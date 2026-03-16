Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
AFG
63%
Chance of Winning
BANG
37%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Facts:
- With 245 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this calendar year.
- With 20 wickets, Taskin Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Afghanistan head into this series hoping to turn things around as they had an underwhelming campaign in the Asia Cup prior to this tournament. Afghanistan were expected to make the Super Four but with just one win in the group stages they failed to qualify in the Asia Cup.
Unlike their opponents, Bangladesh had a decent showing in the Asia Cup prior to this series. They won two of the three matches in the group stages and made the Super Four this term, they beat Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 63%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 37%
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has struggled to make an impact so far this year. In eight matches, he has scored 155 runs with an average of 19.38. He struggled for form in the Asia Cup as well which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tanzid Hasan has struggled for consistency in this calendar year. Even though he is the second highest run scorer for his side, he scored just 67 runs in the Asia Cup with an average of 13.40 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Wafiullah Tarakhil
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan head into this series after a disappointing display in the Asia Cup, they have three defeats in the last four matches.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
All-rounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh head into this game after back to back defeats, they have three wins in the last seven matches.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Afghanistan hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 7-6. Both sides went head to head in the Asia Cup and Bangladesh won the game.
Head to Head
Afghanistan: 07
Bangladesh: 06
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Bangladesh games have historically been a great watch for the neutrals as both sides have some glaring issues in the batting lineup but it's the bowlers on both sides that make the headlines in this fixture. Both sides head into this series after contrasting campaigns in the Asia Cup this season. Afghanistan who were one of the favourites to make the Super Four struggled in the group stages and eventually were knocked out and on the other hand Bangladesh did make the Super Four but failed to make the finals even though they had a decent campaign. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Bangladesh who dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Bangladesh will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sharjah
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Sediqullah Atal did not have a great Asia Cup regardless we are going to back him in this series as with 245 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saif Hassan to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Saif Hassan has only played six matches in this calendar year and he has scored 226 runs with an average of 45.20. He was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has been the standout bowler for Afghanistan in T20 format. So far in 2025, he has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Taskin Ahmed was sensational in the Asia Cup as he was the leading wicket taker for his side. In 2025 he has bagged 20 wickets in just nine matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 2.30 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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