Facts: Melbourne Stars lost their opening game to Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26

Hobart Hurricanes are coming into this game after beating Sydney Thunder in their previous game of the season.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars are in eighth place in the points table of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 after losing to Adelaide Strikers in their opening game. They failed to defend 143 runs but Meg Lanning starred for them with the bat while there were quite a few positives for them in the game. The Stars will be hoping to get on the board soon with a sparking performance in the clash against Hobart Hurricanes.

As for defending champions Hobart Hurricanes, they have won and lost a game each and are coming into this game after beating Sydney Thunder. Their bowling attack set up a comfortable win, skittling the opposition for just 92 runs. Molly Strano was the best bowler for them, accounting for four wickets while it was a team effort in the run-chase. The Hurricanes will be in keen on continuing their winning momentum in this game.

Melbourne Stars-W chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 55%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sasha Moloney put up a brilliant all-round show for the Stars in the previous game. She scored 35 runs off 22 balls while batting at five and then picked up two wickets for just 25 runs in her four overs. Moloney is in good touch at the moment and can be expected to score at least 25 runs and pick up at least one wicket in this game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Nicola Carey bats at number three and also bowls four overs for the Hurricanes. She failed with the bat in the previous game, but picked up two wickets with the ball. In the game against the Stars, Carey can be backed to score at least 25 runs and also pick at least two wickets.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval in Sydney is hosting its first set of matches in history. There is not much of an idea about the behaviour of the pitch at the venue. Hence, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first. A score around 130-140 is most likely expected to be a par score here.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Friday (October 24) is set to be clear with no chance of rain whatsoever. The fans are liely to get to witness full 40 overs of action as the sun will be shining bright on both teams in action. The temperature is expected to be around 18 Degrees Celsius in the morning and will only increase as the day progresses.

Melbourne Stars-W News & Player List

Melbourne Stars-W Player List

Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Indigo Noble, Danielle Gibson, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward (C), Mia Perrin (wk), Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day, Jasmine Kamboj

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Indigo Noble Batter Danielle Gibson All-Rounder Sasha Moloney All-Rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-Rounder Ella Hayward (C) All-Rounder Mia Perrin Wicketkeeper Maisy Gibson Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Jasmine Kamboj Bowler

Melbourne Stars-W Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost their opening game of the season to Adelaide Strikers as they couldn’t defend the total of 143 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Ellyse Villani (C), Nicola Carey, Mia Barwick, Ava Curtis, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Caity Mair, Tabby Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Rachel Trenaman Batter Nicola Carey All-Rounder Ellyse Villani (C) Batter Ruth Johnston All-Rounder Tabatha Saville All-Rounder Hayley Silver-Holmes All-Rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Molly Strano Bowler Mia Barwick Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes, the defending champions, have won and lost a game each so far in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee and Rachel Trenaman opened the innings for Hobart Hurricanes in the previous game and both batters are finding form at the moment. They could add only 13 runs in the previous game. Even the Melbourne Stars opening pair added only three runs for the first wicket. However, Lanning is one of their openers with a massive experience and she can shepherd the innings to start with Ines McKeon. Hence, Melbourne Stars are expected to have a better opening partnership than their

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval, null Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.12 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars-W’s top batter

Meg Lanning, the former Australia captain, scored 70 runs off just 51 balls with nine fours in the game against Adelaide Strikers. She opens the innings and has a great chance to go big in almost every game she plays. She is in great form as well, having started the tournament on a high. Hence, Lanning is expected to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars in the game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top batter

Lizelle Lee is one of the explosive batters in the world and she did well to score 23 runs off just 15 balls while opening the innings in the previous game. Lee was the leading run-scorer last year during the triumphant season for the Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 252 runs at an average of 50.4 and a strike rate of 139.22. Hence, Lee can once again be backed to be the top batter for Hubart Hurricanes in this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars-W’s top bowler

Sophie Day was among the best bowlers for Melbourne Stars in the previous game when it comes to economy rate. She conceded only 23 runs in four overs but was unlucky to not pick up a wicket. In the game against Hobart Hurricanes, Sophie can certainly be backed to come up trumps and run through the opposition batting line-up to become the top batter.

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top bowler

On expected lines, Molly Strano shined with the ball for Hobart Hurricanes in the previous game. She returned with magical figures of 4/9 in her four overs and also bowled a maiden over that led to Sydney Thunder getting skittled for just 92 runs. Strano was the leading wicket-taker for her side in the last season as well and can be backed to become the top bowler in this match yet again.