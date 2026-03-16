Facts: Zoe Barkes was Cambridgeshire Women’s leading bowler in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016, having taken six wickets in three innings.

Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Chances of Winning

Cambridgeshire Women’s campaign in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup in 2016 was entirely forgettable as the team ended the tournament with no wins whatsoever in six matches. They posted their highest total of the season in the last match of the season where they took on Suffolk Women and scored 119-run total. Openers Helen Webster and Rachel Howe set the tone for the innings with a partnership of 38 runs but the total was not something the bowlers could defend. Zoe Barkes’ five-wicket haul went in vain as Suffolk Women did not have to break a sweat in order to chase down the target. In the end, Cambridgeshire Women were the only team in their division to go winless.

Cambridgeshire Women chance of winning -

Herefordshire Women chance of winning -

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Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Betting Tips

Cambridgeshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Cambridgeshire Women used several different opening combinations in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup during the 2016 season. They had Helen Webster, Rachel Howe, Trinity Hales, Alicia Presland, Karla Durham and Isabella Routledge open for them in the last four matches of the competition where they added totals of 38, 3, 8 and 1 to the first wicket. Since they were unable to hit the ground running in any of the matches, their opening wicket remains on the backfoot for the upcoming fixture as well.

Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Toss Prediction

The clash between Cambridgeshire Women and Herefordshire Women is the first match of the tournament held at Bulls Head Ground to date. The venue was not used in either the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 or the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup.

Weather Report

The rain has a slight chance of putting a damper on the match at Coventry with a 25% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 12 degrees Celsius.

Cambridgeshire Women Player List

Amelia Oliver, Anabel Kaser, Bic Whichello, Chloe Sainsbury, Ellen Fletcher, Ellie Burgess, Isabel Hall, Isabella James, Isabella Routledge, Jemaira Vestey, Kelly Haynes, Lucy Duncan, Madeline Welham, May Busher, Sama Malik, Sammy Borcoski, Sarisha Gorantla, Trinity Hales, Alice Cross, Beatrice Routledge, Chaaya Malik, Chloe Allison, Connie Piper, Hermione Chinery, Jasmine Westley, Jessica Emily Clilverd, Karla Leigh Durham, Lauren Andrews, Maaya Hanspal, Olivia Welham, Poppy Safford, Sally Phelps, Sophia Pearson, Zoe Barkes, Lulu Harding, B Case Upton, Charlotte Graham, Eloisa Binfield-Gonzalez, Eloise Borcoski, Emilee Steel, Emily Banks, Eve Meakin, Kaushica Vasseeharan, Lara Foulkes, Mercedes Baxter Chinery, Millie Clark, Olivia Croft, Poppy Challis, Sophia Abbasi, Sophia Mannix.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Oliver Batter Isabella Routledge Batter Lucy Duncan Batter Lulu Harding Wicket-keeper Chloe Sainsbury Batter Sophia Pearson All-rounder Alice Cross All-rounder Zoe Barkes All-rounder Emilee Steel Bowler Olivia Croft Bowler Lara Foulkes Bowler

Cambridgeshire Women Team Form

Cambridgeshire Women were terribly out of form in the last edition of the tournament, and their batting lineup showed no resolve whatsoever.

Herefordshire Women Player List

Herefordshire Women squad has not been announced.

Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Head-to-Head

Cambridgeshire Women and Herefordshire Women are going to meet for their first head-to-head encounter and no record has been established between the sides.

Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Best Batters

Lucy Duncan to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Batter

Lucy Duncan was Cambridgeshire Women’s leading run scorer in the 2016 season of the competition, having amassed 62 runs in six innings. She was their most consistent batter in the competition and she ended up with an average of 15.50. Although her performance was not up to the mark, she is the most dependable player from the team which makes her the top pick for the next game.

Cambridgeshire Women vs Herefordshire Women Best Bowlers

Zoe Barkes to be Cambridgeshire Women’s Best Bowler

Zoe Barkes led Cambridgeshire Women’s bowling attack with six wickets under her belt in three innings. After taking a single wicket in the first two matches combined, she went all out in the last game against Suffolk Women, having claimed a fifer in four overs with an economy rate of 5.50. She also had an impressive average of 11.83 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming match.





