Facts: With 367 runs, Mitchell Marsh is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

With 612 runs, Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Even though Australia lost the last ODI game against India they were the better side in this series and are arguably one the best sides in T20Is in this calendar year. So far in this calendar year they have lost just once in the last 15 matches and would be hoping to end the year on a positive note.

Much like their opponents, India have dominated the T20 format in this calendar year as they have lost just once this year which came against England, India won the series 4-1. They looked great in the opening game but the match was called off. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

India’ chances of winning - 55%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Travis Head has a terrific record against India but has struggled for form in the last 12 months. In T20Is, Head has scored 70 runs with an average of 11.67 in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma has been one of the key figures in this batting lineup for India team, in the Asia Cup he scored 213 runs with an average of 71 and we believe he will do well in this series and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Tim David Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Josh Philippe Batter Matthew Kuhnemann All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have lost once in the last 15 matches and have won back to back series against South Africa and New Zealand.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

India are unbeaten in the last ten matches, they have lost just once in this calendar year.

Australia vs India Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against Australia 20-11. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Australia: 11

India: 20

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

Australia and India headed into this series as two of the most dominant sides in T20 format in this calendar year. Australia have been unstoppable as they have beaten West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand in T20 series and would be hoping to close out this year on a winning note. They have one defeat in the last 14 matches. On the other hand India dominated in the Asia Cup prior to this series and have lost just once in this calendar year. India dominated the opening game but the game was called off due to rain. Considering the fact Australia are at home and they have been dominant we believe Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational for Australia in both ODIs and T20Is in this calendar year. He was the leading run scorer in the last series against New Zealand and has scored 367 runs in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

Abhishek Sharma has been the best T20i batter in this calendar year. He got off to a decent start in the opening game and we expect him to dominate this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’ top bowler

Josh Hazlewood only bagged three wickets in the ODI series against India regardless he was sensational in the series. In five matches so far he has bagged nine wickets in this calendar year and we expect him to play a key role in the opening game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't hit the heights that we expected but he still remains the best bowler in all formats and considering the fact he was sensational in the last visit we believe he will lead the way for India in this game.