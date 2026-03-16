Facts: Hobart Hurricanes are the defending champions and topped the points table yet again.

Perth Scorchers finished in last place in the previous edition but have qualified for the semifinals this time around.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women are coming into the semifinal clash after beating Melbourne Stars by 52 runs in their final league stage encounter. They ended the league phase in the fourth place with three wins from four matches and will be eager to put their best foot forward with a place in the final at stake. The Scorchers didn’t face the Hurricanes in the league phase who topped the points table.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes are the defending champions and have played like one so far in the tournament. They won three out of four matches in the league phase and finished on top of the table thanks to their superior net run-rate. The Hurricanes have won their last three matches, all while chasing a total and are coming off a comfortable win over Brisbane Heat by eight wickets. They have the winning momentum with them and will be keen on making it four wins in a row.

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 60%

Perth Scorchers-W chances of winning - 40%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Callie Wilson is the second highest wicket-taker for Hobart Hurricanes this season in the T20 Spring Challenge. She has picked up seven wickets so far at an average of 11.14 and a strike rate of 11.7 with the best figures of 3/25. Wilson has been in good touch this time around and has picked wickets in almost every game. Hence, she can be backed to pick up at least two wickets in this encounter.

Amy Edgar is one of the better bowlers featuring for Perth Scorchers in this clash. She has so far picked up seven wickets in four innings after sending down 14 overs and conceding 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 12. Edgar’s variations keep the batters guessing all the time. So, she can be expected to account for at least two wickets in this clash.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

A total of four matches have been played at Cricket Central in Sydney so far this season. Team batting first has been bundled out for less than 100 twice while 144 runs is the highest chase at the venue this year. The team winning the toss is certain to opt to bowl first while 150 seems to be the par score on this pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sydney is not great on Wednesday (October 29) with rain predicted in the city. It is an early morning start around 10 AM and there is around 40% chance of rain and it is likely to remain the same for the rest of the day. The match is likely to be a truncated one but the rain should relent for that to happen. The temperature is expected to be around 16-17 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Lizelle Lee (WK), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (C), Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Mia Barwick, Callie Wilson, Molly Strano, Ava Curtis, Caitlin Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Ruth Johnston All-Rounder Nicola Carey All-Rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Rachel Trenaman Batter Tabatha Seville All-Rounder Hayley Silver-Holmes All-Rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Mia Barwick Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Molly Strano Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have won three out of their last four matches in the T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26.

Perth Scorchers-W News & Player List

Perth Scorchers-W Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Maddy Darke Wicketkeeper Katie Mack Batter Nicola Carey All-Rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Lilly Mills All-Rounder Rebecca McGrath Batter Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Perth Scorchers-W Team Form

Perth Scorchers have won three and lost one in last four outings in the ongoing season of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers Women

Lizelle Lee and Ruth Johnston open the innings for Hobart Hurricanes and have been in decent form in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Maddy Darke and Katie Mack are openers for Perth Scorchers and even they can turn the game on its head with their partnership. Given the kind of impact the Hurricanes openers can make with their batting, we expect the Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers in this game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top batter

Nicola Carey has been in great form with the bat for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the tournament. She has so far scored 157 runs in four innings at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of close to 130 with a couple of half-centuries to her name. Carey bats at three and can play a match-winning innings on her day. Hence, Carey can be expected to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes in this game.

Maddy Darke to be Perth Scorchers-W's top batter

Maddy Darke is among a few aggressive players in the Perth Scorchers line-up and she has proved her mettle with the bat for the team. Darke has scored 125 runs so far in four matches with an unbeaten 75 being her best effort. Interestingly, she has remained unbeaten on 3 occasions and averages 125 this season. Hence, Darke can be expected to become Perth Scorchers’ top batter in this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top bowler

Molly Strano is the best bowler available for Hobart Hurricanes in this tournament. She started the tournament with a four-wicket haul and have overall picked up eight wickets at an average of 9.5 and a strike rate of 11.2. Strano can run through the opposition batting line-up on any given day and can turn games around in her four-over spell. Hence, Strano can be backed to become the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes in this game.

Lilly Mills to be Perth Scorchers-W's top bowler

Lilly Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge. She has so far picked up nine wickets in four innings after sending down 14 overs and conceding 69 runs at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 9.3. Hence, Lilly Mills is expected to deliver another match-winning spell for her side and thereby become the top bowler for Perth Scorchers in this crucial encounter.