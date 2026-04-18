411

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction

SRH

53%

Chance of Winning

CSK

47%

Parimatch

1.80
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The upcoming match in the Indian Premier League will be intense, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going against Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played on 18 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are also heading to this game after winning their previous one against Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets their third win.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Chennai Super Kings have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • Ishan Kishan has scored 32 runs off 19 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Anshul is yet to take his wicket.
  • Sanju Samson has scored 27 runs off 26 balls against Harshal Patel, while Harshal has dismissed him thrice.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 224 runs in 5 matches at an average of 44.80, and Sakib Hussain, who holds 4 wickets in one inning at an average of 6. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to continue its winning momentum. It should be noted that they have been strong against SRH in the recent games. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 185 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.25, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18.90.

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 53%
  • Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 47%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown mixed performances in this tournament. In their recent game, the team has regained its winning momentum which boosts their confidence levels for the match against Chennai Super Kings. Moreover, SRH also takes the home ground advantage which might help them to win. They have batters such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 213 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.60, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has scored 124 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31. Praful Hinge took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 8.50.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have found their rhythm in this season. With two consecutive wins, the team will be targeting another win in the upcoming match against SRH. For this, they could take advantage of their recent record over them, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 171 runs in 5 matches at an average of 34.20, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50. Noor Ahmad has grabbed 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 42.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, offering home-ground advantage to SRH. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as 2 out of 3 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 230, falling to just 186 in the second innings. Looking at the records, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bowl first in the next game.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be partly clear and there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
22%
27° - 38° C
11 kmph
Partly Sunny
22%
27° - 38° C
11 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Player List

Playing

SRH
SRH
CSK
CSK
First TeamSecond Team
Sharma Abhishek

all rounder

Samson Sanju

wicket keeper

Kishan Ishan

wicket keeper

Klaasen Heinrich

wicket keeper

Arora Salil

wicket keeper

Dube Shivam

all rounder

Verma Aniket

no information yet

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Kumar Shivang

no information yet

Short Matt

all rounder

Kamboj Anshul

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Mhatre Ayush

no information yet

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Sharma Kartik

no information yet

Veer Prashant

all rounder

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. With two wins and three losses in five games, the team will look to the game against CSK as a chance to continue their winning momentum. They have star performers such as Harsh Dubey, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have also regained their winning momentum. With two wins and three losses this season, they will be eager to continue the momentum in the game against SRH. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.20, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 102 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

T20

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Icon

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.80
Icon

Chennai Super Kings

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.00

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen has done well with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his last 10 games, he has managed to score 423 runs at an average of 52.88 and a strike rate of 165.88.

For Chennai Super Kings, Ayush Mhatre has been doing wonders with the bat. He has managed to score 349 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.90.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Eshan Malinga has been a key bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad lately. He has secured 13 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.13.

Anshul Kamboj continues to star for Chennai Super Kings with the ball. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has grabbed 15 wickets at an economy of 9.51.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sunrisers Hyderabad will win. Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the home ground advantage against Chennai Super Kings.
Compare Odds:Chennai Super Kings to Win - 2.00
Sunrisers Hyderabad to Win - 1.80
Best Bet
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