Facts: Abhishek Sharma has scored 936 runs for India in the shrotest format of the game at an average of 37.44 and an earth-shattering strike rate of 193.38

In T20Is, Xavier Bartlett has taken 17 wickets at an average of 18.29 and a strike rate of 14.3

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 322 wickets at an average of 20.16 at an incredible economy rate of 6.89

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia won the second game of the series with a stunning bowling effort from the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, and Nathan Ellis.They decimated India in the powerplay itself, leaving only Abhishek Sharma to wage a lone battle. Further, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Josh Inglis made sure they are supremely aligned to make batting look effortless.

On the other hand, India would be doing a bit of soul-searching. Even though they entered the series on the back of a convincing Asia Cup win, their performance in the second T20I left a lot to be desired. Abhishek Sharma is the only saving grace for the Indian side and he will expect other batters to provide him solid support.

AUS’s chance of winning is 48%

IND’s chance of winning is 52%

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Australia vs India Betting Tips

Betting on Josh Hazlewood won’t be a waste. He has been as consistent as anyone was in terms of performing in crucial junctures. Abhishek Sharma is bang on the buck on almost every T20I he has played in the last two years. No need to worry about Xavier Bartlett’s form either, for he has anchored the role Mitchell Starc used to play in the powerplay quite spectacularly.

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart has hosted 45 T20 matches since January 2020, with the chasing sides winning in 29 of them. The average first innings score at the venue is 176.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 16% chance of precipitation in the match between Australia and India at Canberra.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Travis Head Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-Keeper Tim David All-rounder Mitchell Owen Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Matthew Short Batter Xavier Bartlett Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won their last five T20Is coming into the Sunday encounter.

India Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy,

Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-Keeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Harshit Rana All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

After having won all the games in the Asia Cup to clinch the title, India lost to Australia in the second game of the series.

Australia vs India Head-To-Head

India have a dominating record against Australia, having won 20 out of 32 head-to-head encounters. Including the win on Friday, Australia have won 11 games.

Australia vs India Betting Odds

India to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Indian batting may have fizzled in the second T20I, but their top three pose a strong ability to score quick runs. The trio of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson are high-impact batter, with a combined powerplay strike rate of 155.65. In that scenario, trusting them to deliver a gigantic one for India isn’t a far-fetched idea.

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Australia vs India Best Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’s best batter (Parimatch)

Travis Head is a giant in human form. He has reinvented his T20 game to the extent that it won’t be far-fetched to say that he’s one for the ages. In the shortest format of the game, Head has accumulated 4408 runs at an average of 30.61 and a strike rate of 148.91. He has two centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name, making him such an impactful player. So what are you waiting for?

Abhishek Sharma to be India’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Sharma is easily world’s best T20 batter at the moment. He has scored 936 runs for India in the shrotest format of the game at an average of 37.44 and an earth-shattering strike rate of 193.38. If he can score another 24 runs tomorrow, he’ll be breaking Virat Kohli’s record as the fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is. So in that form, you can definitely bet big on him.

Australia vs India Best Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be Australia’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Xavier Bartlett is definitely the find of the season for Australia. In T20Is, he has taken 17 wickets at an average of 18.29 and a strike rate of 14.3. He has taken 60 wickets in the Big Bash League at an average of 22.61, making him one of the most existing talents in world cricket. So why don’t you bet a decent deal on him?

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

This doesn’t need any further explanation, does it? The greatest T20 bowler of the genration, Bumrah has taken 322 wickets at an average of 20.16 at an incredible economy rate of 6.89. He is India’s biggest trump card in world events and betting on him to deliver won’t be a bad idea.