Facts: Ellie Mason was Cheshire Women’s top run scorer during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2016 with 224 runs in seven innings.

Amy Halloran led Lincolnshire Women’s run charts in the 2016 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with 105 runs in three innings.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Chances of Winning

Cheshire Women were a part of the third division during their 2016 campaign in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup, and they finished as a middling team in the tournament. They started off with three back-to-back defeats and their batting was the major reason behind their poor run. However, once the batters came into their own, they were a formidable side to take on. They concluded their campaign with two impressive victories. Their last encounter against Hertfordshire Women was particularly remarkable as openers Ellie Catherine Mason and Laura MacLeod scored an unbeaten 150-run stand which the bowlers defended well, having won by 39 runs.

Lincolnshire Women had a substandard campaign in the last season of the tournament where they played just three matches. Their run in the competition was off to a terrible start as they lost to Leicestershire Women twice in a row before overcoming Cumbria Women in the last match; the latter were restricted to 90 runs and even though Lincolnshire Women lost eight wickets in the process of chasing it down, they managed to seal the deal by the skin of their teeth.

Cheshire Women chance of winning -

Lincolnshire Women chance of winning -

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Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Betting Tips

Cheshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Ellie Mason and Laura MacLeod went hammer and tongs together in the previous season of the competition as they secured opening scores of 150*, 21, 69, 63 and 8 runs in the last five matches. They were, arguably, the most formidable opening duo during the tournament and even though MacLeod is missing from the squad this time around, Mason has other equally competent opening partners for company in the upcoming season which will allow the first wicket to secure a big total against Lincolnshire Women.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Toss Prediction

Caistor Town Cricket Club was not a venue in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup and it has never hosted a match in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup either. There are no international records to go by which will make this match the first major game to be played here.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover as low as 11 degrees Celsius and the conditions at Caistor are going to be predominantly cloudy. There is a low 20% threat of rain on the day of the game.

Cheshire Women Player List

Dawn Prestidge, Hannah Snape, Holly McCurrie, Katie Bennett, Katie Haszeldine, Kerry Michelle Hartnett, Nadia Wheeler, Phoebe Alice Cottam, Alison Cutler, Ellie Mason, Kate Coppack, Kennedy Nuttall, Samantha Fowler, Carys White, Emma Royle, Raffaella Rodighiero, Sarah Worsdale.

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Mason All-rounder Katie Bennett Batter Kate Coppack All-rounder Holly McCurrie Batter Carys White Bowler Phoebe Alice Cottam Batter Alison Cutler All-rounder Samantha Fowler All-rounder Sarah Worsdale Bowler Emma Royle Bowler Raffaella Rodighiero Bowler

Cheshire Women Team Form

Cheshire Women’s top order was invincible in the 2016 tournament and they have the potential to be just as daunting in the next game.

Lincolnshire Women Player List

Eleanor Stanley, Rebecca Brooker, Aimee Simms, Amy Halloran, Beth Smith, Hayley Jones, India Freeman, Olivia Clark, Sammi Boothright, Amelia Gardner, Caitlin Phillips, Megan Quinlan, Sarah McDowell, Yasmin Martin.

Predicted Playing XI

India Freeman All-rounder Beth Smith Wicket-keeper Amy Halloran All-rounder Rebecca Brooker Batter Amelia Gardner Bowler Hayley Jones All-rounder Eleanor Stanley Batter Olivia Clark All-rounder Sammi Boothright All-rounder Caitlin Phillips Bowler Sarah McDowell Bowler

Lincolnshire Women Team Form

Lincolnshire Women’s batters were not at the peak of their performance last time around and with most of their lineup retained ahead of the next game, they are on the backfoot against Cheshire Women.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Head-to-Head

There is no existing head-to-head record between Cheshire Women and Lincolnshire Women since this match will mark their first encounter.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Betting Odds

Cheshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lincolnshire Women

India Freeman was a regular opener for Lincolnshire Women in the previous season of the competition and she was partnered with both Rebecca Brooker and Beth Smith on different occasions. In the last two matches of the tournament, the openers added a mere 3 and 15 runs to the first wicket while Cheshire Women were in a league of their own. For the latter, Ellie Mason and Laura MacLeod were the mainstay openers and together, they set up impressive totals of 150*, 21 and 69 runs in the last three fixtures. Since there is clearly no comparison between the sides, Cheshire Women’s openers are the favorites to achieve a superior first wicket stand in the upcoming clash.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Best Batters

Ellie Mason to be Cheshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellie Mason was Cheshire Women’s second highest run-getter in the 2016 tournament where she scored 175 runs in eight innings, including a 60*-run half-century in the last match. She was also their top batter in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup that season as she notched up 224 runs in seven innings with an average of 56.00. She remains the leading contender for the next match.

Amelia Gardner to be Lincolnshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Gardner participated in two matches during the 2016 season and she was the leading batter for the team overall with a total of 35 runs. She top-scored in the last match against Cumbria Women as she secured 19 runs. Her average of 17.50 was the best of the team and she is the top pick against Cheshire Women.

Cheshire Women vs Lincolnshire Women Best Bowlers

Sarah Worsdale to be Cheshire Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Worsdale took part in three matches during Cheshire Women’s campaign in the 2016 season, and she only managed to take one wicket during the course of the season. However, she is the only reliable bowler for the team at the moment and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Sammi Boothright to be Lincolnshire Women’s Best Bowler

Sammi Boothright emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Lincolnshire Women, having claimed three wickets in two innings in their 2016 campaign. She was the top bowler in the last game where she captured two wickets in four innings with an economy rate of 4.50. Averaging at 20.33, she is anticipated to lead their bowling attack once again.





