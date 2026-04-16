England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 The fifth unofficial T20I of the Women's Under-19 Tri-series Match Prediction ENG 44 % Chance of Winning SRI 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fifth unofficial T20I of the Women's Under-19 Tri-series will be taking place between England Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19. This match will take place on 17 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Ian Healy Oval. England Women Under-19 are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Australia Women Under-19 by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 are also heading to this game after winning their previous one against Australia Women Under-19 by 4 wickets.

Who will win? England Women Under-19 Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women Under-19 won their previous clash against England Women Under-19 by 8 runs.

Genevieve Jeer, from England Women Under-19, has scored 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.67.

Limansa Thilakarathna, from Sri Lanka Women Under-19, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.67.

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have a higher chance of winning in the next game. The team has been strong against England in the previous game which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27, and Limansa Thilakarathna, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.67. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 will be keen to end the series with a win. Even in the last game against England, the team came way too close to the win. They have players such as Genevieve Jeer, who has scored 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.67, and Shristi Patil, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

England Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 44%

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 56%

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women Under-19 are not having a good time in this series. The team has already lost the three games they have played and they are now standing eager to end the series on a positive note. But the next game against Sri Lanka Women Under-19 comes as a challenge for the team. They have batters such as Sophie Beech, who scored 5 runs off 6 balls, and Shristi Patil, who scored 11 runs off 13 balls in the last game. Bea Willis went wicketless but she maintained an economy of 3.30.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to get another win. Having a strong start to the series with two wins, they will be keen to grab another one in this game. Moreover, they have also been strong against England Women Under-19 in the last head-to-head clash. They have batters such as Umayanga Peiris, who scored 14 runs off 23 balls, and Danodya Sewmini, who has scored 12 runs off 22 balls in the last game. Chamodi Praboda took 2 wickets at an average of 10.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between England Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be played at the Ian Healy Oval. This ground is also expected to offer a balanced contest with the bat and ball. The pacers will receive early advantage with the swing, as the batters can do well at this venue only if they settle. Looking at the same, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The 5th Unofficial T20I between England Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 17° - 31° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

England Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Player List

Playing ENG SRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

England Women Under-19 Team Form

England Women Under-19 have struggled to do well in this series. Out of the three T20Is played by the team in this series, they have ended up losing all of them. They have players such as Maria Andrews, who maintained an economy of 5.60, and Diya Badge, who scored 39 runs off 43 balls in the last game.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have maintained their winning momentum in this series. The team has won both of its games so far, as they target another win against England in the next game. They have players such as Danodya Sewmini, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.30, and Pramudi Methsara, who scored 21 runs off 17 balls in the last game.

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 T20i Ian Healy Oval, null England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Batters

Genevieve Jeer maintains her spot as the top run scorer for England Women Under-19. She has managed to score 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.67.

Sanjana Kavindi has maintained her place as the highest scorer for Sri Lanka Women Under-19. She has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at an average of 27.

England Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Shristi Patil now stands as a key wicket-taker for England Women Under-19 in this series. She has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

Limansa Thilakarathna has been a crucial bowler for Sri Lanka Women Under-19. She has grabbed 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 8.67.