Facts: Despite playing just 3 games, Sean Abbott - with 8 dismissals - is the second-highest wicket-taker in games involving Australia and South Africa in the last 10 years. have won just once in the previous 14 games they have played against South Africa.

None of the batsmen from the South African squad have scored a fifty against Australia in T20 cricket.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia are spoilt for choice with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, and Sean Abbott expected to lead the charge for them with the ball. In terms of batsmen, the Aussies have Josh Inglis, Tim David, and Mitchell Owen while all-rounders Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell are capable of contributing on both fronts. The team is littered with stars and look set to continue their winning run at home.

The return of Aiden Markram into the T20 fold will give the Proteas the confidence they desperately crave, having been humbled by New Zealand thrice in as many games in their most recent series. Ryan Rickelton and Lhuan-dre Pretorius should provide the required firepower at the top of the order while Rassie van der Duusen and the T20 captain should provide the solidity in the middle order. With the ball, it remains to be seen how they perform and that could be their undoing Down Under.

Australia Chance of Winning - 70%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 30%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Darwin makes its return as the venue for an international game for the first time in 17 years and is set to host the first two T20s during South Africa’s tour of Australia. The pitch at the venue is generally flat and well-maintained, which indicates the batsmen could benefit more.

With the pitch also favouring pacers over spinners, we are not expecting big opening partnerships and hence are backing middle order batters to go big. For Australia, we are keeping an eye out on Tim David and Cameron Green while we’re expecting Markram and Van der Duusen to go big in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds An Australian to score a fifty in the game 1.32 Bet on Batery Australia to have the better powerplay score 1.60 Bet on Batery South Africa to score fewer than 52.5 runs in the first six overs 1.69 Bet on Melbet

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The pitch favours batsmen more and with it being a day-night game, could make the ball difficult to grip in the second inning. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to field first and back their batsmen to chase a big target down.

Weather Report

Darwin is likely to play the perfect hosts with no rain expected and gentle winds likely to blow through during the game. The temperature is likely to be between 17 and 31 degrees celsius.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Sean Abbott Allrounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia couldn’t have been in better form than now. The team from Down Under return home after a 5-0 whitewash of West Indies in the Caribbean islands.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Nandre Burger Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa come into the series on the back of three losses in their last five games. All three of their defeats came against New Zealand while they managed two wins over Zimbabwe.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

The Aussies lead the Proteas in the head-to-head record in T20 cricket with 17 wins against just 8 losses. Australia have dominated the recent games against South Africa, winning each of their previous five games.

Head to Head

Australia: 17

South Africa: 8

No Result: 0

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect early wickets in the game

While the pitch favours batsmen, it is expected to be flat and have bounce on it, which would give the quick bowlers some encouragement. In four of the previous six innings in T20 games involving the two teams, we saw a wicket fall in the first over itself. The average opening partnership scores during these three games was less than 13 for both South Africa and Australia. Hence, we’re not expecting either of the team to start well and are tempted by odds of 1.87 on Parimatch for Australia and South Africa to score fewer than 24 and 21 runs, respectively, for the first wicket.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Tim David to be Australia’s top batsman

Tim David scored his maiden century and a 30 in the two innings he played against the West Indies. The hard-hitting batsman averages over 36 and boasts of an astonishing strike rate of 168 in the 20-over format. If Australia loses early wickets, the onus would fall on the 29-year-old to go big once again.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’s top batsman

Aiden Markram’s return will be welcomed with open arms by coach Shukri Conrad after their recent struggles in the tri-series in Zimbabwe. The 30-year-old averages 34.25 in the four games he has played against Australia in T20 cricket. We are backing him to provide much-needed solidity in the middle order for the Proteas as they aim to return to winning ways.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Australia’s top bowler

Australia’s death over specialist, Nathan Ellis, is expected to lead the wicket-taking charts for the team in the upcoming series against South Africa. The 30-year-old medium pacer took 6 wickets in five games against West Indies. His ability to bowl yorkers at will will come in handy at the death, where we expect him to pick the bulk of his wickets.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s top bowler

Bowling hasn’t been South Africa’s strongest suit in recent matches. Captain Aiden Markram will be looking to pacer Lungi Ngidi to make the most of the bouncy pitches in Australia. The 29-year-old took wickets in each of the four games he played in the tri-series in Zimbabwe and is likely to end the series top of the charts among the Proteas bowlers.