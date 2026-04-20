Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Prediction BAN 54 % Chance of Winning NZ 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh has made the fans excited. This match will be played on 20 April at 10:30 AM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh started off the series with a loss, as the team fell short by 26 runs in the first game. They will be aiming to level the series in the second match. On the other hand, New Zealand secured a win in the first game, as they now aim to seal the series with yet another win. Will it be a series win for the Kiwis, or will Bangladesh level the score?

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has won four of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh.

Henry Nicholls has scored 39 runs off 49 balls against Rishad Hossain, while Rishad has dismissed him once.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 8 runs off 10 balls against Blair Tickner, while Blair is yet to take his wicket.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the second ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage yet again in the second ODI, which could help them to grab a win and level the series. They have players such as Saif Hassan, who scored 55 runs off 76 balls, and Shoriful Islam, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50. On the other hand, New Zealand will rely on its recent win which might help them to turn the tables. With its strong record over Bangladesh, they will aim for a series win with this game. They have players such as Henry Nicholls, who scored 68 runs off 83 balls, and Blair Tickner, who took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 10.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 54%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 46%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh did not have a good start to the series, as the team lost the first ODI even after coming too close. But in the second ODI, they will be eager to bounce back, noting the fact that the team takes the home-ground advantage yet again. They have batters such as Towhid Hridoy, who scored 55 runs off 60 balls, and Litton Das, who scored 46 runs off 68 balls. Rishad Hossain contributed with the ball, as he took 2 wickets at an average of 22.

On the other hand, New Zealand had an impressive start to the series as they aim for a series win by winning the next game. It should be noted that the Kiwis have been strong against Bangladesh in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure another win. They have strong batters such as Dean Foxcroft, who scored 59 runs off 58 balls, and Will Young, who scored 30 runs off 42 balls. Nathan Smith did well with the ball, as he took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 15.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The second ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, offering home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This ground has favoured the chasing teams to a great extent, as 76 out of 146 ODIs played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 219, falling to 187 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the second ODI would bowl first.

Weather Report

The second ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand also won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 13% 26° - 42° C 19 kmph

Sunny 13% 26° - 42° C 19 kmph

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh are looking for ways to regain its winning momentum. Over their last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure wins in three and lost the other two. They have players such as Taskin Ahmed, who took 2 wickets at an average of 25, and Afif Hossain, who scored 27 runs off 49 balls.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand continue to maintain their winning streak in the ODI format. In its last five ODIs, the team has managed to grab four wins and lost just one game. They have players such as Dean Foxcroft, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.16, and Nathan Smith, who scored 21 runs off 22 balls.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Odi Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.33 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy displayed some impressive batting performances in the first game. He has scored 309 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.63 and a strike rate of 72.53.

Will Young remains the key run scorer for New Zealand in the recent games. He has managed to score 179 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 17.90.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has done well with the ball for Bangladesh in the recent ODIs. He has grabbed 20 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 4.94.

Blair Tickner continues to be a wicket-taking asset for New Zealand in ODIs. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 4 ODIs at an economy of 5.85.