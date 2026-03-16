Facts: The lowest aggregate score in the series - 155 runs - came when Netherlands and Thailand women played each other on 3rd February.

Sterre Kalis’ unbeaten 98 against Nepal is the highest individual score in the series so far.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

The Netherlands Women absolutely thumped Nepal in their last game. The hosts had posted an imposing target of 146 runs for the Dutch in their hunt for the first win. The visitors, however, made short work of the score, chasing it down without losing a wicket. They will now play their final match of the series full of confidence.

The indomitable Thailand Women’s team will be waiting for the confident Dutch side in Kirtipur. The Thai women have won all their games so far, including two against the Netherlands. They will be looking to end the series with 6 wins in as many games and have just two hurdles left in their path.

Netherlands Women Chance of Winning - 32%

Thailand Women Chance of Winning - 68%

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Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Two of the three lowest scoring matches in the otherwise high-scoring series have been when Thailand and Netherlands faced each other. The first game between the two sides saw an aggregate score of 247 runs while the second match saw both teams suffer an all out with the scores under 100. We are expecting a tight encounter once again with the aggregate score staying below 250 runs.

Babette de Leede top scored for the Dutch in both these games and we’re expecting her to do well once again. The Netherlands captain posted scores of 52 and 25 in the two matches and will want to sign off from the tournament on a high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Women’s openers to score fewer than 14.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Thailand Women to fail to go past 13.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Batery Thailand Women to hit more fours 1.72 Bet on Batery

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

The games in Kirtipur have not been influenced because of the toss, highlighting the nature of the wicket at the venue. In 7 games, teams batting first have won four times while the ground has seen three successful chases. The last two matches have been won by the team that fielded first. We are expecting the captains to be influenced by recent results and opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is next to no chance of rain during match hours, so we’re likely to see a full game. The temperature is forecast to be around 22 degrees celsius with a gentle breeze blowing through during the game.

Netherlands Women News & Player List

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Phebe Molkenboer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Iris Zwilling, Sterre Kalis, Eva Lynch, Robine Rijke, Myrthe van den Raad, Heather Siegers, Isabel van der Woning, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Battet Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicketkeeper Robine Rijke Batter Heather Siegers Batter Frederique Overdijk Allrounder Carlijn van Koolwijk Allrounder Iris Zwilling Allrounder Silver Siegers Bowler Caroline de Lange Allrounder Isabel van der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

The Netherlands have won three of their five games so far in the series. However, both their losses came against the Thailand Women.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannaphat Chaihan

Predicted Playing XI

Nattaya Boochatham Bowler Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicketkeeper Nattakan Chantam Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang Allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Phannita Maya Allrounder Sunida Chaturongrattana Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women’s team have won all of the four games they have played so far this series, including two wins over the Dutch. They are on a 6-match winning run with Sri Lanka the last side to hand them a defeat in the format.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

The Thailand and Netherlands Women’s teams have faced each other 11 times in women’s T20 cricket. Thailand extended the head-to-head record to 9-2 with two wins over the Dutch in this series.

Head to Head

Netherlands Women: 2

Thailand Women: 9

Draw: 0

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Netherlands to have a better opening partnership in the match

The Netherlands opening pair of Sterre Kalis and Phebe Molkenboer posted a stellar partnership in the previous game, remaining unbeaten on 151. They will come into the match full of confidence and we’re backing them to outperform Thailand’s openers. The Thailand Women’s team’s openers posted a higher opening partnership in the first game between the two sides but came out second best in their next encounter. With the form the Dutch pair showcased against Nepal, we’re expecting them to post the better opening partnership once again.

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Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Babette de Leede to be Netherlands Women’s top batter

The Netherlands women’s team captain Babette de Leede has been a figure of consistency so far in the tournament. The 25-year-old has batted four times in the series and posted 25 or more runs thrice. Two of those came against the table toppers, Thailand. We’re expecting her to be the team’s highest run scorer once again.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’s top batter

The second-highest run scorer of the series so far, Nannapat Koncharaoenkai, is our pick to be the best batter from Thailand against the Netherlands. The wicketkeeper-batter averages 70 in the tri-series so far, having scored two unbeaten fifties already.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s top bowler

Iris Zwilling is the only Netherlands bowler to have taken a wicket in each of her 5 matches so far. The medium pacer has taken 8 wickets in the series with three of them coming against the Thailand women in two games. The team will be counting on the 23-year-old to deliver once again in Nepal.

Thipatcha Putthawong to be Thailand Women’s top bowler

Thailand’s 20-year-old spinner Thipatcha Putthawong leads the bowlers’ charts with 12 wickets in four matches in the series. The left-armer has figures of 3/17 and 4/10 in the two matches against the Netherlands. The Dutch batters are yet to figure her out and we feel Putthawong will come out on top once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Thailand Women Netherlands Women to Win - 2.42 (Parimatch)

Thailand Women to Win - 1.48 (Parimatch) Thailand Women have won all four of their games so far and the bookies have factored that in by giving the Netherlands the underdog tag despite their dominating win over Nepal. We are expecting the Thai Women to continue their winning run and beat the Dutch in Kirtipur. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





