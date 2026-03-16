Facts: The 9-match run Australia were on before they lost in the last game was their longest winning streak in T20I cricket.

Dewald Brevis set the record for the highest score by a South African batsman in the 20-over format with a knock of 125 in just 56 balls.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia were on their best ever T20 run till the second game, winning nine games in a row and were looking invincible. They, however, came up against a possessed Dewald Brevis as they fell short by 53 runs in the chase to lose their first game since September 2024. They’ll be eager to bounce back right after and while their confidence would be dented after the previous game, the home crowd should help them overcome that.

The visitors surprised many by their performance in the second game to level the series. They were completely dominant in the match and never let the Aussies get a sniff. Brevis set a South African record of the highest T20 score to post a mammoth total of 218. The bowlers, led by Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka, ensured the hosts’ winning run came to an end.

Australia Chance of Winning - 72%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 28%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Queensland favours pace bowlers and we’re expecting them to get early wickets in the third game. The first two games, too, saw early wickets fall as well despite the pitch favouring the batsmen more. We’re not expecting the openers to do well and hence, are backing the middle order to stabilise the innings.

We’re expecting Australia’s Tim David to go big in the game. The hard-hitting batsman has hit two fifties in the series so far and we wouldn’t put it beyond him to score a third. South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, too, has performed consistently in the two matches, scoring 37 and 31. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.85 for him to score more than 17 runs in the match and we find that very tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia to hit more sixes 1.60 Bet on Batery South Africa to score under 53 runs in the first 6 overs 1.70 Bet on Melbet Australia to have the better opening partnership 1.69 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Both of the games in Darwin saw the captains opt to field first after winning the toss. Interestingly, on both occasions, teams were able to successfully defend their total, which could influence the decision-making process for the third game. The third game is set to be played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, which favours bowlers due to the bounce and movement it offers. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a windy day in Cairns for the third T20I. There is no forecast of rain on the day and the temperature is likely to hover between 17 and 26 degrees celsius.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Glenn Maxwell Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia were on their longest winning streak in T20 cricket - a run of 9 games - which was broken by South Africa in the second T20I. This was also their first loss to the Proteas in seven games.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Senuran Muthuswamy Allrounder Kwena Maphaka Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have won two of the last five games. The three losses in between the two victories came against New Zealand and in the first T20I Down Under.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa finally put an end to their 6-match losing run in T20 cricket to Australia with a stellar win in Darwin. With this win, the Proteas narrowed the deficit to the Aussies to 9 games.

Head to Head

Australia: 18

South Africa: 9

No Result: 0

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Both teams to lose their openers early in the match

Matches involving Australia and South Africa have seen teams lose the opening wicket early in each of the last six games. The average score in these 12 innings stands at 14 runs with only three instances of the teams crossing 20 before losing their first wicket. The first two matches played in the series also saw the bowlers trouble the batters early with the powerplay overs seeing 11 wickets fall in just four innings. Hence, we’re expecting the teams to lose their opening wicket early. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.87 for South Africa to take the first Australian wicket before the score crosses 24. The same odds are also on offer for the Aussies to break the Proteas’ opening pair before they cross 22.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Tim David to be Australia’s top batsman

The pinch hitter has had more responsibilities added to him with the rest of the batsmen not performing consistently. Tim David has been the highest run scorer for the team in both games with scores of 83 and 50. We’re expecting him to go big once again as his teammates are yet to find form.

Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa’s top batsman

Tristan Stubbs has provided South Africa with stability after the team lost early wickets in both games. In the first game, he put together a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ryan Rickleton while he supported Brevis well in a 126-run stand in the second game. We’re expecting Mr. Reliable to provide his team with the stability they require once again.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’s top bowler

With 13 wickets in his last 6 games, Ben Dwarshuis is Australia’s most in-form bowler in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old returned with figures of 3/26 and 2/24 in the first two matches and with the third match being played in a bowling-friendly wicket, we wouldn’t be surprised if he goes one better.

Kwena Maphaka to be South Africa’s top bowler

Teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka has taken 7 wickets in the first two T20s. While the 19-year-old gave away 47 runs in the second game, he was at his economical best in the first match conceding just 20 runs. He is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far and he will be looking to add to his tally in the decider.