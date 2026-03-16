Facts: ACT Meteors defended 126 runs in their previous game against Adelaide Strikers.

Perth Scorchers finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge but have already won one game so far.

Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women are coming into this game after losing to Brisbane Heat by seven wickets in their previous outing. They are currently in sixth place in the points table with a win and a loss each and will be keen on returning to winning ways. The Scorchers started their campaign with a thrilling win over Sydney Sixers and will have to put their best foot forward to beat ACT Meteors.

Meanwhile, ACT Meteors have also won and lost a game each and coming off after beating Adelaide Strikers in their previous game by just seven runs. They are in fifth place at the moment in the points table and above the Scorchers only due to their superior net run-rate. ACT Meteors will have to be at their best at any cost to beat Perth Scorchers in their next encounter.

ACT Meteors Women-W chances of winning - 40%

Perth Scorchers-W chances of winning - 60%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Annie Wikman is the leading run-scorer for ACT Meteors at the moment in the tournament. She has so far scored 51 runs in two matches at an average of 25.5 and a strike rate of 108.51. She bats in the middle order and makes sure to either arrest a collapse or build on a set foundation in the innings. Hence, Wikman can be expected to score at least 20 runs in the game against the Perth Scorchers.

Ruby Strange is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the Perth Scorchers so far in the ongoing season of T20 Spring Challenge. She has so far picked up three wickets after bowling only 5.2 overs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 10.6. She will complete her spell of four overs more often than not and hence, can be expected to pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Match Toss Prediction

North Sydney Oval has hosted only two matches so far this season in the tournament. On both occasions, the team batting second won, chasing down scores of 144 and 128. The average first innings score here is 135 which proves that a total of around 150 runs could be par. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first for the same reason as well.

Weather Report

With this match being played early in the morning, there could be some dark clouds in Sydney. There is a little to no chance of rain during the match in Sydney on Sunday (October 26). The temperature is likely to be in the mid-20s and the fans are likely to get to witness the full 40 overs of action, making it a Super Sunday for them.

ACT Meteors Women-W News & Player List

ACT Meteors Women-W Player List

Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson (C), Paris Bowdler, Annie Wikman, Zoe Cooke, Shivani Mehta, Rachel Carroll, Grace Lyons (WK), Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Gabriel Sutcliffe, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter All-Rounder Carly Leeson (C) Batter Paris Bowdler All-Rounder Zoe Cooke Batter Annie Wikman Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Grace Lyons Wicketkeeper Holly Ferling Bowler Shivani Mehta Bowler Gabrielle Sutckiffe Bowler Grace Dignam Bowler

ACT Meteors Women-W Team Form

ACT Meteors Women have won and lost a game each so far and are in fifth place in the points table.

Perth Scorchers-W News & Player List

Perth Scorchers-W Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca McGrath Batter Katie Mack Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicketkeeper Ruby Strange All-Rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-Rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Perth Scorchers-W Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have won and lost a game each so far in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Head to Head

ACT Meteors Women and Perth Scorchers Women are locking horns against each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Betting Odds

ACT Meteors Women to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers Women

Katie Mack and Rebecca McGrath open the innings for Perth Scorchers and they added 20 runs together in the previous game. On the other hand, Olivia Porter and Leeson did a great job at the top of the order for ACT Meteors, adding 56 runs for the opening wicket. Looking at their recent form, ACT Meteors are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to that of Perth Scorchers in this game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Top Batters

Carly Leeson to be ACT Meteors Women-W’s top batter

Carly Leeson is the captain of ACT Meteors and she led from the front for the team in the previous game. She opened the innings and scored 46 runs off 36 balls against the Adelaide Strikers with seven fours to her name. Overall, she has scored 50 runs in two matches so far at a strike rate of 121.95. Hence, Leeson is expected to be the top batter for the ACT Meteors Women in this match.

Maddy Darke to be Perth Scorchers-W's top batter

Maddy Darke is arguably the best batter for Perth Scorchers at the moment. She has scored 89 runs so far at a strike rate of 132.83 in two matches, including an unbeaten 75 in their opening game of the season. She bats at number five for the Scorchers and is yet to be dismissed in two outings. Hence, Darke seems to be the perfect option to become the top batter for Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers Women vs ACT Meteors Women Top Bowlers

Gabrielle Sutcliffe to be ACT Meteors Women-W’s top bowler

Gabrielle Sutcliffe has been one of the better bowlers so far for ACT Meteors in the tournament. She has picked up three wickets in two matches thus far and has conceded only 38 runs in eight overs at an average of 12.66 and a strike rate of 16. ACT Meteors will need Sutcliffe to step up in the game against Perth Scorchers. Hence, Sutcliffe is expected to be the top bowler for her side in this encounter.

Lilly Mills to be Perth Scorchers-W's top bowler

Lilly Mills is the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season so far. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker with three scalps to her name so far at an average of 13.66 after seven overs and a strike rate of 14. Mills can keep a leash on the run-scoring in the middle overs with her variations and can turn the game on its head. Hence, Mills can become the top bowler for Perth Scorchers in this game.