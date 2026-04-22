South Africa Women vs India Women The third T20I of the India Women tour of South Africa Match Prediction RSA 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third T20I of the India Women tour of South Africa will be an intense one for the fans to witness. This match will take place on 22 April at 9:30 PM IST at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa Women won the previous match by 8 wickets to increase their lead to 2-0. The team will now aim for another win to take the series with them, with two games to spare. On the other hand, India Women will also be eager to give a fight in the next game and keep the series alive.

Who will win? South Africa Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against India Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 17 runs off 18 balls against Shreyanka Patil, while Shreyanka has dismissed her thrice.

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 33 runs off 28 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has dismissed her once.

South Africa Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the upcoming match against South Africa Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in the recent games, which might help them to get the win. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50, and Shreyanka Patil, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.25. On the other hand, South Africa Women will be eager to continue their winning momentum and take the series win. The team also takes home-field advantage, which might help them to make a turnaround. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 105 runs in 2 innings at an average of 52.50, and Tumi Sekhukhune, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.60.

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 45%

India Women Chances of Winning: 55%

South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa Women will be eager to secure a series win by grabbing their third consecutive win over India Women. The team has shown strong performances over India Women in the recent games, and they will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batters such as Sune Luus, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 56 runs off 41 balls in 2 innings. Chloe Tryon holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.66.

On the other hand, India Women are yet to find their rhythm in the series. But the team has shown some impressive performances in the T20I format lately, which makes them one of the key contenders to secure a win in the next game. They have batters such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 140.47, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19. Arundhati Reddy holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.85.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Africa Women and India Women would be played at the Wanderers Stadium, which will offer the home-ground advantage to the Proteas. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 15 out of 28 games played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 173, falling to 145 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between South Africa Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 40% chance of rain on the match day and the humidity levels will also be high.

Light Rain 80% Humidity 11° - 19° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 80% Humidity 11° - 19° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

South Africa Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have managed to regain their winning momentum. Over their last five games in this format, the team holds two wins and three losses, as they remain eager to get their third win. They have players such as Tazmin Brits, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 100, and Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

India Women Team Form

India Women have struggled to secure wins in this series. Over their last five games in this format, the team has managed to grab just two wins and lost the other three games. They have players such as Shree Charani, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 8.12, and Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.

South Africa Women vs India Women T20i The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt continues to lead the Proteas batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 314 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 39.25.

Shafali Verma has been a key striker for the Indian team in this format. She has managed to score 389 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 168.39.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka has been a consistent wicket-taker for South Africa Women. She has grabbed 16 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 8.15.

Arundhati Reddy has been a key bowler for India Women in this format. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.66.