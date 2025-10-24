AFCB (Bournemouth) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction AFCB 77 % Chance of Winning NFFC 23 % Fans will now witness another exciting clash in the ninth match week of the Premier League, as Bournemouth goes against Nottingham Forest. This match will be played on 26 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Bournemouth takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Vitality Stadium. The team has shown strong performances this season, holding the 3rd spot in the standings with 4 wins in 8 matches. Their next game against Nottingham Forest could help the team to continue its momentum. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has struggled to secure wins this season, as they hold 18th spot with just one win in 8 matches. The team will be eager to end its losing streak by defeating Bournemouth in the next game. In its previous match, Bournemouth had a draw against Crystal Palace by 3-3, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest suffered a loss against Chelsea by 0-3, which was a home game for the team. As Bournemouth aims to continue its winning momentum, Nottingham Forest will be eager to end its losing streak.

Facts: The last time Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest faced each other at Vitality Stadium, the match ended in favour of the home team by 5-0.

Nottingham Forest has not defeated Bournemouth even once in the Premier League.

Over the last five victories secured by Bournemouth over Nottingham Forest, two wins have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth holds the upper hand with three wins, as Nottingham Forest won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth holds the upper hand with two wins, as Nottingham Forest won none, and the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Having a strong head-to-head record over Nottingham Forest, combined with the home ground advantage, provides Bournemouth with a higher chance of winning. The team has also been undefeated in its last two home games, drawing against Newcastle United by 0-0 and winning against Fulham by 3-1.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will try its best to get a turnaround in the next game and end its losing streak. It should be noted that the team has not won any of its last two away games, drawing against Burnley by 2-2 and losing to Newcastle United by 2-0.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will be a close one, as Bournemouth heads to the game being the clear favourites to win. The team has been strong against Nottingham Forest in the clashes against each other, and they also grabs the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to get another win. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be keen to end its losing streak and secure their second win of the season against Bournemouth. Therefore, Bournemouth, with the odds of 1.71, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 4.75.

Bournemouth has been among the top performers in the current season, holding the 3rd spot in the rankings with 4 wins and a loss in 8 matches. This season, the team has scored 14 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.75, and they have also made 72 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has scored a penalty and a free kick (out of eight), as their XG rate stands high at 10.46 after eight games. Their defensive side has sparked concerns, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.38; still, they have secured 72 interceptions and 23 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Justin Kluivert, with a goal and 86 passes in 7 appearances, Eli Kroupi, with 3 goals and 29 passes in 5 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists in 8 appearances, and Evanilson, with a goal and 104 passes in 7 appearances. In the middle, the team has Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and an assist in 8 appearances, Alex Scott, with a goal and 252 passes, and Tyler Adams, with 385 passes and 12 tackles. Their defensive side also has some formidable players such as Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 14 tackles in 8 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 17 interceptions, Bafodé Diakité, with 8 tackles and 7 interceptions in 7 appearances, Álex Jiménez, with 7 tackles and an interception in 5 appearances, and James Hill, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions in 7 appearances. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 23 saves in 8 appearances.

Bournemouth will be going to the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest with a strong line-up, which gives them a better edge to secure a win. In their last five matches, the team has scored 10 goals and conceded 7, which shows that some improvements are required in the defensive side. Due to this reason, only one of their last five games has ended in a clean sheet, and this might allow Nottingham Forest to get a turnaround in the next game. It is unlikely for Bournemouth to win the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has failed to secure wins this season, which puts them 18th in the rankings with a win and 5 losses in 8 matches. Over their last five games, the team has scored just one goal but conceded 9 goals, highlighting the issues being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.63, and they have also made 60 shots out of which 31 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest is yet to score a free kick or a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 9.12 after eight games. The team has conceded 15 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.88; still, they have secured 62 interceptions and 24 blocks.

Their forward unit has players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, with 7 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 79 passes in 8 appearances. Moving to its midfield, Nottingham Forest has Ibrahim Sangaré, with 272 passes and 11 tackles in 6 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 626 passes in 8 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 356 passes, Douglas Luiz, with 78 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Ryan Yates, with 51 passes and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances. Nottingham Forest has several players on the defence like Neco Williams, with a goal and 20 tackles in 8 appearances, Morato, with 9 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Murillo, with 3 tackles and 9 interceptions, Nikola Milenkovic, with 3 tackles and 8 interceptions in 8 appearances, Oleksandr Zinchenko, with 10 tackles and one interception in 3 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 28 saves in 8 appearances.

Tyler Adams (4) and Álex Jiménez (3) from Bournemouth, and Neco Williams (3) from Nottingham Forest remain close to a one-match suspension in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Bournemouth or Nottingham Forest is close to being suspended. It is likely that Bournemouth to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 24

Bournemouth Wins: 10

Nottingham Forest Wins: 6

Matches are Drawn: 8

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.71

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.