Facts: Sydney Sixers won the opening game of the season despite missing their key players.

Melbourne Renegades finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades are coming into this game after beating Adelaide Strikers, chasing down a 129-run target. They have played two matches so far and have won and lost a game each in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge season. The Renegades are in fourth place at the moment in the points table and will be keen on climbing up in the table with a win in this encounter.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are also coming on a high after winning against Sydney Thunder by 24 runs comfortably. They are currently in third place in the points table and are in extremely good form at the moment, despite missing some of their key players who are featuring in the World Cup. The Sixers will be looking to continue winning runs, having won two out of three matches so far.

Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 45%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maitlan Brown has scored 62 runs so far in three innings and has been dismissed only once. She has been in good touch, scoring runs at a brilliant strike rate of 163.15. Moreover, she has also picked up seven wickets and hence, can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick at least two wickets in this game.

Zoe Samuel has bowled only four overs in two matches and has managed to make a lasting impact. In four overs, she has conceded only 23 runs and also accounted for three wickets. She can keep a leash on the run-scoring and put pressure on the opposition batters who will then make mistakes in quest for quick runs. Hence, Samuel can be backed to pick at least one wicket in this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

North Sydney Oval in Sydney has hosted quite a few matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge. It has been a decent surface to bat on and the average first innings score in three matches is 141 at the moment. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first with 154 being the highest total this season.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Sunday (October 26) is expected to be clear during the match. The match will commence at around 2 PM local time and even though dark clouds are likely to hover over the venue, there is little to no chance of rain at all. The temperature is likely to be around 26 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List

Sydney Sixers-W Player List

Claire Moore, Mathilda Carmichael (C), Emma Manix-Geeves (WK), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Kua, Caoimhe Bray, Elsa Hunter, Erin Burns, Lucy Finn, Courtney Sippel, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Manix-Geeves Wicketkeeper Elsa Hunter Batter Lauren Kua Batter Ein Burns All-Rounder Claire Moore All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-Rounder Mathilda Carmichael (C) Batter Caoimhe Bray Bowler Lucy Finn Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Frankie Nicklin Bowler

Sydney Sixers-W Team Form

Sydney Sixers have won two out of three matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (C), Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Charli Mclennan

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe All-Rounder Courtney Webb (C) Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Tess Flintoff All-Rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Sarah Coyte All-Rounder Mlly Illingworth All-Rounder Charis Bekker Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler Charli Mclennan Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won and lost a game each so far in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Emma de Broughe and Courtney Webb open the innings for Melbourne Renegades and they also added 80 runs together in the previous game. They are in great form at the moment and will be keen on adding more runs. As for the Sydney Sixers, Emma Manix-Geeves and Elsa Hunter open the innings, but the latter is not in great touch. Hence, Melbourne Renegades are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Sydney Sixers counterparts.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Emma Manix-Geeves to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter

Emma Manix-Geeves is in great form with the bat for Sydney Sixers so far. She has played two matches so far and scored 89 runs at an average of 44.5 with a half-century to her name as well. She opens the innings for the Sixers and gets the chance to face maximum number of deliveries. Hence, Emma Manix-Geeves is expected to be Sydney Sixers Women batter in the game against Melbourne Renegades.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top batter

Emma de Broughe is the only player in the Renegades squad to score a half-century this season so far. Overall, she has scored 61 runs in two matches at an average of 30.5. She opens the innings for the Renegades and can bat through the innings, holding one end up. Hence, Emma is likely to become the top batter for Melbourne Renegades in this game against Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Maitlan Brown to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler

Maitlan Brown has been the best bowler of the tournament so far. She is the leading wicket-taker of the season at the moment with seven scalps to her name at an average of 10.57 and a strike rate of 10.2. Brown has sent down 12 overs so far and has conceded only 74 runs at an economy of 6.16. Hence, Brown is expected to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers in this game.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top bowler

Emma de Broughe has shone as the bowler as well in two matches played for Melbourne Renegades. She has picked up four wickets so far, the most for her side this season, at an average of 7.25 and a strike rate of 9. Broughe has kept her side alive in the middle overs and her role will continue to be the same. Hence, Emma de Broughe will become the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades in this game.