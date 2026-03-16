Facts: Sydney Sixers will miss the likes of Healy, Perry, Gardner and Kerr as they are playing at the Women’s World Cup.

Hobart Hurricanes won the previous edition of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers are missing their international stars like Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Dunkley due to the World Cup. However, they’ve picked some of the best young talents in the squad for the T20 Spring Challenge, with all focus on Maitlan Brown and Erin Burns, who can turn the game on its head. They will be keen on starting the tournament on a high, but they will have to beat the defending champions for that.

Defending champions Hobart Hurricanes will take the field in the opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge. They are once again looking strong with the highest run-scorer of the last season, Lizelle Lee, being a part of their squad, while Molly Strano is also back to shine with the ball. However, they cannot take things for granted as the Sixers can punch above their weight even in the absence of their star players.

Sydney Sixers-W chances of winning - 35%

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 65%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mathilda Carmichael will bat in the middle order for the Sydney Sixers in this game. She has decent experience up her sleeve and was one of the better batters for the team in the previous season. She scored 76 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 120.63 for the Sixers last year. Hence, she can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this clash against Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Nicola Carey showcased her all-round skills in the previous season of the T20 Spring Challenge. She picked up six wickets in five innings at an average of 20.66 and also scored 129 runs in six innings at an average of 21.5 and a strike rate of 124.09. Hence, she can be expected to score at least 20 runs and pick at least two wickets for Hobart Hurricanes in the clash.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

North Sydney Oval will host the opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge, and the venue is known to offer a decent surface. 151 is the average score at the venue, with teams bowling first winning eight matches. 226 is the highest score here, but it is unlikely that this many runs will be scored in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl, with this being the start of the season.

Weather Report

The weather in Sydney on Tuesday (October 21) is expected to be a bit iffy with a little to no chance of rain. It is an early morning start with 5% chance of rain, but the sun is expected to be out by 12 PM local time. The temperature is expected to be around 23-25 Degrees Celsius, and the fans are likely to get to witness 40 overs of action.

Sydney Sixers-W News & Player List

Sydney Sixers-W Player List

Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Lucy Finn, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Courtney Sipple.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Pelle Wicketkeeper Elsa Hunter Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Maitlan Brown All-Rounder Emma Manix-Geeves All-Rounder Caoimhe Bray Batter Frankie Nicklin Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Lucy Finn Bowler Courtney Sipple Bowler

Sydney Sixers-W Team Form

Sydney Sixers are playing their first match of the season in the T20 Spring Challenge 2025.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Ellyse Villani (C), Nicola Carey, Mia Barwick, Ava Curtis, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Caity Mair, Tabby Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Ruth Johnston Batter Nicola Carey All-Rounder Ellyse Villani (C) Batter Tabby Saville Batter Rachel Trenaman All-Rounder Molly Strano Batter Lauren Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Hayley-Silver Holmes Bowler Caity Mair Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes will be playing their first match of this season. However, they won the T20 Spring Challenge last year and are the defending champions now.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes Women are facing each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee and Ruth Johnston will open the innings for Hobart Hurricanes, and with the former doing well last season, she will be expecting to step up yet again. On the other hand, Kate Pelle and Elsa Hunter are expected to open the innings for the Sydney Sixers. Looking at the way Lee can bat and take the game away from the opposition, the Hobart Hurricanes are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Sydney Sixers counterparts.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Erin Burns to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top batter

Erin Burns can play big knocks, and in the absence of international stars, the Sixers will need one from her. Burns was the leading run-scorer for the Sixers in the previous season, as she scored 114 runs in three innings at an average of 114 and a strike rate of 129.54. Burns can be a match-winner on her day and hence, can be backed to be the Sydney Sixers’ top batter in this match.

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top batter

Lizelle Lee is one of the explosive batters in the world, and she is available for the Hurricanes for the entire tournament. She was the leading run-scorer of the tournament last year, scoring 252 runs in six innings at an average of 50.4 and a strike rate of 139.22. Lee can win matches single-handedly for her side if she is in full flo,w and hence, can be backed to become the top batter for Hurricanes in this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Caoimhe Bray to be Sydney Sixers-W’s top bowler

Caoimhe Bray was the leading wicket-taker for Sydney Sixers in the last edition of the T20 Spring Challenge. She accounted for five wickets in just 13.2 overs at an average of 18.4, and her economy of 6.9 was among the best. Bray will be expected to step up for the Sixers in this game as well and make early inroads. Hence, Caimhe Bray can be expected to be the top bowler for the Sydney Sixers Women.

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W's top bowler

Molly Strano was the leading wicket-taker for Hobart Hurricanes in the last edition of the T20 Spring Challenge. She picked up eight wickets in five innings at an average of 16.75 and an economy of 6.7. The spin bowler has been in top form for the Hurricanes for quite some time now, and hence, can be backed to be the top bowler for her side in this game.