New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction
NEW
60%
Chance of Winning
PAK
40%
Parimatch
T20i
R.Premadasas Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 173 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this campaign.
- With 220 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this campaign.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand head into this fixture after what has been a brilliant campaign in the group stages. New Zealand struggled against South Africa in the group stages but apart from that they went through with ease. In the last game they went head to head against Canada and they won the game by eight wickets.
Pakistan head into this fixture after a dominant performance against Namibia in the final game where they needed to win to advance to the next stage. Pakistan ended the group stages with three wins in four games. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 60%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 40%
New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam has struggled in this format and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. In the last innings against India he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
New Zealand and Pakistan Player List
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand were solid in the group stages as they ended the group stages with three wins in four games.
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan ended the group stages with three wins in four games, they won the last game against Namibia.
New Zealand vs Pakistan
T20i
R.Premadasas Stadium, Colombo
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a brilliant century. With 220 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against Canada but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Usman Tariq to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Usman Tariq was sensational in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Namibia. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments