Facts: With 255 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this calendar year.

With 21 wickets, Taskin Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan headed into this series after a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup and their struggles continued in the opening game of the series. Afghanistan batted first in the game and they scored 151 runs. Afghanistan pacers struggled in the second innings as they lost the game by four wickets.

Bangladesh have had a decent run in the T20 format thus far but they headed into this series as massive underdogs but against all odds they dominated the opening game of the series and have taken a 1-0 lead. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 58%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 42%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has struggled to make an impact so far this year. Prior to the last game where he was excellent, he scored 155 runs in eight matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tanzid Hasan has struggled for consistency in this calendar year. Even though he did well in the last game, he scored just 67 runs in the Asia Cup with an average of 13.40 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh 1.98 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last five of the six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Wafiullah Tarakhil Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Darwish Rasooli All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan head into this series after a disappointing display in the Asia Cup, they trail the series 1-0.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Soumya Sarkar Batter Nurul Hasan All-rounder Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. They won the opening game of the series and lead the series 1-0.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have identical records in this fixture with seven wins each.Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 07

Bangladesh: 07

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Bangladesh games have historically been a great watch for the neutrals and once again the opening game had a bit of everything. Afghanistan batted first and lost three wickets in the powerplay but managed to turn things around and posted 151 runs on the scoreboard. Bangladesh dominated the run chase as their openers were the biggest difference maker. Bangladesh managed an opening partnership of 109 runs, Afghanistan fought back in the run chase with Rashid Khan who was sensational on the day but they lost the game by four wickets. We believe Bangladesh will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal struggled in the opening game of the season as he scored 10 runs regardless we are going to back him once again as with 255 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saif Hassan to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Saif Hassan has only played seven matches in this calendar year and he has scored 226. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the standout bowler for Afghanistan in T20 format. In the last game, he ended the match with bowling figures of 4/18 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed was expensive in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he was sensational in the Asia Cup and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.