the Sydney Sixers, Emma Manix-Geeves and Elsa Hunter open the innings, but the latter is not in great touch. Hence, Melbourne Renegades are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Sydney Sixers counterparts.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, null
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters
Emma Manix-Geeves to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter
Emma Manix-Geeves is in great form with the bat for Sydney Sixers so far. She has played two matches so far and scored 89 runs at an average of 44.5 with a half-century to her name as well. She opens the innings for the Sixers and gets the chance to face maximum number of deliveries. Hence, Emma Manix-Geeves is expected to be Sydney Sixers Women batter in the game against Melbourne Renegades.
Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top batter
Emma de Broughe is the only player in the Renegades squad to score a half-century this season so far. Overall, she has scored 61 runs in two matches at an average of 30.5. She opens the innings for the Renegades and can bat through the innings, holding one end up. Hence, Emma is likely to become the top batter for Melbourne Renegades in this game against Sydney Sixers.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers
Maitlan Brown to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler
Maitlan Brown has been the best bowler of the tournament so far. She is the leading wicket-taker of the season at the moment with seven scalps to her name at an average of 10.57 and a strike rate of 10.2. Brown has sent down 12 overs so far and has conceded only 74 runs at an economy of 6.16. Hence, Brown is expected to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers in this game.
Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top bowler
Emma de Broughe has shone as the bowler as well in two matches played for Melbourne Renegades. She has picked up four wickets so far, the most for her side this season, at an average of 7.25 and a strike rate of 9. Broughe has kept her side alive in the middle overs and her role will continue to be the same. Hence, Emma de Broughe will become the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades in this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers-W
- Sydney Sixers-W to win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Renegades-W to win - 1.82 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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