Facts: Gloucestershire Women topped the Division Four Group B table in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup 2016 with three wins in five fixtures.

Abigail Evans led Gloucestershire Women’s run charts with 109 runs in two innings during the last season.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire Women were slated to play five matches during the 2016 NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup but, unfortunately, their first two matches were abandoned without a ball bowled. However, once they kicked off their campaign, they were destructive from start to finish. Their batters were particularly fruitful and they did not allow the other teams to stand a chance. In the last game against Dorset Women, the bowlers managed to limit the latter to a mere 58 runs to which Gloucestershire Women’s openers, Naomi Forecast and Danielle Gibson, responded with an unbeaten 59-run stand which gave the team a whopping ten-wicket victory.

Glamorgan Women chance of winning -

Gloucestershire Women chance of winning -

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Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips

Gloucestershire Women to score high before first dismissal

In the previous season of the tournament, Gloucestershire Women had a plethora of opening batters and lineups with the likes of Naomi Forecast, Danielle Gibson, Abigail Evans and Bethan Moorcraft leading the innings. The batters each had averages of 14.50, 58.00, 54.50 and 13.00, respectively, and they are expected to put on a competitive stand in the upcoming match, especially since Gibson and Forecast piled on a 59-run partnership in the last game of the season against Dorset Women.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction

Spytty Park was never a venue in the NatWest Women's Twenty20 Cup but it was used in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. The last completed game goes back to the 2016 season where Wales Women and Lancashire Women went head-to-head. The latter elected to field first and it worked out perfect as they restricted Wales Women to 79 and won with three wickets to spare. Chasing will be the preferred choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Monmouthshire will be cloudy on match day with a 20% likelihood of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Women Player List

Glamorgan Women squad has not been announced.

Gloucestershire Women Player List

Abigail Evans, Naima Milhofer, Naomi Forecast, Alice Hill, Bethan Caitlin Moorcraft, Charlotte E Phillips, Charlotte Walker, Chloe Davis, Danielle Gibson, Eve Alder, Lucy May Gladdy, Natasha Wraith, Charlotte Phillips, Mollie Robbins, Sidra Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Naomi Forecast Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Abigail Evans Batter Bethan Caitlin Moorcraft All-rounder Naima Milhofer Batter Alice Hill All-rounder Charlotte Walker All-rounder Eve Alder All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sidra Khan Bowler Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Team Form

Gloucestershire Women were the most successful team in the Division Four Group B and their batters had a lot to contribute during the season.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head

Since Glamorgan Women are playing their first T20 Women’s County Cup season, they have no head-to-head record with Gloucestershire Women so far.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Best Batters

Abigail Evans to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

During the 2016 season of the competition, Abigail Evans was not out on seven in the first game against Wiltshire Women and went on to score a 102-run century in the second outing versus Buckinghamshire Women. She finished the season as the top run scorer for Gloucestershire Women with 109 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 54.50. She is the leading contender against Glamorgan Women.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Best Bowlers

Sidra Khan to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Sidra Khan was tied as the second leading bowler for Gloucestershire Women during the 2016 tournament, having captured four wickets in two innings. Her best performance was against Wiltshire Women where she picked a solid three-wicket haul along with an economy rate of 3.50. Her average of 6.50 was remarkable and she is the top choice for the upcoming game.





