Facts: Sussex played three One Day games this season and have not played any T20 match recently.

Natasha MacBean of Buckinghamshire has picked five wickets in last two matches. All eyes will be on her performance in this game.

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Chance Winning

This is the first match of the Women’s T20 County Cup for both Buckinghamshire and Sussex. Like them, the 22 other teams will also start their campaign in the tournament on May 5 (Monday). Both teams will be eager to take the field and get crucial points on the board in their opening game of the competition.

Sussex are heading into the T20 competition after featuring in three One Day Cup matches recently. Even though they won their recent fixture against Worcestershire, they had lost their first two matches. In the points table, they are languishing in ninth position with only four points to show for their efforts.

It will certainly be tough for them to adapt to the demands of T20 cricket within 48 hours after their One Day Cup game. Having said that, they won their previous fixture and that will keep them in good stead.

As for Buckinghamshire, they have not played any T20 cricket since August 2024. They featured in two One Day Cup matches in the last couple of weeks and have lost both. Buckinghamshire batters are low on confidence having not crossed the 160-run mark in both games. It will take some effort for them to adapt to the T20 format and beat Sussex who are coming off a solid 29-run win in their previous outing.

Looking at the recent form of the teams, Sussex are the favourites to win the match against Buckinghamshire in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Buckinghamshire Women chance of winning: 55%

Sussex Women chance of winning: 45%

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Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips

Tilly Fellows featured in only one of the last two games for Buckinghamshire and batted the way it is needed to do in the T20 format. She scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 and can take that confidence into this game as well. Fellows can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Phoebe Wilkinson scored 37 runs opening the innings in the last game and was unlucky to get run-out. She is one of the better players in the team and can go big in this encounter. You can back Wilkinson to score at least 25 to 30 runs in the clash against Buckinghamshire Women in the T20 County Cup.

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction

This is only the start of the T20 County Cup and the first match of the season will be played at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove. There is no idea on how the pitch will behave in this clash and that might lead to captains of both teams opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Hove on Monday is very much clear. There is no chance of rain disrupting the action in the middle even once. The temperature is expected to hover around 12-13 Degrees Celsius during the match and the fans will get to witness the full 40 overs of action between the two teams.

Buckinghamshire Women Player List

Cara Duggan (C), Molly Carter, Tilly Fellows, Natasha MacBean, Charlie Mailey, Amelia Ridgway, Sky Springett, Caia Stockdale, Tegan Stockdale, Beth Talbot, Annie Townsend, Megs Woodward

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Molly Carter Batter Amelia Ridgway All-Rounder Tegan Stockdale All-Rounder Cara Duggan (C) All-Rounder Caia Stockdale All-Rounder Natasha MacBean All-Rounder Tilly Fellows Batter Sky Springett Wicketkeeper Beth Talbot Bowler Charlie Mailey Bowler Megs Woodward Bowler

Buckinghamshire Women Recent Form

Buckinghamshire Women are coming into this match after losing two matches last week in the One Day Cup. However, they will have to be up for the task in the shortest format of the game and will be ophing to start their campaign on a high.

Sussex Women Players List

Mollie Adams, Phoebe Wilkinson, Izzy Collis, Rachel King, Chiara Green, Jazz Westley, Daisy Gibb, Talitha Stanley, Eve O’Neill, Anna Buckle, Kali-Ann Doherty.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mollie Adams Wicketkeeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Izzy Collis Batter Rachel King Batter Chiara Green (C) All-Rounder Jazz Westley All-Rounder Daisy Gibb All-Rounder Talitha Stanley All-Rounder Eve O’Neill Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler Kali-Ann Doherty Bowler

Sussex Women Recent Form

This is the first match of Women’s T20 County Cup for Sussex and they will be looking to start their campaign with a solid win

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record

Buckinghamshire and Sussex are facing each other in this tournament for the first time.

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women to hit most fours@ (Batery Bet)

Sussex batters seem more equipped compared to the Buckinghamshire side on current form. One of Sussex openers, smacked 14 fours in the last game on her way to a century and there is no reason why she cannot do it again. On the other hand, Buckinghamshire batters have struggled completely so far this season. For the same reason, Sussex will hit the most fours in this encounter.

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Tilly Fellows to be the top batter for Buckinghamshire Women

Tilly Fellows is an important member in the batting line-up for Buckinghamshire Women. She has to carry this line-up with her batting and for that to happen, her team should promote her in the order. Fellows scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 which keeps her in good stead coming into the T20 County Cup.

Mollie Adams to be the top batter for Sussex Women





Mollie Adams opened the innings in the previous One Day game against Worcestershire and slammed an unbeaten 104 with 14 fours to her name. Thanks to her exceptional knock, Sussex posted 250 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Adams is in great form and can be backed to be the top batter yet again in this T20 game.

Buckinghamshire Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Natasha MacBean to be the top bowler for Buckinghamshire Women

Natasha MacBean has been one of the best bowlers for her side in the last two matches. She has picked up five wickets after delivering 120 deliveries and conceding only 63 runs. This shows she is economical as well and has the ability to keep the batters on the tenterhooks. Natasha can be backed to come good in this game too.

Anna Buckle to be the top bowler for Sussex Women

Anna Buckle heads into the T20 County Cup with a five-wicket haul to her name in the One Day Cup against the Worcestershire Rapids. She returned with the magical figures of 5/27 in just 6.4 overs, playing a crucial role in helping the team defend 250 runs. If she continues in the same vein, Buckle can certainly become the top bowler for Sussex in this match.





