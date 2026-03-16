Facts: Sydney Thunder Women couldn’t chase the target of 171 runs in the previous game.

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder both have won only one game each in three outings so far.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women are coming into this game after going down to Sydney Sixers. They failed to chase down the target of 171 runs. The Thunder are currently in eighth place with only one win in three matches so far and will have to climb up the points table soon before time runs out. They will face Adelaide Strikers in their next game and the Thunder will be keen on putting their best foot forward.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are also in a similar situation with one win in three matches so far. They are in seventh place at the moment and are coming into this game after losing to the Melbourne Renegades. They posted only 128 runs batting first and then failed to defend the modest total. A win is essential for the Strikers to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Adelaide Strikers Women chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder Women chances of winning - 55%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

.Isabella Malgiogliohas played two matches this season thus far and picked up three wickets. She has conceded only 54 runs so far in eight overs and has the ability to turn the game on its head. Hence, Isabella can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Laura Harris is an explosive batter in the middle-order for Sydney Thunder and she has done it in the ongoing tournament. In three matches so far, Harris has scored 63 runs at an impeccable strike rate of 225 with five fours and six sixes. She is a kind of player who can turn things around quickly with her batting. Hence, Harris can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Toss Prediction

Drummoyne Oval in Sydney is set to host its first game of the season in the T20 Spring Challenge. There is not much idea around the behaviour of the pitch for both teams and hence, they are expected to bowl first after winning the toss. A score around 150-155 is likely to be par with a fresh pitch expected here.

Weather Report

The weather is set to be gloomy in Sydney over the weekend with dark clouds hovering over the stadium. However, there is only a 10% chance of rain during the match and it is unlikely to trouble the teams in action. The temperature is likely to hover in and around 26-27 Degrees Celsius and the fans will be enjoy full action in the middle.

Adelaide Strikers Women-W News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Women-W Player List

Ellie Johnston, Elizabeth Worthley, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (C), Amanda Jade Wellington, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Ella Wilson, Emerson Filsell, Isabella Malgioglio, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Maggie Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Elizabeth Worthley Batter Madeline Penna All-Rounder Bridget Patterson (C) Wicketkeeper Amanda Jade-Wellington All-Rounder Ella Wilson All-Rounder Jemma Barsby All-Rounder Eleanor Larosa Bowler Emerson Filsell Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Isabella Malgioglio Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women-W Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women have won only one game in three outings so far in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Thunder-W News & Player List

Sydney Thunder-W Player List

Tahlia Wilson (C), Olivia Maxwell, Anika Learoyd, Laura Harris, Hasrat Gill, Ella Briscoe, Emily Powell, Taneale Peschel, Alexandra Mavros, Stella Campbell, Tara French, Eva Ragg, Samantha Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson (C) Wicketkeeper Olivia Maxwell Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Laura Harris Batter Ella Briscoe Wicketkeeper Emily Powell All-Rounder Hasrat Gill All-Rounder Taneale Peschel Bowler Alexandra Mavros Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Tara French Bowler

Sydney Thunder-W Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have lost two out of three games so far in the ongoing T20 Spring Challenge 2025-26 season.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women are locking horns against each other for the first time in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder Women

Ellie Johnston and Elizabeth Worthley opened the innings for Adelaide Strikers and the duo couldn’t do much with the bat. They could add only five runs together in the previous game.Tahlia Wilson and Olivia Maxwell open the innings for Sydney Thunder and both batters are in decent form at the moment. Wilson bagged a duck in the previous game but she is a more than capable batter at the top of the order. Hence, Sydney Thunder Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers Women-W’s top batter

Madeline Penna is the best available batter for Adelaide Strikers this season in the T20 Spring Challenge. She has so far scored 126 runs in three innings at an average of 126 and a strike rate of 102.43. She is also the leading run-scorer of the tournament at the moment. Penna bats at number three and has every chance of going big again. Hence, Madeline Penna is expected to be the top batter for the Strikers.

Anika Learoyd to be Sydney Thunder-W's top batter

Anika Learoyd is coming off a brilliant 52-run knock in the run-chase for Sydny Thunder. Overall, she has scored 96 runs in three matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 105.49. Learoyd bats at number three and can hold one end to shepherd the innings of her side. Hence, Anika Learoyd is expected to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women in this game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Amanda Jade-Wellington to be Adelaide Strikers Women-W’s top bowler

Amanda Jade-Wellington is the veteran when it comes to T20 cricket with a lot of experience. She has bowled 12 overs so far in the tournament and has conceded only 77 runs while picking up three wickets as well. Wellington handles the middle overs of a T20 innings well and can be backed to pick more wickets. Hence, Wellington is expected to be the top bowler for her side.

Samantha Bates to be Sydney Thunder-W's top bowler

Samantha Bates has been hands down the best bowler for Sydney Thunder this season so far. She has bowled 7.1overs so far and picked up four wickets at an impeccable average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 10.7. Bates is one of the best bowlers in the line up and despite missing the previous game, she is likely to return and make an impact rightaway. Hence, Bates is expected to become the top bowler for her side in this match.