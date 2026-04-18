Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction
SRH
53%
Chance of Winning
CSK
47%
Parimatch
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Chennai Super Kings have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Ishan Kishan has scored 32 runs off 19 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Anshul is yet to take his wicket.
- Sanju Samson has scored 27 runs off 26 balls against Harshal Patel, while Harshal has dismissed him thrice.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 224 runs in 5 matches at an average of 44.80, and Sakib Hussain, who holds 4 wickets in one inning at an average of 6. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to continue its winning momentum. It should be noted that they have been strong against SRH in the recent games. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 185 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.25, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18.90.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 53%
- Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 47%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown mixed performances in this tournament. In their recent game, the team has regained its winning momentum which boosts their confidence levels for the match against Chennai Super Kings. Moreover, SRH also takes the home ground advantage which might help them to win. They have batters such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 213 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.60, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has scored 124 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31. Praful Hinge took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 8.50.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have found their rhythm in this season. With two consecutive wins, the team will be targeting another win in the upcoming match against SRH. For this, they could take advantage of their recent record over them, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 171 runs in 5 matches at an average of 34.20, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50. Noor Ahmad has grabbed 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 42.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, offering home-ground advantage to SRH. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 2 out of 3 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 230, falling to just 186 in the second innings. Looking at the records, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bowl first in the next game.
Weather Report
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be partly clear and there is a 10% chance of rain.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Klaasen Heinrich
wicket keeper
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Arora Salil
wicket keeper
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Verma Aniket
no information yet
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Kumar Shivang
no information yet
Short Matt
all rounder
Hinge Praful
bowler
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Hussain Sakib
bowler
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Choudhary Mukesh
bowler
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Mhatre Ayush
no information yet
Head Travis
batsman
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran
batsman
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Veer Prashant
all rounder
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Ghosh Ramakrishna
all rounder
Patel Harshal
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. With two wins and three losses in five games, the team will look to the game against CSK as a chance to continue their winning momentum. They have star performers such as Harsh Dubey, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have also regained their winning momentum. With two wins and three losses this season, they will be eager to continue the momentum in the game against SRH. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.20, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 102 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chennai Super Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters
Heinrich Klaasen has done well with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his last 10 games, he has managed to score 423 runs at an average of 52.88 and a strike rate of 165.88.
For Chennai Super Kings, Ayush Mhatre has been doing wonders with the bat. He has managed to score 349 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.90.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers
Eshan Malinga has been a key bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad lately. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.13.
Anshul Kamboj continues to star for Chennai Super Kings with the ball. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has grabbed 15 wickets at an economy of 9.51.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments