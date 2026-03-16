Facts: Middlesex Women defeated Kent Women in the One-Day Cup clash last month.

Kent’s Amy Gordon is coming off a brilliant century in the previous outing. All eyes will be on her to check if she will be able to replicate the form in the T20 format as well.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Chance Winning

This is just the start of the Women’s T20 County Cup as all participating teams will play their respective matches in the first round on May 5. The tournament will go on alongside the Women’s One-Day Cup and the performances in that tournament will certainly help the players and teams to carry forward into the shortest format.

Kent have played two matches so far in the One Day Cup and have won and lost a game each. They are in sixth place among 10 teams in the points table with five points. On the other hand, Middlesex are in second position, having won both their matches so far in the One Day tournament. They have nine points to show for their efforts.

Interestingly, the two teams faced each other last month in the One Day Cup and it was a comfortable win for Middlesex. Kent got skittled for just 66 runs batting first and Middlesex then chased down the target in just 12.1 overs.

Both teams will head into this fixture after playing a 50-over clash on May 3 (Saturday). While Kent will face Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex will lock horns against Northamptonshire Steelbacks. With quick turnaround between the matches in two different formats, the players will have to be up for the task.

Looking at the current form in the One Day Cup, Middlesex are the favourites to win the match as they have momentum with them as well.

Kent Women chance of winning: 35%

Middlesex Women chance of winning: 65%

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Izzy James is one of the better bowlers for Kent. She is coming off a brilliant spell against Derbyshire in their previous One Day game. She conceded only 29 runs in 10 overs and picked up a couple of wickets. She is a reliable option to pick up at least two wickets in this match.

Katie Wolfe is among the best in the business for Middlesex at the moment. In two One Day Cup matches played so far, she has picked up four wickets, including a three-wicket haul against Kent. So she will be confident of replicating a similar performance in the T20 County Cup match against the same opposition again. She is a reliable option to pick at least two wickets in this match.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

There is not much information available about the venue for this match, Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett. With not much idea around the pitch on offer, the team winning the toss will certainly look to bowl first and chase down the score later.

Weather Report

The forecast in Radlett for this match is decent for a cricket match to take place. It will be a little cloudy in the evening when the clash will get underway and there is a little to no chance of rain as well. But that shouldn’t bother teams, even as the temperature will hover around 11-13 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Kent Women Player List

Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Megan Sturge, Coco Streets, Genevieve jeer, Grace Poole, Matilda Callaghan, Molly Davis, Izzy James, Megan Belt (C), Olivia Barnes

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Singer Batter Amy Gordon All-Rounder Megan Sturge Batter Coco Streets Batter Genevieve Jeer All-Rounder Grace Poole All-Rounder Matilda Callaghan All-Rounder Molly Davis Wicketkeeper Izzy James Bowler Megan Belt (C) Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Kent Women Recent Form

This is the start of the Women’s T20 County Cup and Kent will be playing their first match against Middlesex.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Finty Trussler All-Rounder Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Sarah Pearson Batter Artemis Downer All-Rounder Lauren Turner Bowler Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

This is the first match of Women’s T20 County Cup for Middlesex.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

Kent and Middlsex are facing each other in this tournament for the first time. Both teams will be keen on starting their campaign on a high.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to hit most fours@ (Batery Bet)

Middlesex Women have been playing some exciting cricket in the One Day Cup and they will be expected to do the same in the T20 Cup as well. In two One Day matches so far, they have smacked 33 fours which shows that their batters are capable to go for big shots when needed. Interestingly, Kent have also hit as many fours as Middlesex but their batters don’t seem to be in great form. So, you can back Middlesex to hit most fours in this encounter.

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Amy Gordon to be the top batter for Kent Women

Amy Gordon is coming into this match after scoring a century in their previous One-Day Cup game. She open the innings and scored 111 runs off 110 balls with 17 fours and one six. This shows, she has the game to play T20 cricket and can be backed to become the top batter for Kent.

Finty Trussler to be the top batter for Middlesex Women





Finty Trussler bats at number three for Middlesex and is one of the better batters for them. She scored 66 runs in her last outing for the team in the One Day Cup and also smashed seven fours and a six. Clearly, she has the ability to go big and can be backed to become the top batter for Middlesex.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Megan Belt to be the top bowler for Kent Women

Megan Belt is the captain of Kent and she tends to lead from the front for her side. In two One-Day Cup matches so far, she has picked up three wickets. In the previous outing, she picked up two wickets for just 48 runs in her 10 overs. This proves she is one of the better bowlers in the team and can be trusted upon to become the top bowler for Kent.

Issy Routledge to be the top bowler for Middlesex Women

Issy Routledge picked up two wickets in the last game of the One Day Cup for just 33 runs in seven overs. She has the ability to break partnerships and can turn the game on its head with her variations. Issy can be backed to become the top bowler for Middlsex in this clash against Kent.