804

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

SYS

55%

Chance of Winning

MER

45%

Parimatch

1.82
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.878
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

T20

North Sydney Oval

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades Women will face each other in the 16th match of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 on October 26 (Sunday). The match will take place at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney and is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 AM IST.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sydney Sixers won the opening game of the season despite missing their key players.
  • Melbourne Renegades finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades are coming into this game after beating Adelaide Strikers, chasing down a 129-run target. They have played two matches so far and have won and lost a game each in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge season. The Renegades are in fourth place at the moment in the points table and will be keen on climbing up in the table with a win in this encounter.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are also coming on a high after winning against Sydney Thunder by 24 runs comfortably. They are currently in third place in the points table and are in extremely good form at the moment, despite missing some of their key players who are featuring in the World Cup. The Sixers will be looking to continue winning runs, having won two out of three matches so far.

  • Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 55%
  • Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 45%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maitlan Brown has scored 62 runs so far in three innings and has been dismissed only once. She has been in good touch, scoring runs at a brilliant strike rate of 163.15. Moreover, she has also picked up seven wickets and hence, can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick at least two wickets in this game.

Zoe Samuel has bowled only four overs in two matches and has managed to make a lasting impact. In four overs, she has conceded only 23 runs and also accounted for three wickets. She can keep a leash on the run-scoring and put pressure on the opposition batters who will then make mistakes in quest for quick runs. Hence, Samuel can be backed to pick at least one wicket in this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

North Sydney Oval in Sydney has hosted quite a few matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge. It has been a decent surface to bat on and the average first innings score in three matches is 141 at the moment. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first with 154 being the highest total this season.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Sunday (October 26) is expected to be clear during the match. The match will commence at around 2 PM local time and even though dark clouds are likely to hover over the venue, there is little to no chance of rain at all. The temperature is likely to be around 26 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List

Sydney Sixers-W Player List

Claire Moore, Mathilda Carmichael (C), Emma Manix-Geeves (WK), Maitlan Brown, Lauren Kua, Caoimhe Bray, Elsa Hunter, Erin Burns, Lucy Finn, Courtney Sippel, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Manix-Geeves

Wicketkeeper

Elsa Hunter

Batter

Lauren Kua

Batter

Ein Burns

All-Rounder

Claire Moore

All-Rounder

Maitlan Brown

All-Rounder

Mathilda Carmichael (C)

Batter

Caoimhe Bray

Bowler

Lucy Finn

Bowler

Courtney Sippel

Bowler

Frankie Nicklin

Bowler

Sydney Sixers-W Team Form

Sydney Sixers have won two out of three matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (C), Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Charli Mclennan

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe

All-Rounder

Courtney Webb (C)

Batter

Nicole Faltum

Wicketkeeper

Tess Flintoff

All-Rounder

Naomi Stalenberg

Batter

Sarah Coyte

All-Rounder

Mlly Illingworth

All-Rounder

Charis Bekker

Bowler

Jasmine Nevins

Bowler

Zoe Samuel

Bowler

Charli Mclennan

Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won and lost a game each so far in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Emma de Broughe and Courtney Webb open the innings for Melbourne Renegades and they also added 80 runs together in the previous game. They are in great form at the moment and will be keen on adding more runs. As for the Sydney Sixers, Emma Manix-Geeves and Elsa Hunter open the innings, but the latter is not in great touch. Hence, Melbourne Renegades are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Sydney Sixers counterparts.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

T20

North Sydney Oval, null

Icon

Sydney Sixers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.82
Icon

Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.93

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Emma Manix-Geeves to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter

Emma Manix-Geeves is in great form with the bat for Sydney Sixers so far. She has played two matches so far and scored 89 runs at an average of 44.5 with a half-century to her name as well. She opens the innings for the Sixers and gets the chance to face maximum number of deliveries. Hence, Emma Manix-Geeves is expected to be Sydney Sixers Women batter in the game against Melbourne Renegades.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top batter

Emma de Broughe is the only player in the Renegades squad to score a half-century this season so far. Overall, she has scored 61 runs in two matches at an average of 30.5. She opens the innings for the Renegades and can bat through the innings, holding one end up. Hence, Emma is likely to become the top batter for Melbourne Renegades in this game against Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Maitlan Brown to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler

Maitlan Brown has been the best bowler of the tournament so far. She is the leading wicket-taker of the season at the moment with seven scalps to her name at an average of 10.57 and a strike rate of 10.2. Brown has sent down 12 overs so far and has conceded only 74 runs at an economy of 6.16. Hence, Brown is expected to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers in this game.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top bowler

Emma de Broughe has shone as the bowler as well in two matches played for Melbourne Renegades. She has picked up four wickets so far, the most for her side this season, at an average of 7.25 and a strike rate of 9. Broughe has kept her side alive in the middle overs and her role will continue to be the same. Hence, Emma de Broughe will become the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades in this game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers-W

Sydney Sixers have the winning momentum with them, having won two out of three matches so far this season. The Renegades are still finding their groove and the Sixers might turn out to be too good for them despite putting up a fight. Hence, Sydney Sixers start this as the favourites to win the clash.
  • Sydney Sixers-W to win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades-W to win - 1.82 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments