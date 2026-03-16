Facts: With 278 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this calendar year.

With 21 wickets, Taskin Ahmed is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan headed into this series after a disappointing performance in the Asia Cup and once again they have struggled to compete in this series and have lost back to back games, they trail the series 2-0. In the last match Afghanistan scored 147 runs and Bangladesh won the game with two wickets to spare.

Bangladesh have done well in the T20 format in this calendar year as they made the Super Four in the Asia Cup and then against all odds they have beaten Afghanistan in back to back games and would be hoping for a perfect record in this series. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 60%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has struggled to make an impact so far this year but has done well so far in this series. In the two games thus far, Gurbaz has scored 40 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tanzid Hasan has struggled for consistency in this calendar year. Even though he did well in the last game, he scored just 67 runs in the Asia Cup with an average of 13.40 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Wafiullah Tarakhil Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Darwish Rasooli All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan head into this game hoping to end the series on a high as they have lost both games thus far.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Soumya Sarkar Batter Nurul Hasan All-rounder Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh headed into this series after two defeats but have dominated this series as they lead 2-0.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 8-7. Both sides went head to head twice thus far and Bangladesh have won both games.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 07

Bangladesh: 08

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into this series after contrasting displays in the Asia Cup. Afghanistan struggled to make an impact in the Asia Cup as they were knocked out of the group stage but still headed into this series as clear favourites. So far Afghanistan has underperformed and have lost back to back games, they would be hoping to end the series on a high. On the other hand Bangladesh did well in the Asia Cup and have surprised us all in this series as they have won back to back games and have already sealed the series win after two games. Even though Bangladesh had a 109 runs opening stand in the first game, we believe Afghanistan have a better opening pair and they managed a 55 runs opening stand in the last game. We believe Afghanistan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sharjah Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal struggled in the opening game of the series but did well in the last game as he scored 23 runs. With 278 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saif Hassan to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Saif Hassan has only played eight matches in this calendar year and he has scored 244. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the standout bowler for Afghanistan in T20 format. In the last game, he ended the match with bowling figures of 2/29 and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been brilliant this year and with 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.