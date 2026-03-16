Facts: Australia are on a 9-match winning run in T20Is - their longest run of successive wins in the shortest format of the game.

South Africa haven’t won a T20 game in Australia since November, 2014.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia adopted a do-or-die approach with the bat in the first game, smashing the ball all over the park despite losing early wickets. They lost six of their batters with the score at just 74 but ended up scoring 178 runs. The bowlers, led by Ben Dwarshuis and Josh Hazlewood closed out the win for the hosts as they extended their longest T20 winning run.

The Proteas started the game brilliantly, taking four wickets in the powerplay itself. Teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka was the hero with the ball returning with figures of 4/20 in the game. They, however, came up against a possessed Tim David, who smashed 8 sixes to take Australia to a dominating total. They gave it a good go with the bat, but fell short by 17 runs.

Australia Chance of Winning - 75%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 25%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Despite seeing 19 wickets fall, the game was a high-scoring one with both teams going all guns blazing in Darwin. If the pace bowlers are navigated well, batsmen can expect to post a big score in the match, as we saw in the first T20I. We are expecting early wickets to fall in the game and hence are expecting the middle order to perform better than the openers. We have our eye on Tristan Stubbs and Cameron Green to go big in the game. Both players looked in good nick in the first match and should make the most of the conditions once the pace bowlers have wreaked havoc in the powerplay overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia to hit more sixes 1.30 Bet on Batery South Africa’s Ryan Rickleton to score over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia to have the better powerplay score 1.43 Bet on Batery

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Darwin favoured the pacers more than the spinners in the first T20I. Despite wickets falling on regular intervals, the batsmen found a lot of joy in the game. South Africa opted to field first but had to end up on the losing side. Despite the result, we still feel captains will want to bowl first and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The mercury is likely to indicate temperature in the late twenties in Darwin during match hours. While there’s next to no chance of rain, it is expected to be a humid evening for the players.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won 9 games in a row with their last loss coming back in September, 2024 away to England. One needs to go seven months further back to see the last time the Aussies lost at home.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have lost four times in the last five games they have played in T20 cricket. Their record against Australia is even worse with 6 losses on the trot.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

Australia registered their sixth consecutive win over South Africa in T20 cricket with a victory in the series opener. With this win, the Aussies extended their lead over the Proteas in the head-to-head record to 10.

Head to Head

Australia: 18

South Africa: 8

No Result: 0

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Bowlers to rule the roost in the powerplay overs

The powerplay in the first game saw a total of 7 wickets fall with the Aussies losing four of their batsmen and the Proteas seeing three of their batsmen returning to the dugout early. While we’re not expecting such a big haul in the second game, we wouldn’t be surprised to see early wickets in the game. The average score for the opening partnership in the last four games involving Australia and South Africa is around 13 runs. With an unsettled top order for both teams and the way the pitch is behaving, we are backing the bowlers to get 2 or more wickets in the first six overs in each inning.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Cameron Green to be Australia’s top batsman

The team’s leading run scorer in recent games, Cameron Green, is our pick to be the best batsman from the Aussies in the match. While Tim David stole the limelight in the first game, Green played an entertaining knock of 35 runs in just 13 balls. With 253 runs in the last 7 games at an average of over 63, the 26-year-old allrounder is primed to go big once again.

Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tristan Stubbs smashed five fours en route to a 27-ball-37 in the first game. The 24-year-old formed a 72-run partnership with Ryan Rickleton for the fourth wicket to set the platform for the chase, but was caught behind in the 15th over. Captain Aiden Markram will be counting on him to score the bulk of the team’s runs and provide solidity in the middle of the order.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’s top bowler

Australia’s experienced medium pacer Josh Hazlewood set the tone by getting the wicket of Aiden Markram in the first over itself. He backed it up with two more dismissals in the 15th over, notably getting the wicket of the settled Tristan Stubbs to derail the South African challenge. The 34-year-old is looking in good form and will be the man to watch out for from the hosts’ bowling line-up.

Kwena Maphaka to be South Africa’s top bowler

Kwena Maphaka highlighted why he is considered as the next best thing in South African cricket with his performance in the first T20I. The talented teenager took 4 wickets in his quota of four overs while conceding just 20 runs. The Proteas will be hoping he continues his form if they are to cause an upset and register a win.