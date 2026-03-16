Facts: Yorkshire Women defeated Derbyshire Women in the One-Day Cup clash on Saturday (May 3) by a huge margin of 315 runs. For the second time in succession, they skittled the opposition to a score of less than 100.

All eyes will be on Ami Campbell as she scored 165* off just 105 balls on Saturday against Derbyshire

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance Winning

Derbyshire and Yorkshire, both teams, will start their campaign in the Women’s T20 County Cup on May 5. This competition will be played alongside the Women’s One-Day Cup, as the two teams faced each other on Saturday (May 3) as well. Yorkshire won the clash in the one-sided encounter and they will definitely take the momentum into the shortest format as well on Monday.

As far as the One Day Cup is concerned, Derbyshire have lost all three matches so far and are among the bottom-placed teams in the table. On the other hand, Yorkshire have improved their position in the points table after the massive win, even as their net run-rate has also received a massive boost.

Yorkshire will be extremely confident of gaining points from this clash after the way they trounced Derbyshire. Batting first, they posted a mammoth score of 381 runs in 50 overs with middle-order batter Ami Campbell smashing an unbeaten 165 off just 105 deliveries with 17 fours and seven sixes to her name.

In response, Derbyshire crumbled under pressure with none of their batters looking good in the middle. They were skittled for just 66 runs as Yorkshire registered a huge win by 315 runs. This result will certainly affect Derbyshire when they face the same team in the first round of the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Given the current form and the result in the One-Day Cup, Yorkshire are heavy favourites to win this match.

Derbyshire Women chance of winning: 20%

Yorkshire Women chance of winning: 80%

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Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Gemma Rose was the only shining light in the One Day Cup for Derbyshire with the ball. She picked up four wickets in their 10 overs and conceded 73 runs. She will definitely be looking forward to continuing her good run against Yorkshire. She can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this clash.

Olivia Thomas was one of the major reasons for Derbyshire’s collapse in the 382-run chase in the previous outing. She returned with figures of 4/16 in her opening spell of five overs and also bowled a maiden. Thomas will be key yet again for Yorkshire in the shortest format and can be backed to pick up at least 2-3 wickets in the encounter.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

Both teams are playing their first match, and it is the start of the season as well. There is not much information available about the venue - St George’s Road - in Harrogate. For the same reason, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Harrogate is not great for Monday (May 5) with light rain predicted throughout the day. It will be cloudy all over as well, which might affect the game too. The temperature will hover around 10-11 Degrees Celsius in the evening during the match time.

Derbyshire Women Player List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Natasha Allen Batter Ella Porter All-Rounder Millie Gray All-Rounder Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin Bowler Caitlin McDonald Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire have lost all three matches in the One Day Cup in the lead up to the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (C), Erin Thomas, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Maddie Ward, Olivia Thomas, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Amielia Love

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Erin Thomas Wicketkeeper Rebecca Duckworth All-Rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Ami Campbell Battler Maddie Ward Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Beth Langston Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Grace Hall Bowler Amelia Love Bowler

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

Yorkshire have won two and lost one match in three outings so far in the One Day Cup this season. However, this is the start of their campaign in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record

Derbyshire and Yorkshire are facing each other for the first time in the tournament.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Yorkshire Women to hit most sixes@ (Batery Bet)

Yorkshire Women have some brilliant hitters of the ball and it was on display during the One Day Cup match between the two teams. They smashed eight sixes in the innings where they scored 381 runs. On the other hand, Derbyshire are struggling immensely with the bat and clearly are no match to their opponents when it comes to six-hitting. You can back Yorkshire to hit the most sixes in this match.

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Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Adriana Darlow to be the top batter for Derbyshire Women

Adriana Darlow will have to lead from the front if Derbyshire are hoping to even compete in this encounter. She is the captain of the team and arguably the best batter, even though she hasn’t been able to score runs at will in the last few games. Darlow can be trusted to be the top batter for Derbyshire in this game.

Ami Campbell to be the top batter for Yorkshire Women





It is hard to ignore Ami Campbell when she is in top form. She smashed an unbeaten 165 off just 105 deliveries with 17 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 157.14. It was a perfect knock ahead of the T20 County Cup and she can be trusted to continue her brilliant touch. However, Yorkshire will have to promote her in the batting line-up to get the best out of her.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Rose to be the top bowler for Derbyshire Women

Gemma Rose was the best bowler for Derbyshire in their last one-day game against Yorkshire. She picked up four wickets despite conceding 73 runs in her 10 overs. Clearly, her confidence will be good to come up with yet another good show with the ball. She will have to pick wickets to restrict the dashing Yorkshire batters.

Maddie Ward to be the top bowler for Yorkshire Women

Maddie Ward is a surprise pick here, even though Olivia Thomas shined in the last game. Ward has picked up four wickets in the last two One-Day games, including a three-wicket haul against Sussex. Ward can be backed to be the top bowler for Yorkshire in this game against Derbyshire.