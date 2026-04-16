Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Match Prediction
GT
55%
Chance of Winning
KKR
45%
Parimatch
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gujarat Titans have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Kolkata Knight Riders.
- Shubman Gill has scored 35 runs off 25 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.
- Ajinkya Rahane has scored 30 runs off 19 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him once.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning
Gujarat Titans will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased better performances against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent games, and they also take the home ground advantage. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 165 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.20. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to get their first win in the upcoming match against GT. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.50, and Anukul Roy, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 55%
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 45%
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat Titans didn't start the tournament well, as the team encountered two consecutive losses. But since then, they have won two consecutive games, which has boosted their confidence levels. For the upcoming match against KKR, the team takes home ground advantage and has also shown better performance against them in recent games. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 176 runs in 4 matches at an average of 44, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 113 runs in 4 matches at an average of 28.25. Rashid Khan has done well with the ball, as he holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have not been able to grab a single win in this season. The team will be eager to give its best in the upcoming match and turn the tables against GT. They have batters such as Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 152 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 78 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26. Vaibhav Arora has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 32.
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Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to Gujarat. This venue favours the team batting first, as 12 of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 178, falling to 151 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in this game would elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a 10% chance of rain.
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Green Cameron
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Raghuvanshi Angkrish
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Singh Rinku
batsman
Khan Rashid
bowler
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Sharma Ashok
bowler
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have regained their winning momentum in the tournament. In the four games, the team has secured two wins and two losses, as they now eye another in the next game. They have players such as Ashok Sharma, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 36.25, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.66.
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to secure their first win of the season. Standing at the bottom of the table, the team holds four losses and no wins in the five games they have played. They have players such as Kartik Tyagi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.40, and Rovman Powell, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 152.17.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Batters
Shubman Gill has been a key batsman for the Gujarat Titans lately. He has managed to score 426 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 53.25.
On the other hand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a breakout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 285 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.63.
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna continues to be a dominant force for the Gujarat Titans with the ball. He has grabbed 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.18.
On the other hand, Vaibhav Arora stands as a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has grabbed 14 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 11.58.
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