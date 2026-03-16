Facts: Sydney Sixers won the opening game of the season despite missing their key players.

Perth Scorchers finished in last place in the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women will start their campaign in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge on Wednesday (October 22). The team is looking stronger than ever but will miss veteran Beth Mooney who is playing in the World Cup in India. The Scorchers had a forgettable campaign last year, winning only one out of four matches and finished ninth in the table. They will be hoping to make amends and put up a better show this time around.

Sydney Sixers are coming into this game after winning their opening game against Hobart Hurricanes. They chased down 144 runs with six wickets and one over in hand as the Sixers put up a team effort with bat and ball both. Maitlan Brown won the player of the match award for her all-round show in the clash. The Sixers will be hoping for the players to put up a similar show in the second game as well.

Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 65%

Perth Scorchers-W chances of winning - 35%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maitlan Brown won the player of the match in the previous game thanks to her all-round show. She scored an unbeaten 26 off 16 and returned with figures of 1/23 in her four overs. Her all-round show will be needed yet again for the Sixers in the game against the Scorchers. Hence, she can be backed to score at least 25 runs and pick up at least two wickets in the next gme.

Maddy Darke will open the innings for Perth Scorchers in their opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge. She was one of the best batters for them previous season, scoring 108 runs in four matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 100. She will get to face the maximum number of deliveries and hence, can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface for two matches at Cricket Central was not an easy one to bat. Melbourne Renegades got bowled out for just 85 in the first game while 144 runs were chased down comfortably in the second game. The team winning the toss is certainly expected to bowl first and a score around 150 seems to be par.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Wednesday (October 22) is set to be clear for the duration of the match. Even though it is an early morning start, the sun is expected to be out and shine bright on both teams. The temperature is expected to be around 38 Degrees Celsius and there is no chance of rain during the match.

Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List

Sydney Sixers-W Player List

Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Lucy Finn, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sipple.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Pelle Wicketkeeper Elsa Hunter Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Claire Brown All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-Rounder Emma Manix-Geeves All-Rounder Caoimhe Bray Batter Frankie Nicklin Bowler Lauren Kua Bowler Lucy Finn Bowler Courtney Sipple Bowler

Sydney Sixers-W Team Form

Sydney Sixers won their opening game of the season, beating Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets.

Perth Scorchers-W News & Player List

Perth Scorchers-W Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Maddy Darke Wicketkeeper Katie Mack Batter Nicola Carey All-Rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Lilly Mills All-Rounder Rebecca McGrath Batter Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler

Perth Scorchers-W Team Form

Perth Scorchers will be playing their first match of this season on Wednesday in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers Women

Kate Pelle and Elsa Hunter gave a good account of themselves in the previous game, adding 25 runs for the first wicket. The duo looked in good touch and will be keen on adding more to the tally. On the other hand, Katie Mack and Maddy Darke are likely to open the innings for Perth Scorchers and might take their time to settle in. Hence, Sydney Sixers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers in this game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Kate Pelle to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter

Kate Pelle opened the innings for Sydney Sixers in the previous game and put up a good show with the bat. She scored 38 runs off as many deliveries with six fours to her name, making sure her team stayed in the run-chase of 144 in the opening encounter of the season. Pelle will open the innings yet again in the next game and hence, will be expected to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers in this outing.

Chloe Piparo to be Perth Scorchers-W's top batter

Chloe Piparo was the best batter for Perth Scorchers in the previous edition of the tournament. She scored 114 runs in four matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 144.3 with a half-century to finish the leading run-scorer for her team. Piparo will be expected to step up with the bat yet again for the Scorchers and hence, she can be backed to be the top batter for her side.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Frankie Nicklin to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler

Frankie Nicklin was exceptional in the opening game against Hobart Hurricanes. She delivered a maiden during her four-over spell and also picked up two wickets while conceding only 25 runs. The onus will be on the youngster yet again as she will be expected to run through the opposition batting line-up in the clash against Perth Scorchers. Hence, Nicklin is expected to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers.

Amy Edgar to be Perth Scorchers-W's top bowler

Amy Edgar has played only for Perth Scorchers in her career so far and she is their best bowler available this season. The 27-year-old has played 40 matches in WBBL for the Scorchers and has picked 32 wickets at an average of 20.75 with the best figures of 4/19. The spinner has been brilliant in her career so far and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for Perth Scorcers.