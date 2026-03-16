Facts: With 141 runs, Sediqullah Atal is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this tournament.

With 354 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Afghanistan head into the final group game hoping to end the campaign on a high as they have already qualified for the finals. Afghanistan did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Pakistan but since then they have won back to back games and are second on the table.

United Arab Emirates had found it difficult to compete against two Asian giants in this format. They remain the only side yet to register a single win thus far and have been knocked out of the series. In the last game they lost against Pakistan by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 87%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 13%

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Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ibrahim Zadran has a brilliant record against United Arab Emirates in this format as he has scored 223 runs in six matches. In the last game he scored a half century against UAE which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Asif Khan has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE, he got off to a great start in this series as he scored a half century but struggled in the last game. We expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 33C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won back to back games and have qualified for the Finals.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Zohaib Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Asif Khan All-rounder Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Saghir Khan All-rounder Haider Ali Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have struggled to compete thus far as they have lost all three games and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

Afghanistan have dominated this fixture in the past against United Arab Emirates 10-3. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Afghanistan won the game.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 10

United Arab Emirates: 03

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Afghanistan lost the opening game against Pakistan but managed to turn things around and win back to back games in this tournament and have secured a place in the finals. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates have had a dismal campaign in this series as they have lost all three games and have been knocked out of the competition. They would be hoping to end the series on a high. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Afghanistan dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Afghanistan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal has been sensational so far this season, in the last outing he scored 64 against Pakistan and with 141 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem has been sensational for United Arab Emirates in this format. He is one of the most consistent batters and we expect him to make a mark in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan had a slow start to the campaign but has showcased his class in the last two games. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali was brilliant in the last game against Pakistan as he bagged two wickets in the match. With 17 wickets thus far, he is the lead wicket taker for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.