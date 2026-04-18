Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 U19 T20 Australia Tri-Series, Women, Match Prediction AUS 49 % Chance of Winning SRI 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Women's Under-19 Tri-series is about to come to an end, as Australia Women Under-19 prepare to go against Sri Lanka Women Under-19. This match will be played on 18 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Ian Healy Oval. Australia Women Under-19 are heading to this game after winning their previous one against England Women Under-19 by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be eager to end the series on a winning note.

Who will win? Australia Women Under-19 Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women Under-19 won their previous clash against Australia Women Under-19 by 4 wickets.

Alyssa Dermody, from Australia Women Under-19, has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 110.

Limansa Thilakarathna, from Sri Lanka Women Under-19, has taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.67.

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have a higher chance of winning in the last T20I. The team has been strong against Australia Women Under-19 in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They feature players like Limansa Thilakarathna, who has taken six wickets in two innings at an average of 8.67, and Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 54 runs in two innings at an average of 27. On the other hand, Australia Women Under-19 will be keen to end the series with a win. The team also takes home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Alyssa Dermody, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 110, and Filippa Suesee, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.86.

Australia Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 49%

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Chances of Winning: 51%

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women Under-19 have maintained their momentum in this series. And the team now aims to end the series also with a win, which will be quite challenging against Sri Lanka Women Under-19. Moreover, they also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batters such as Tegan Williamson, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings, and Indira Panelli, who has also scored 31 runs in 2 innings. Ira Aery has been a key wicket-taker, with 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.50.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women Under-19 have been the most dominant team in the series so far. Now they will be looking forward to the game against the Australia Women Under-19 as an opportunity to end the series with another win. The team has been strong against them in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters like Danodya Sewmini, who scored 12 runs off 22 balls in the previous game, and Umayanga Peiris, who scored 14 runs off 23 balls. At an average of 10.50, Chamodi Praboda claimed 2 wickets in the last game.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The 6th and final unofficial T20I between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 will be played at the Ian Healy Oval, which serves as a home ground to the Aussies. It is a balanced pitch, where the pacers will get an advantage early in the game. Batters will be able to receive benefits only when they settle on the crease. It gets challenging to score runs in the second innings, which makes it likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The 6th Unofficial T20I between Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 45% 16° - 28° C 16 kmph

Sunny 45% 16° - 28° C 16 kmph

Australia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Player List

Playing AUS SRI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 Team Form

Australia Women Under-19 have regained their winning momentum in this series. Out of the three matches the team has played, they have managed to win two of them and lost just one. They have players such as Emily Powell, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 104.55, and Aurora Mavros, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.67.

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Under-19 continue their undefeated momentum in this series. The team has showcased strong performances in all the games as they now aim to end the series with another win. They feature players like Pramudi Methsara, who hit 21 runs off 17 balls in the previous game, and Danodya Sewmini, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.30.

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 T20i Ian Healy Oval, null Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now!

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Batters

Alyssa Dermody is the top run scorer for Australia Women Under-19 in this series. She has managed to score 55 runs for the team in just 2 innings at a strike rate of 110.

Sanjana Kavindi continues to be Sri Lanka Women Under-19's top scorer. In two innings, she has scored 54 runs at an average of 27.

Australia Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 Top Bowlers

Filippa Suesee has been at her best for Australia Women Under-19 with the ball. She has grabbed 7 wickets for the team in just 3 innings at an average of 6.86.

For Sri Lanka Women Under-19, Limansa Thilakarathna has been an essential bowler. In two innings, she has taken six wickets for the side at an average of 8.67.