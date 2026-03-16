Facts: Brisbane Heat won the opening game of the season despite missing their key players.

Perth Scorchers finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers are coming into this game after beating Sydney Sixers in their opening game of the tournament. Their bowlers set up the win by restricting the opposition to just 127 runs and then they chased down the target with five wickets and nine balls in hand. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Brisbane Heat as well.

Brisbane Heat are coming into this game after beating Melbourne Renegades in their opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge. It was their bowling that sealed the deal for them, skittling the opposition for just 85 runs and then chasing it down but not before losing seven wickets and batting for 19.1 overs. Nevertheless, the Heat will be confident after winning a close game and will be keen on registering their second consecutive win.

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers-W chances of winning - 45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ruby Strange delivered a brilliant spell with the ball in the game against Sydney Sixers. She returned with figures of 2/21 in her three overs and played a crucial role in restricting the opposition. Strange will be confident of putting up a similar show in this game as well and hence, she can be expected to pick at least two wickets in the game against Brisbane Heat.

Sianna Ginger is one of the better all-rounders in the Brisbane Heat squad. She bats at three and also bowls most of the overs of her quota. In the previous game, Ginger scored 12 runs and also picked up two wickets in three overs while conceding just 14 runs. Hence, she can be backed to score at least 20 runs and pick up at least two wickets in the next game against Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Blacktown Olympic Park No 2 Oval in Sydney is hosting a game for the first time in history. There is no idea around how this pitch will behave and the team winning the toss is likely to play it safe by opting to bowl first. The surface is expected to be on the slower side and the score of around 130-140 could end up being par.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Thursday (October 23) is expected to be cloudy for the duration of the match. However, there is little to no chance of rain during the action in the middle. The temperature is likely to drop to around 19-20 Degrees Celsius after the highs of 38 Degrees a day earlier. The fans will get to witness a full 40 overs of action.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Charli Knott (C), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Annie O’Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Aya Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott (C) All-Rounder Lucy Bourke Batter Sianna Ginger All-Rounder Annie O’Neil Batter Mikayla Wrigley Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler Ayaka Kato Stafford Bowler Clodagh Ryall Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat won their opening game of the season, beating Melbourne Renegades by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller

Perth Scorchers-W News & Player List

Perth Scorchers-W Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca McGrath Batter Katie Mack Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicketkeeper Ruby Strange All-Rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-Rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Perth Scorchers-W Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women won their opening game of the tournament against Sydney Sixers comfortably.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers Women are locking horns against each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers Women

Charli Knott and Lucy Bourke opened the innings for Brisbane Heat in the previous game and they stitched 18 runs together. For the Scorchers, Katie Mack and Rebecca McGrath could add only 14 runs on a decent pitch to bat on. On the contrary, batting conditions were tough for the Heat in their opening game. Hence, Brisbane Heat are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to their counterparts in this game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Charli Knott to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top batter

Charli Knott is the captain of Brisbane Heat in the T20 Spring Challenge and she is expected to lead from the front for the team. She opened the innings in the previous game to muster only nine runs. However, with an experience of 59 WBBL matches so far in her career, it is only a matter of time before she clicks. Knott has so far scored 654 runs in 48 BBL innings at a strike rate of 122.7. Hence, Knott can be expected to become the top batter for Brisbane Heat in this clash.

Maddy Darke to be Perth Scorchers-W's top batter

Maddy Darke was simply exceptional in the run-chase for Perth Scorchers in the previous game. She helped her side recover from 25/3, scoring 75 runs off just 48 balls with 10 fours and remained unbeaten till the end. She batted at number five and should bat up the order to face more deliveries going forward in the tournament. Hence, Maddy Darke is expected to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers in this match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Bonnie Berry to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

Bonnie Berry was the best bowler for Brisbane Heat in the previous game. She returned with the figures of 4/19 in her 2.5 overs as she also won the player of the match award. Berry will be expected to deliver her best with the ball yet again in the game against Perth Scorchers. Hence, Berry can be backed to become the top bowler for Brisbane Heat in this outing.

Lilly Mills to be Perth Scorchers-W's top bowler

Lilly Mills was the best bowler for Perth Scorchers in the previous game as she kept a leash on the run-scoring of the opposition batters. She returned with the figures of 3/24, nipping out key batters of the Sixers that led to them scoring only 127 runs. Mills is one of the experienced bowlers in the Scorchers’ line-up and she can be expected to be the top bowler for Scorchers in this game.