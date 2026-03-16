Facts: Stephanie Hutchins was the leading wicket-taker for Devon Women in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 with ten wickets in six innings.

Emily Roberts was Dorset Women’s joint highest wicket-taker in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with six wickets in four innings.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Chances of Winning

Devon Women were a highly successful team in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 as they bagged six victories in eight fixtures. They kicked off the tournament with an impressive four-match winning streak and their batting strength was vastly superior to that of their rivals. They faced their first defeat at the hands of a more powerful Scotland Women, and suffered a second loss against Derbyshire Women. Regardless, their campaign was remarkable.

This was not the case for Dorset Women who were slated to play just four fixtures, out of which two were abandoned. This gave them no chance to put up a fight against Buckinghamshire Women where they failed to chase down a total of 87, having lost by a margin of 16 runs. Their second outing against Gloucestershire Women did not go any differently, considering Dorset Women were unable to defend a measly 58 runs.

Devon Women chance of winning -

Dorset Women chance of winning -

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Devon Women vs Dorset Women Betting Tips

Dorset Women to score low before first dismissal

Dorset Women were only able to play two matches to fruition in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 but they had a longer run in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. In the four games that they played, Zara Brown was their mainstay opener and she partnered up with Sarah Matthews, Victoria Pack and Lucy Prest. Barring the game she opened with Pack where the pair scored 70 runs, the remaining matches were all mediocre as the first wicket posted stands of 12, 5 and 13 runs. This time around, they will take time to settle in and they are not expected to put on a particularly impressive score.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Toss Prediction

Chapel Gate was last used in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2017 where the venue hosted two matches. Both times, the toss winners elected to field first and ended up being successful since the average first innings score of 119 did not make the cut. In the next game, too, the toss winning side will want to field first.

Weather Report

A significant cloud cover is expected at Christchurch with a 20% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature will reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Devon Women Player List

Alli Kelly, Amanda Higginbotham, Amelie Munday, Emma Corney, Evie Privett, Isabel Bunn, Olivia Churcher, Ruby Davis, Becca Halliday, Rebecca Silk, Camilla Susan Squire, Claire Varcoe, Daisy Meadowcroft, Ellie Bishop, Erin Vukusic, Suzie McDonald, Georgia Read, Annabel Jane Squire, Cait O'Keefe, Emily Edgcombe, Hazel Garton, Jemima Vereker, Katie Donovan, Katie Harman, Sophie Florides, Sophie Mackenzie, Stephanie Hutchins.

Predicted Playing XI

Alli Kelly Batter Amelie Munday Batter Cait O'Keefe All-rounder Sophie Mackenzie All-rounder Daisy Meadowcroft All-rounder Rebecca Silk Batter Ellie Bishop All-rounder Amanda Higginbotham Wicket-keeper Hazelle Garton Bowler Stephanie Hutchins Bowler Emily Edgcombe Bowler

Devon Women Team Form

Devon Women’s batting lineup was quite competitive in the last season and they have the upper hand over Dorset Women.

Dorset Women Player List

Bethan Bailey, Courtney Lowman, Katie Butler, Kirah Ambrozick, Lara Sheldon, Lily Clark, Loren Dean, M Kothiyal, Milly Russell, Paige Bailey, Rachel Louisa Gunn, Rebecca Baron, Alexandria Avoth, Amelie Whitaker, Chloe Hulse, Eloise Laird, Freya Cutler, Lily Wood, Lucy Prest, Matilda Churchill, Molley Joyce, Sophie Kenwright, Victoria Pack, Zara Brown, Catherine Thomas, Hannah Sanders, Laura Thomas, Sarah Matthews, Alicia Markham, Angie Brown, Anya Hughes, Ashley Hannay, Ceri Harris, Emelia Butler, Emily Roberts, Emma Barker-Garrod, Gabby Sullivan, Isabel Makroum, Isabelle Riley, Katie Harris, Leah Cutler, Lizzie Williams, Mackenzie Wright, Megan Bishop, Robyn Whitmore, Rosa Caroline I Iggulden, Safia Nadaf, Tilly Churchill.

Predicted Playing XI

Victoria Pack All-rounder Emily Roberts All-rounder Courtney Lowman Batter Katie Butler Batter Alicia Markham Bowler Sarah Matthews Wicket-keeper Zara Brown All-rounder Katie Harris Bowler Ashley Hannay Bowler Lizzie Williams Bowler Ceri Harris Bowler

Dorset Women Team Form

In the 2016 season, Dorset Women’s batting was completely off the mark and this caused a lot of setbacks.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Head-to-Head

This encounter is the first head-to-head match between Devon Women and Dorset Women, and no record has been set yet.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Betting Odds

Devon Women to have a better opening partnership than Dorset Women

For Devon Women, Amara Carr and Jodie Dibble were the regular openers during the 2016 season where they managed to secure opening totals of 56, 2 and 19 runs in the last three matches. They were marginally better than Dorset Women as Victoria Pack and Emily Roberts scored a mere 11 and 7 runs, respectively, in their final game against Gloucestershire Women, and they had a five-run partnership prior to that. Devon Women are more reliable in this aspect and will be expected to achieve a better stand in the upcoming game.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Best Batters

Cait O'Keefe to be Devon Women’s Best Batter

Cait O'Keefe was the second highest run scorer for Devon Women during the 2016 season with 96 runs under her belt in six innings. Although her average of 24.00 was quite low, she has the potential to do well in the upcoming game.

Victoria Pack to be Dorset Women’s Best Batter

Victoria Pack played one match in the previous season of the competition where she was the second leading batter with 11 runs. However, she was their top run scorer in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with 105 runs which includes a 103-run ton. She is expected to top the charts this time around as well.

Devon Women vs Dorset Women Best Bowlers

Stephanie Hutchins to be Devon Women’s Best Bowler

Stephanie Hutchins emerged as the leading bowler for Devon Women in the 2016 tournament where she captured a total of ten wickets in six innings. Her consistency was impressive and she ended up with an incredible bowling average of 5.30 which makes her the top choice for the next encounter.

Emily Roberts to be Dorset Women’s Best Bowler

In the 2016 season, Emily Roberts was the top wicket-taker for Dorset Women as she claimed two wickets in a single innings and achieved an exceptional average of 9.00. She was also their joint leading bowler in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with six wickets in four innings and an average of 18.50, making her the favorite against Devon Women.





