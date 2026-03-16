Facts: Alice Macleod led Berkshire Women’s bowling attack with seven wickets in six innings during the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup.

Sophie Richards was Cornwall Women’s leading batter with 104 runs in seven innings during the previous season.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Chances of Winning

Berkshire Women were a competitive Division One team in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016. They made a brilliant start to their campaign with three successive victories; their bowlers showcased their prowess by defending a score of 91 and the batters kicked it up a notch as they chased totals of 95 and 102 runs. However, their purple patch ended here as they went on to lose the following three matches. Their defeats were largely a result of their inadequate batting performances which the bowlers were unable to defend. Overall, their run in the tournament was mediocre.

Cornwall Women, on the other hand, had a slightly worse campaign in the competition where they finished with just two wins in the bag. After kicking off the season with a dominant eight-wicket victory against Shropshire Women, the team failed to overcome anyone else in the division until their final group stage encounter against Hertfordshire Women. Their batting was their bugbear through the course of the season and they were an uncompetitive side.

Berkshire Women chance of winning -

Cornwall Women chance of winning -

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Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Betting Tips

Berkshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Berkshire Women’s Rachel Priest was the opener for the team in the 2016 edition of the tournament and she opened alongside Alexandra Rogers, Heather Knight and Sherissa Gumbs. The team used different combinations quite often and despite having had an opener as seasoned as Knight, they had measly scores of 1, 13, 21, 2 and 7 runs in the last five matches. This time around, they have the likes of Emily Cunningham, Sherissa Gumbs and Alice Macleod to open with but since they have not established any synergy yet, the opening wicket will be on the backfoot against Cornwall Women.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Toss Prediction

Egloshayle Road has not hosted any matches in the history of the tournament or any international games, and there are no records at the venue yet.

Weather Report

Wadebridge is going to be partially cloudy on match day with a slight 20% likelihood of a downpour. The temperature is set to hover around 13 degrees Celsius.

Berkshire Women Player List

Alice Macleod, Anna Harris, Emily Cunningham, Millie Allerton, Sherissa Gumbs, Amelia Humphrey, Ashleigh Muttitt, Emma Walker, Rachel Hardy, Alexandra Mary Rogers, Carla Rudd, Mia Rogers, A Muffitt, Annabel Flack, Catherine Guppy, Erin Simmonds, Freya Johnson, Lauren Bell, Romilly Hayward.

Predicted Playing XI

Anna Harris Batter Emily Cunningham Batter Sherissa Gumbs Batter Alice Macleod All-rounder Mia Rogers Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Amelia Humphrey All-rounder Ashleigh Muttitt All-rounder Freya Johnson Bowler Erin Simmonds Bowler Romilly Hayward Bowler

Berkshire Women Team Form

Berkshire Women’s bowlers were the ones making the difference in the first three games of their previous games, and when their performance faltered the batters failed to make up for it. This cost them three matches towards the end of the season.

Cornwall Women Player List

Isabel French, Joleigh Roberts, Lucy Ballard, Sophie Richards, Amelia Sweet, Charlotte E Phillips, Jessica Harris, Lucie Oakley, Tegan Smith, Amber Cummins, Bronwyn Casterton, Caitlin Burnett, Charlotte Phillips, Ellie Mitchell, Emmie Blamey, Kellie Williams, Madelaine Bond.

Predicted Playing XI

Caitlin Burnett All-rounder Lucy Ballard Batter Amelia Sweet All-rounder Sophie Richards Batter Joleigh Roberts Batter Jessica Harris All-rounder Kellie Williams Bowler Charlotte Phillips Bowler Isabel French Wicket-keeper Lucie Oakley Bowler Madelaine Bond Bowler

Cornwall Women Team Form

Cornwall Women’s batters were their weak link in the competition last time around since they were unable to post competent totals. This did not give the bowlers enough leeway to try and defend it.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Head-to-Head

Berkshire Women and Cornwall Women are yet to meet in the tournament and there is no established record between the sides.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Betting Odds

Cornwall Women to have a better opening partnership than Berkshire Women

In the 2016 season of the competition, Rachel Priest was the mainstay opener for Berkshire Women while she had a different opening partner for each of the last three games. The team’s first wicket stands regressed over the course of the tournament as they ended up with scores of 1, 13 and 21 runs. Cornwall Women were on the same boat as Caitlin Burnett was their only recurring opener with various partners. In the last three matches of that season, they had 7, 16 and 0 runs on the board. The disparity between both sides was negligible but with Caitlin Burnett returning to the tournament, Cornwall Women’s first wicket has the opportunity to outperform Berkshire Women in this regard.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Best Batters

Alice Macleod to be Berkshire Women’s Best Batter

Alice Macleod was a part of the team during the 2016 season and she was among the top batters with 65 runs in six innings. She played for Sunrisers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season where she notched up 218 runs in nine innings with an average of 36.33, making her the top pick for the next game.

Sophie Richards to be Cornwall Women’s Best Batter

In the 2016 tournament, Sophie Richards was the top run scorer for Cornwall Women with 104 runs in seven innings. She was also among the leading batters for the team in the last season of the Royal London Women's One-Day with 186 runs in five innings. She had an average of 46.50 and will be expected to come out on top this time around.

Berkshire Women vs Cornwall Women Best Bowlers

Alice Macleod to be Berkshire Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Macleod was a reliable all-rounder for the team in the 2016 season where she emerged as the leading bowler for Berkshire Women, having taken seven wickets in six innings with an average of 7.85. She is expected to be their top wicket-taker once again in the next match.

Caitlin Burnett to be Cornwall Women’s Best Bowler

Caitlin Burnett took part in two innings during the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup where she captured three wickets with an impressive average of 11.00, among the best of the team. She has been a dependable bowler for Cornwall Women and remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.







