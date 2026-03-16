Facts: Worcestershire Women are on the top of the points table in the One-Day Cup Women’s League 2.

Ella Phillips is the most economical bowler in the One-Day Cup and will be difficult to get away with in the T20 clash as well.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance Winning

All the first round matches of the Women’s T20 County Cup are scheduled to be played on May 5. The tournament will be played alongside the Women’s One-Day Cup and those performances will certainly affect the team and players in this competition as well.

Northamptonshire will head into this encounter after facing Middlesex on Saturday (May 3) in the One-Day Cup. On the other hand, Worcestershire will take on Sussex Sharks in their clash in the 50-over competition on Saturday.

Both teams have so far shown some excellent form in the One-Day Cup, having won both their matches so far. Worcestershire are on top of the points table with 10 points while Northamptonshire are in third place with nine points so far.

Irrespective of the results in Saturday’s matches, both teams will be confident of coming good in the shortest format. The only challenge for them will be taking the field within 48 hours after being on the field for 100 overs.

Looking at the current form of both teams, it is difficult to predict the winner of the team but just slightly, Worcestershire seem to be the favourites.

Worcestershire Women chance of winning: 55%

Northamptonshire Women chance of winning: 45%

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Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Tips

Amy Wheeler was the star for Worcestershire in the previous game. She scored 70 runs with the bat and what impressed and surprised many was her exceptional spell with the ball. She picked up three wickets for just 40 runs in her 10 overs, with three maiden overs. She is certainly a reliable option with the ball to pick up at least one wicket in this clash.

Amelia Kemp was the best bowler for Northamptonshire in the previous game. She picked up four wickets for just 29 runs in her seven overs. Kemp is a reliable bowler who can pick up wickets in crunch time and can be backed to pick up at least two wickets in this clash.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Toss Prediction

This is the first match of the tournament at the County Ground in Northampton. The surface is generally good for batting but with this being the start of the season, teams winning the toss might opt to bowl first to understand the nature of the pitch.

Weather Report

The forecast in Northampton in the lead up to the match is for light rain. It will remain cloudy right through the clash. The temperature will hover around 12-13 Degrees Celsius during the match time with 20% chance of rain. It is unlikely that the match will get washed out but there is every possibility of the game being shortened.

Worcestershire Women Player List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Recent Form

This is only the start of the Women’s T20 County Cup and Worcestershire are playing their first match of the tournament.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Anisha Patel (C), Beth Ascott, Abby Butcher, Emily Carpenter, May Drinkell, Amelia Kemp, Michaela Kirk, Gemma Marriott, Ella Phillips, Alicia Presland, Mabel Reid, Lenny Sims, Poppy Smart

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amelia Kemp All-Rounder May Drinkell Batter Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Lenny Sims Batter Bethany Ascott All-Rounder Gemma Mariott Batter Ella Phillips All-Rounder Alicia Presland All-Rounder Poppy Smart Wicketkeeper Anisha Patel (C) Bowler Emily Carpenter Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire are playing only their first match of the Women’s T20 County Cup and they will be hoping to start their campaign on a high.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire are facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women to hit most fours@ (Batery Bet)

Northamptonshire Women have Michaela Kirk in great form with the bat and she singlehandedly has the ability to smash a lot of fours and take them past Worcestershire. When it comes to smashing the most fours, Worcestershire have smashed 54 of them in the last two matches while their opponents have hit 53 fours so far. It is very tough to pick up a winner in this aspect but Northamptonshire can be backed to hit most fours in this match.

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Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters

Amy Wheeler to be the top batter for Worcestershire Women

Amy Wheeler is a perfect T20 batter. Even though she batted at seven in the One-Day Cup game, she could be promoted up the order in the T20 game as she scored an unbeaten 70 in the last game off just 44 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Wheeler has the ability to strike with the ball too but when it comes to batting, she is no less than any other top-order batter and can be backed to become the top batter for her county side Worcestershire.

Michaela Kirk to be the top batter for Northamptonshire Women





Michaela Kirk is in some great form with the bat. She bats at number three majorly for Northamptonshire and is coming into this game after scoring 88 and 125 runs. She has already smacked 28 fours and her ability to find the boundary regularly will definitely help her side in the clash. Kirk can be backed to become the top batter for Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers

Phoebe Brett to be the top bowler for Worcestershire Women

Phoebe Brett, more often than not, takes the new ball for Worcestershire. In the last two matches she played in the One-Day Cup, Brett picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul and she can once again turn things around with the ball for her side. Worcestershire will be looking at her to provide early breakthroughs by dismissing the in-form batters of the opposition.

Ella Phillips to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire Women

Many will be surprised to see Ella Phillips as the top bowler for Northamptonshire. But she has shown great control so far, keeping the batters on the tenterhooks all the time. She has picked up five wickets so far in two matches in the One-Day Cup and the expectation will be for her to continue in the same vein. She bowled 17 overs in two matches and conceded only 28 runs for her five wickets, to go with four maiden overs.