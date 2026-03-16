Facts: Laura Harris has smashed 62 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 238.46 this season.

Samantha Bates picked up three wickets when both teams last played each other and three more wickets in the first match of this season.

Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women suffered a five-wicket defeat against Perth Scorchers in their last game. They were bowled out on 127 with the 16-year-old Caoimhe Bray top-scoring with 27 runs. The bowlers also struggled as the Scorchers chased down the target with five wickets and nine balls remaining. With one win and one loss from the first two matches, the Sixers are placed fourth in the points table.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women also endured a heavy defeat against the defending champions Hobart Hurricanes. They were bowled out on just 95 runs while batting first, with opener Olivia Maxwell scoring the highest 30 runs. The Hurricanes registered an easy win, chasing down the target with five wickets and 24 balls remaining. The Thunder find themselves in the seventh position in the points table with one win in two matches this season.

Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder-W chances of winning - 55%

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Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maitlain Brown produced a stellar all-round performance in the last match against Perth Scorchers. She scored a crucial 18 runs while batting first and then picked up three wickets to her her team avoid a big defeat. Brown has been in excellent form lately with double-digit scores and wickets in all of her last ten innings. She is expected to pick at least two wickets against the Thunder in the next.

Tahlia Wilson scored just one run in the last match against Hobart Hurricanes and has managed to score just 19 runs in the first two matches this season. However, the top-order batter is in brilliant form with one century and one fifty in her last five innings across formats. Wilson was the leading run-scorer for Sydney Thunder Women last season with 163 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 118.11.

Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Match Toss Prediction

The bowlers have been impressive in the early stages of this tournament in Sydney. Teams failed to score big totals while batting first in the first two matches at North Sydney Oval and suffered defeats. Captains are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture as there is a weather forecast for light rain on Saturday.

Weather Report

There is a forescast for light rain leading to this game on Saturday. The weather forecast reports cloudy atmosphere during the early stages of this afternoon game. There is 10% chance of precipitation but rain is likely to interrupt the play. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius with 51% humidity in the air.

Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List

Sydney Sixers-W Player List

Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Mathilda Carmichael (c), Lucy Finn, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sippel

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael (c) Batter Emma Manix-Geeves Batter Maitlan Brown All-rounder Lauren Kua All-rounder Elsa Hunter Batter Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Kate Pelle Wicketkeeper Lucy Finn Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Frankie Nicklin Bowler

Sydney Sixers-W Team Form

Sydney Sixers lost their last game after winning the season opener. The Sixers have won just one of their last seven games across tournaments.

Sydney Thunder-W News & Player List

Sydney Thunder-W Player List

Tahlia Wilson (c), Samantha Bates, Ella Briscoe, Stella Campbell, Tara French, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Alexandra Mavros, Olivia Maxwell, Taneale Peschel, Eva Ragg

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson (c) Wicketkeeper Olivia Maxwell Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Laura Harris Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Ella Briscoe All-rounder Eva Ragg Batter Emily Powell Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Tara French Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder-W Team Form

Sydney Thunder also lost their last match after a winning start to the 2025 season. The Thunder have won two of their last five games across tournaments.

Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Head to Head

Sydney Sixers Women narrowly lead their head-to-head stats against Sydney Thunder Women with 10 wins in 19 meetings so far. However, the Thunder have lost just once in their last five meetings against the Sixers.

Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers Women

Sydney Thunder openers Tahlia Wilson and Olivia Maxwell added just two runs for the first wicket in the last match. However, both Wilson and Maxwell have played some good individual knocks in the recent games, with the latter scoring 30 runs in her last innings. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers Women have already use two different opening pairs in the first two games this season. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Sydney Thunder Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Sydney Sixers Women in this T20 match.

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Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Top Batters

Maitlan Brown to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter

The 28-year-old bowling all-rounder smashed a quick 26* runs off 16 balls in the first match of this season and followed it by scoring 18 runs in the last game. Brown stepped up with the bat as the key batters struggled for consistency in the first two games this season. She is likely to score 30-plus runs in the upcoming game against the Sydney Thunder.

Grace Harris to be Sydney Thunder-W's top batter

The experienced Australian batter joined the Thunder on trade this season and has already proved her worth with two explosive knocks. Harris smashed 48* off just 20 balls with the help of five sixes against the ACT Women in the first game. She started with a bang by scoring 14 off 6 balls in the last match against the Hurricanes but couldn’t convert it into a big knock. Harris had the best strike among the top 10 leading run-scorers in the last season.

Sydney Sixers-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Top Bowlers

Caoimhe Bray to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler

The 16-year-old bowling all-rounder didn’t get a chance ot bowl in the last match.Bray picked up one wicket in the first match of this season and has been in good form with the ball lately. She was the leading wicket-taker for the Sixers last season with five wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 6.90. Bray also claimed 10 wickets on her WBBL debut season last year and can be trusted to pick up two wickets in this fixture against the Thunder.

Samantha Bates to be Sydney Thunder-W’s top bowler

The experienced left-arm spinner has been in stellar form, picking up four wickets in the first two games this season. Bates was the leading wicket-taker in the WBBL last season with 20 wickets in just 12 innings. She also clinched three big wickets when both teams last faced each other in this tournament. Bates is expected to bag multiple wickets against the Sixers on Saturday.