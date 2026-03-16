Facts: Shropshire skittled their opponents for only 64 runs in their previous outing.

Both Norfolk and Shropshire haven’t played T20 cricket since August 2024.

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Chance Winning

Norfolk and Shropshire, both teams, are starting their campaign along with 22 other teams in the Women’s T20 County Cup on Monday (May 5). A total of 12 matches will be played on the day and one of them will be between Norfolk and Shropshire.

Both sides haven’t played any T20 cricket since August 2024 and it will be tough for them to adapt to the format, having featured in only one One Day Cup game last month. Norfolk are coming into this tournament with a loss in their previous outing while their opponents won their only One Day game comfortably.

Norfolk faced Lincolnshire in the One Day Cup League Three clash and managed to score 210 runs batting first. However, their opponents chased down the score comfortably with five wickets in hand as the Norfolk bowlers couldn’t make inroads at regular intervals.

On the other hand, Shropshire Women registered a massive 154-run win over Cumbria Women in their previous outing in the One Day Cup League Three clash. Their bowlers were on top right from the word go after the batters posted 218 runs on the board.

Clearly, looking at the form and confidence of both teams, Shropshire are the favourites to win this encounter against Norfolk in the Women’s T20 County Cup.

Norfolk Women chance of winning: 60%

Shropshire Women chance of winning: 40%

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Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Betting Tips

J Hoyte batted at number four in the previous game for Norfolk and scored 37 runs off 89 deliveries. Though her strike rate of 41.57 is worrying when it comes to the T20 format, she is a reliable batter and could be trusted upon to score at least 25 runs in this match. Norfolk are unlikely to score many runs and Hoyte could be the one holding the batting line-up together.

Millie Parry returned with the figures of 3/9 in just 2.2 overs in the previous game against Cumbria Women. She tends to run through the batting line-up quickly just like she did in the last outing. Parry can be backed to pick at least two wickets in the T20 game against Norfolk on Monday (May 5).

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Allscott Heath Cricket Club and there is no information about the venue dimensions and the pitch behaviour. For the same reason, the team winning the toss might not take a risk of batting first. It is only wise to chase when the conditions are unknown.

Weather Report

The forecast in Telford in Monday is for light rain. There is a 20% chance of heavens opening up during the match but it shouldn’t bother the teams much. The overs might get reduced but the rain won’t force the match to get abandoned. Moreover, the temperature during the match time is expected to hover around 12-13 Degrees Celsius.

Norfolk Women Player List

E Dack (C), A Brand, I Fox, J Hoyte, N Rushton, M Browne, E Smith (WK), P Bramford, A Morris, A Free, J Westcott, B Harrod

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role E Dack (C) All-Rounder A Brand All-Rounder I Fox All-Rounder J Hoyte All-Rounder N Rushton All-Rounder M Browne All-Rounder E Smith Wicketkeeper P Bramford Bowler A Morris Bowler A Free Bowler J Westcott Bowler

Norfolk Women Recent Form

Norfolk Women’s team’s recent form isn’t that great as they are coming off a loss in the One Day Cup. However, this is the start of a new tournament for them which gives them the opportunity to do well, and begin their campaign on a high.

Shropshire Women Players List

Robyn Mathews, Mariam Khan, Amy Griffiths, Lara Jones (C), Aamna Khan, Millie Parry, Alex Hale (WK), Kate Brazier, Esther Hurford, Molly Ferneyhough, Isabelle Crann, Rebecca Mullard Wilson

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role Robyn Mathews Batter Lara Jones (C) Batter Amy Griffiths All-Rounder Aamna Khan Batter Alex Hale Wicketkeeper Millie Parry All-Rounder Kate Brazier All-Rounder Molly Ferneyhough All-Rounder Mariam Khan Bowler Esther Hurford Bowler Isabelle Crann Bowler

Shropshire Women Recent Form

Shropshire head into this clash with confidence as they won their One Day Cup game by 154 runs. They will be keen on starting their Women’s T20 County Cup campaign on a high.

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Head-to-Head Record

Norfolk and Shropshire are facing each other in this tournament for the first time this season.

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Betting Odds

Shropshire Women to hit most fours@ (Batery Bet)

Shropshire batters are the ones in form, heading into this contest, having scored 218 runs in their 50 overs in the last outing. They are very much likely to outscore Norfolk in this clash and hence, can be backed to hit most fours. Interestingly, Norfolk batters hit the most fours in their last game but given the current form of the most batters, we are backing Shropshire to hit the most boundaries.

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Top Batters

E Dack to be the top batter for Norfolk Women

E Dack is the captain of Norfolk and she will have to lead by an example with the bat, like she did in the last game. She is coming off a solid score of 77 runs off 110 balls opening the innings against Lincolnshire. Dack is the batter in form for Norfolk and she can be backed to become the top batter for them.

Alex Hale to be the top batter for Shropshire Women





Alex Hale was one of the two half-centurions for Shropshire in the last outing. Batting at six, she scored an unbeaten 55 off just 61 balls with four fours and will be looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the shortest format. Hale can be trusted upon to be the top batter for Shropshire in this game.

Norfolk Women vs Shropshire Women Top Bowlers

A Free to be the top bowler for Norfolk Women

A Free might have gone wicketless in the only One Day Cup game she played this season. But with the conditions being helpful for the bowlers, she can strike multiple times up front. She takes the new ball and bowled well in the last game, conceding only 18 runs in six overs. Free has all the skills to become the top bowler for Norfolk in this encounter.

Kate Brazier to be the top bowler for Shropshire Women

The conditions are perfect for fast bowling in Telford and who better than Kate Brazier does Shropshire have to take the new ball? She returned with magical figures of 3/16 in 10 overs with as many as four maidens. This keeps her in good stead for the T20 clash and can certainly become the top bowler for her side.





