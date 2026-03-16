Facts: Staffordshire haven’t played any T20 cricket since August 2024 and might find it tough to adapt to T20 cricket.

Cumbria are coming into this game after winning their last two T20 matches comfortably.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Chance Winning

This is the opening game of the Women’s T20 County Cup for Cumbria and Staffordshire and it goes without saying that they will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Cumbria are coming into this T20 competition with two wins in the Women’s Vitality Blast League Three 2025 in the last couple of weeks. The major advantage with Cumbria is that they have played T20 cricket recently, which a few of the participating have not been able to so far.

Both their matches were low-scoring affairs as they chased down 103 comfortably and then defended the total of 138 runs. However, both their wins were comfortable and they look like a solid unit in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire haven’t played T20 cricket since August 2024 but they are in solid form, having won their last two One Day Cup matches in April. Their batting and bowling both clicked in those two matches and the only disadvantage for Staffordshire seem to be the lack of T20 cricket played in recent times.

Looking at the recent form of the teams, Cumbria are the favourites to win the match against Staffordshire only due to their familiarity with the format. Having said that, this will be a close match between the two teams

Cumbria Women chance of winning: 55%

Staffordshire Women chance of winning: 45%

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Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Betting Tips

G Airey is one of the main bowlers for Cumbria when it comes to the shortest format. She bowled seven overs across the last two matches and conceded 39 runs for two wickets. Airey also delivered a maiden over which is a rarity in the shortest format. She can be backed to pick up at least one wicket in this clash.

Lucy Shenton is the captain of the Staffordshire Women and is one of the better bowlers for them. In the last two One Day matches, she picked up three wickets after delivering 13 overs and conceded only 43 runs while bowling a couple of maidens as well. She can be backed to pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Toss Prediction

Riveryway in Stafford is hosting its first match of the season. So both teams are playing on an unknown surface and for the same reason, the side winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast on Monday in Stafford is cloudy but with very little to no chance of rain at all. At the moment, there is a 10% chance of rain during the match time which shouldn’t worry the teams a bit. The fans will be get to witness full action and the temperature will hover around 12-13 Degrees Celsius.

Cumbria Women Player List

C Whitaker, Z Matthews, G Airey, SP Earl (C), M Smith, A Amjad (WK), A Heaton, E Renshaw, L Hetherington, M Wood, E Fox

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role C Whitaker Batter Z Matthews All-Rounder G Airey All-Rounder SP Earl (C) All-Rounder M Smith All-Rounder A Amjad Wicketkeeper A Heaton Batter E Renshaw Bowler L Hetherington Bowler M Wood Bowler E Fox Bowler

Cumbria Women Recent Form

Cumbria played two T20 matches recently and won both of them comfortably. Even though this is an entirely new tournament, they have the winning momentum and will be eager to continue in the same vein.

Staffordshire Women Players List

Matilda Atherton Gater (WK), Lexie Cantrill, Molly Dytham, Georgina Turner, Georgie Harrison, Hannah Hayes, Lauren Kenvyn, Lydia Perry, Lucy Shenton (C), Katie Sturgess, Malisha Tennakoon, Ebony Tweats

Predicted Playing XI





Player Name Role Malisha Tennakoon Wicketkeeper Katie Sturgess Batter Lydia Perry Batter Ebony Tweats All-Rounder Lauren Kenvyn All-Rounder Matilda Atherton Gater Wicketkeeper Lucy Shenton (C) All-Rounder Molly Dytham All-Rounder Georgie Harrison Bowler Hannah Hayes Bowler Georgina Turner Bowler

Staffordshire Women Recent Form

Staffordshire have not played any T20 cricket since August last year and they will be eager to get the hold of the format quickly.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Head-to-Head Record

Cumbria and Staffordshire are facing each other in this tournament for the first time.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Betting Odds

Staffordshire Women to hit most fours@ (Batery Bet)

Cumbria might have played a couple of low-scoring affairs in their last two outings. But they are aware of the demands of T20 cricket. Their batters seem ready to take on the opposition bowlers and hence, might hit a lot of fours in this clash. On the other hand, Staffordshire batters are likely to struggle to clear the boundary on a regular basis. So, Cumbria are likely to hit the most fours in this T20 clash.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Top Batters

C Whitaker to be the top batter for Cumbria Women

C Whitaker is the best batter for Cumbria when it comes to the shortest format of the game. She opens the innings for them and scored 72 runs in the last two matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 126.31 with a high-score of 50. She can be backed to be the top batter for her team in this match.

Lauren Kenvyn to be the top batter for Staffordshire Women





Lauren Kenvyn is a middle-order batter for Staffordshire and is coming off a century in her previous outing. She scored 107 runs in the One Day Cup game and has the ability to bat long. Kenvyn’s performance will be extremely crucial to her team’s chance. She can be backed to become the top batter for her team.

Cumbria Women vs Staffordshire Women Top Bowlers

Z Matthews to be the top bowler for Cumbria Women

Z Matthews is an opener with the bat and also bowls crucial overs for Cumbria. She is a perfect all-rounder and has the capability to become the top bowler for her team. She bowled eight overs across last two matches and picked up three wickets while conceding only 26 runs with 2/9 being her best figures.

Molly Dytham to be the top bowler for Staffordshire Women

Molly Dytham is easily the best bowler Staffordshire have on their team. In the last two One Day Cup matches, she has bowled 13 overs, conceding only 48 runs and has picked four wickets for the team. She has also delivered a maiden over and her average of 12 is among the best in her side. Molly can be backed to become the top bowler in this match for Staffordshire as they look to gain crucial points in the Women’s T20 County Cup.





