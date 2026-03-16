Facts: Samantha Bates has taken 11 wickets in her last five games across formats.

ACT Meteors had only one player to score over 100 runs throughout the tournament last season.

Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder will look for a winning start to their T20 Spring Challenge after a poor show in the inaugural edition last year. They won two and lost two games to miss out on the knockouts. However, the Sydney Thunder were impressive in the WBBL last season as they finished third in the league stages, and their campaign ended after a defeat in the Challenger. With the addition of a few new players, including the veteran Laura Harris, the Sydney Thunder are expected to start on a positive note.

Meanwhile, ACT Meteors, also known as the Australian Capital Territory Women, are the only non-BBL team in the T20 Spring Challenge. They finished the last edition of the tournament in the fifth position, with two wins in four games. They had started the tournament with two successive wins, but lost the next two matches to miss out on the playoff berth based on the net run rate. Carly Leeson-led side has welcomed the signing of Irish wicketkeeper Amy Hunter, but lacks the quality bowling options with international experience.

Sydney Thunder-W chances of winning - 60%

ACT Meteors chances of winning - 40%

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Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tahlia Wilson was the top performer for Sydney Thunder Women last season and is expected to make a similar impact in the 2025 edition. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter finished as the leading run-getter for the Thunder with 163 runs in four innings at a brilliant average of 54.33. Wilson enters this tournament on red-hot form as she recently scored one century and a fifty in four innings for the New South Wales Women in the Women's National Cricket League.

Carly Leeson produced some impressive performances with the bat for ACT Meteors last season. The batting all-rounder scored 148 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 128.69 and was the only player to score 100-plus runs for her team. Meanwhile, she bowled just one over across four games in the last edition but is expected to share the workload this season.

Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Match Toss Prediction

The toss will be crucial for both teams after their struggles while batting first last year. Both captains will look to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture. The surface at North Sydney Oval offers a balanced surface but the bowlers are likely to find some advantage of a new pitch in the early stages of this tournament.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for cloudy skies in Sydney on Tuesday. However, the chances of precipitation are only 5% in the starting stages and 15% in the second innings. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius with 54% humidity in the air.

Sydney Thunder-W News & Player List

Sydney Thunder-W Player List

Tahlia Wilson (c & wk), Samantha Bates, Ella Briscoe, Stella Campbell, Tara French, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Alexandra Mavros, Olivia Maxwell, Taneale Peschel, Kate Peterson, Eva Ragg

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson (c) Wicketkeeper Laura Harris Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Ella Briscoe All-rounder Eva Ragg Batter Tara French All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder-W Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women won two of their last five T20 games. They won two and lost two matches in the Spring Challenge last season.

ACT Meteors News & Player List

ACT Meteors Player List

Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson (c), Grace Lyons (wk), Shivani Mehta, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Paris Bowdler Batter Amy Hunter Batter Grace Lyons Wicketkeeper Annie Wickman Batter Carly Leeson (c) All-rounder Grace Dingman All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Zoe Cooke All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Angelina Genford Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler

ACT Meteors Team Form

ACT Meteors have lost two of their last four T20 matches. They have also suffered four consecutive defeats in their last four matches across formats.

Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women and ACT Meteors are facing each other for the first time, so their head-to-head record remains 0-0.

Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than ACT Meteors

Sydney Thunder Women fans will see new signing Laura Harris joining Tahlia Wilson at the top to open an innings. Both batters are in good form lately, with Wilson having a stellar 2024 season. On the other hand, ACT Meteors openers Amy Hunter and Paris Bowdler will be playing together for the first time. Bowdler has struggled for consistency in T20 cricket with two ducks in the last three innings. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Sydney Thunder Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the ACT Meteors in this T20 match.

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Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

Sydney Thunder opener was the best batter for her side last season and she finished the third-highest leading run-scorer in the tournament. She smashed 163 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 118.11. She registered two big fifties and was able to give her side good starts at the top. Wilson has been consistent run-getter across formats for the last few years and can be tipped to score at least 40 runs in this fixture on Monday.

Amy Hunter to be ACT Meteors' top batter

The young Irish wicketkeeper batter will be making her debut for ACT Meteors in this match. Hunter has had a stunning 2025 year across formats in the international cricket. She scored her second T20I century in August and recently had an impressive campaign in the WCPL 2025, where she scored 156 runs in five innings at an average of 31.20. Hunter will look to start her Spring Challenge stint with a big knock against Sydney Thunder Women.

Sydney Thunder-W vs ACT Meteors TOp Bowlers

Samantha Bates to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

The experienced left-arm orthodox spinner has been one of the most consistent wicket-takers in the domestic T20 tournaments. Bates was brilliant last season and she picked six wickets in just three innings at an amazing economy rate of 6.09. Bates had the best bowling average among the top ten wicket-takers last year. Bates boasts over 100 wickets in T20 cricket and is likely to pick two or more wickets against ACT Meteors.

Grace Dignam to be ACT Meteors’ top bowler

The rising left-arm orthodox spinner was one of the breakout stars in the tournament last year. Dignam picked up eight wickets in four innings to display her potential on the big stages. She was only two wickets behind the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and is expected to witness another successful season.