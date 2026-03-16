New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction NEW 60 % Chance of Winning PAK 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand take on Pakistan in the 41st game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R.Premadasas Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 21 at 07:00 PM IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into this fixture after what has been a brilliant campaign in the group stages. New Zealand struggled against South Africa in the group stages but apart from that they went through with ease. In the last game they went head to head against Canada and they won the game by eight wickets.

Pakistan head into this fixture after a dominant performance against Namibia in the final game where they needed to win to advance to the next stage. Pakistan ended the group stages with three wins in four games. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 60%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 40%

New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last innings against India he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

New Zealand and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand were solid in the group stages as they ended the group stages with three wins in four games.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan ended the group stages with three wins in four games, they won the last game against Namibia.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a brilliant century. With 220 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against Canada but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Tariq to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Usman Tariq was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Namibia. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.