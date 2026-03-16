Facts: Oxfordshire Women have won their last two matches in the T20 format comfortably.

Oxfordshire’s Amy Gordon is coming off a brilliant century in the previous outing. All eyes will be on her to check if she will be able to replicate the form in the T20 format as well.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Chance Winning

Oxfordshire and Wiltshire will start their campaign in the Women’s T20 County Cup, just like 22 other teams, on Monday (May 5). Both teams will be keen on getting a win under their belt in the first round itself to gain some confidence in the shortest format.

Oxfordshire last week played a couple of matches in the Vitality Blast League Three and won both of them. In both matches, they posted massive scores like 201 and 189 and defended these totals comfortably. They will be confident of doing the same against Wiltshire in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire haven’t played any T20 cricket since August 2024. However, they played a couple of One Day Cup matches last week. They won and lost a game each and will be keen on quickly adapting to the rigours of the shortest format. Wiltshire batters posted scores of 189 and 102 runs batting first and they will be tested definitely against the in-form batters of Oxfordshire.

These two teams are locking horns for the first time this season and both sides need to start their campaign on a high. However, having played T20 matches recently, Oxfordshire Women’s team definitely have an upper hand over their immediate opponents.

Looking at the recent form of the teams, Oxfordshire are the favourites to win the match against Wiltshire

Oxfordshire Women chance of winning: 75%

Wiltshire Women chance of winning: 25%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Betting Tips

Chloe Westbury has been one of the best bowlers for Oxfordshire this season, having picked up three wickets in two matches played last week. In six over she bowled across two games, Westbury conceded only 22 runs and looked the best. She can be backed to pick at least a couple of wickets again.

N Mansel picked up two wickets in the last two One Day matches for Wiltshire. She has the ability to keep a check on the run-scoring and her variations will be useful in keeping the aggressive Oxfordshire batters quiet. Mansel can be backed to pick up two wickets in this encounter.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Toss Prediction

This is the start of the tournament and there is not much information available about the Corsham Cricket Club where this match is scheduled to take place. With no idea around the pitch behaviour either, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Light rain is the forecast in Corsham on Monday (May 5) and it will be cloudy during the match as well, with a 5% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 10-11 Degrees Celsius during the match and the little possibility of rain is unikely to worry both teams.

Oxfordshire Women Player List

Emilia Bartram, Rabiya Dogar, Sophie Grayson, Ellie Ingram, Sophie Mitchelmore, Charlotte Oxton, Genny Porter, Niamh Rogan, Katie Waugh, Chloe Westbury, Rebecca Woodnorth

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophie Mitchelmore Batter Emilia Bartram (C) All-Rounder Sophie Grayson All-Rounder Genny Porter All-Rounder Katie Waugh All-Rounder Ellie ingram Wicketkeeper Chloe Westbury All-Rounder Rabiya Dogar Wicketkeeper Niamh Rogan Bowler Charlotte Oxton Bowler Rebecca Woodnorth Bowler

Oxfordshire Women Recent Form

Oxfordshire Women are coming into this match after winning two matches last week at the Women’s Vitality Blast League Three. They will be confident of continuing their winning run in this tournament as well.

Wiltshire Women Players List

S Khurana, E Godman, F Sharman, G Wetherall, AM Shearn, N Mansel, L Adams, E Bogg, K Mills, E Smith, C Shah

Predicted Playing XI







Player Name Role KE Mills All-Rounder G Wetherall Batter E Godman Batter S Khurana All-Rounder E Bogg Batter AM Shearn All-Rounder C Shah All-Rounder E Smith (C) All-Rounder N Mansel Bowler F Sharman Bowler L Adams Wicketkeeper

Wiltshire Women Recent Form

This is the first match of Women’s T20 County Cup for Wiltshire and they will be looking to start their campaign on a high.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Head-to-Head Record

Oxfordshire and Wiltshire are facing each other in this tournament for the first time.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Betting Odds

Oxfordshire Women to hit most sixes@ (Batery Bet)

Oxfordshire batters are expected to hit the most sixes in this match. In the last two T20 matches, they smacked seven sixes and both those matches were high-scoring as well. Their batters are more equipped to play big shots and are in brilliant form as well. On the other hand, Wiltshire players haven’t played T20 cricket since August 2024 and they might struggle at least in this match, to clear the boundary at will. Hence, Oxfordshire Women can be backed to hit the most sixes in this encounter.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Top Batters

Emilia Bartram to be the top batter for Oxfordshire Women

Emilia Bartram is the captain of the Oxfordshire team. She tends to lead from the front most of the times and scored 64 runs in the last two matches with a half-century to her name. She opens the innings and has a great chance to play most balls in the innings. Bartram can be backed to be the top batter for Oxfordshire.

E Smith to be the top batter for Wiltshire Women





E Smith is the captain of Wiltshire Women and she will have to lead from the front for her team. In the last two One-Day matches she played, Smith scored 44 runs at an average of 22 and will need to score a lot more runs for Wiltshire if they are to compete in the T20 clash. Smith can be backed to become the top batter for Wilstshire.

Oxfordshire Women vs Wiltshire Women Top Bowlers

Katie Waugh to be the top bowler for Oxfordshire Women

Katie Waugh is one of the better bowlers in the Oxfordshire team. She has delivered only 20 deliveries in the last couple of matches and picked up three wickets conceding only 10 runs. Waugh has the ability to keep the batters guessing with her variations and once again, can do the same in this clash.

S Khurana to be the top bowler for Wiltshire Women

S Khurana bats in top four and also bowls decent overs for Wiltshire. Her variations in pace make sure that the batters are not able to smash for runs easily. In the two One Day matches played this season so far, she has gone for only 61 runs in 96 balls and has picked up two wickets. For the same reason, Khurana is the top contender to be the top bowler for Wiltshire Women.





