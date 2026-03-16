Facts: Melbourne Stars Women are the only team without a win this season so far. They are winless in their last 10 overall games across tournaments.

Meg Lanning is the only batter to cross the 100-run mark for the Melbourne Stars this season.

Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women registered a thrilling four-run victory on the DLS method against ACT Women to keep their hopes for the semifinals alive. Openers Katie Mack and Paige Scholfield added 48 runs for the first wicket to help the Scorchers post a 128 total. Amy Edgar and Lilly Mills picked up two wickets each to restrict their opponents to 91 for 6 in 14.2 overs before the rain interrupted play. With two wins in three games, the Scorchers are placed fourth in the points table.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women suffered yet another big defeat in their last match against Brisbane Heat, which also ended their semifinal hopes this season. They were bowled out on just 91 while chasing a 155-run target. Sasha Moloney and Georgia Prestwidge picked up two wickets each ,and captain Ella Hayward scored an unbeaten 33 runs off 31 balls for the Stars. With three defeats in three games, the Stars are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Perth Scorchers-W chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars-W chances of winning - 40%

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Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

New Stars signing Katie Mack finally scored some crucial runs against the ACT Women after failing to reach double-digit scores in the first two games. Mack scored 28 runs off 20 balls in the last match and can be expected to register her first 30-plus score of this season in this fixture. She has recorded two fifties in her last five innings across formats and had a brilliant 2024 season with the Adelaide Strikers.

The bowling all-rounder Sasha Moloney has been one of the few players to perform consistently for the Stars this season. She picked up two wickets for 20 runs off her four-over spell and scored 10 runs against the Brisbane Heat in their last game. Moloney is leading the bowling chart for the Stars this season with five wickets and has also scored the second-highest 95 runs in three innings.

Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Blacktown Olympic Park No. 2 Oval has proved to be heaven for the fast bowlers this season. Teams have failed to cross a 130-run total in the four games played at this wins. Teams batting first have also lost three of these four matches. So, captains are likely to bowl first in this fixture on Monday.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for rain in Sydney on Monday. However, this morning’s fixture is likely to see any rain interrupting the play. There is a 15% chance of precipitation during the second innings of this fixture. The temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius with 52% humidity in the air.

Perth Scorchers-W News & Player List

Perth Scorchers-W Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo (c), Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo (c) Batter Maddy Drake Wicketkeeper Ruby Strange All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Rebecca McGrath Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Perth Scorchers-W Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have won three of their last five matches across tournaments and have not won two back-to-back matches in their last ten games.

Melbourne Stars-W News & Player List

Melbourne Stars-W Player List

Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Dani Gibson, Ella Hayward (C), Jasmine Kamboj, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Ines Mckeon Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Denielle Gibson Batter Sasha Moloney Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Ella Hayward (C) All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicketkeeper Maisy Gibson Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Ira Aery Bowler

Melbourne Stars-W Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have lost their first three games in this tournament. The Stars have lost four of their last five games across tournaments..

Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Head to Head

Perth Scorchers Women narrowly lead their head-to-head record against Melbourne Stars with 11 wins in 20 T20 matches.

Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars Women

Perth Scorchers Women’s openers Katie Mack and Paige Scholfield added 48 runs for the first wicket in the last game. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars openers Meg Lanning and Rhys McKenna added just four runs for the first wicket in the last match. Ines McKeon is likely to open in this fixture with Lanning as the Stars continue to test different opening pairs this season. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Perth Scorchers Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Melbourne Stars Women in this T20 match.

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Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Batters

Maddy Drake to be Perth Scorchers-W’s top batter

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter is yet to make an impact in her two innings this season with 24 runs so far. However, Drake has been in sensational form with three fifties in her last five innings across formats. Drake was one of the two players to reach the 100-run mark for the Scorchers last season and is likely to score a big knock against the Stars in this fixture..

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars-W's top batter

The legendary Australian batter was dismissed on a rare duck in the last match against Brisbane Heat.However, Lanning has been in superb form this season and is leading the scoring chart for the Stars with 110 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 123.59 so far. Lanning has registered three 30-plus scores in her last five T20 innings, and is expected to score another in this fixture.

Perth Scorchers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be Perth Scorchers-W’s top bowler

The young right-arm pacer picked up two wickets against the ACT Women in the last game to continue her red-hot form this season. Mills is leading the bowling chart for her team with five wickets in three innings in this tournament. She has claimed seven wickets in her last four innings across formats and is expected to get at least two wickets in this crucial game on Monday.

Sasha Moloney to be Melbourne Stars-W’s top bowler

The 33-year-old offspinner continued her good form this season with two big wickets against the Brisbane Heat in the last game. Moloney has claimed five wickets in three innings at an economy rate of 6.00 and is the leading wicket-taker for her team this season. Moloney is likely to clinch at least two wickets in her last group-stage fixture.