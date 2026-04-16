Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 55 % Chance of Winning KKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are waiting for the upcoming IPL clash, as Gujarat Titans will be going against the Kolkata Knight Riders. This match will be played on 17 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into this game after losing their previous one to Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. Will it be GT to continue its winning momentum, or will it be KKR to get its first win?

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shubman Gill has scored 35 runs off 25 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 30 runs off 19 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him once.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased better performances against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent games, and they also take the home ground advantage. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 165 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.20. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to get their first win in the upcoming match against GT. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.50, and Anukul Roy, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 55%

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 45%

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans didn't start the tournament well, as the team encountered two consecutive losses. But since then, they have won two consecutive games, which has boosted their confidence levels. For the upcoming match against KKR, the team takes home ground advantage and has also shown better performance against them in recent games. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 176 runs in 4 matches at an average of 44, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 113 runs in 4 matches at an average of 28.25. Rashid Khan has done well with the ball, as he holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to grab a single win in this season. The team will be eager to give its best in the upcoming match and turn the tables against GT. They have batters such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 152 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 78 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26. Vaibhav Arora has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 32.

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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue favours the team batting first, as 12 of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 178, falling to 151 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in this game would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 20% Humidity 26° - 41° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 20% Humidity 26° - 41° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have regained their winning momentum in the tournament. In the four games, the team has secured two wins and two losses, as they now eye another in the next game. They have players such as Ashok Sharma, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 36.25, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.66.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to secure their first win of the season. Standing at the bottom of the table, the team holds four losses and no wins in the five games they have played. They have players such as Kartik Tyagi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.40, and Rovman Powell, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 152.17.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters

Shubman Gill has been a key batsman for the Gujarat Titans lately. He has managed to score 426 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 53.25.

On the other hand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a breakout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 285 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.63.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna continues to be a dominant force for the Gujarat Titans with the ball. He has grabbed 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.18.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Arora stands as a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has grabbed 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 11.58.