Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
AFG
87%
Chance of Winning
UAE
13%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Facts:
- With 141 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this tournament.
- With 354 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in this calendar year.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
Afghanistan head into the final group game hoping to end the campaign on a high as they have already qualified for the finals. Afghanistan did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Pakistan but since then they have won back to back games and are second on the table.
United Arab Emirates had found it difficult to compete against two Asian giants in this format. They remain the only side yet to register a single win thus far and have been knocked out of the series. In the last game they lost against Pakistan by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 87%
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 13%
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ibrahim Zadran has a brilliant record against United Arab Emirates in this format as he has scored 223 runs in six matches. In the last game he scored a half century against UAE which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Asif Khan has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE, he got off to a great start in this series as he scored a half century but struggled in the last game. We expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 33C.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
Batter
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad Malik
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won back to back games and have qualified for the Finals.
United Arab Emirates News & Player List
United Arab Emirates Player List
Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Zohaib
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Ethan DSouza
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Rahul Chopra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Asif Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
All-rounder
|
Saghir Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates have struggled to compete thus far as they have lost all three games and have been knocked out of the tournament.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head
Afghanistan have dominated this fixture in the past against United Arab Emirates 10-3. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Afghanistan won the game.
Head to Head
Afghanistan: 10
United Arab Emirates: 03
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds
Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Afghanistan lost the opening game against Pakistan but managed to turn things around and win back to back games in this tournament and have secured a place in the finals. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates have had a dismal campaign in this series as they have lost all three games and have been knocked out of the competition. They would be hoping to end the series on a high. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Afghanistan dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Afghanistan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, null
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Sediqullah Atal has been sensational so far this season, in the last outing he scored 64 against Pakistan and with 141 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem has been sensational for United Arab Emirates in this format. He is one of the most consistent batters and we expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan had a slow start to the campaign but has showcased his class in the last two games. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Haider Ali was brilliant in the last game against Pakistan as he bagged two wickets in the match. With 17 wickets thus far, he is the lead wicket taker for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan to win - 1.14 (PariMatch)
- United Arab Emirates to win - 5.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments