South Africa Women vs India Women T20I series Match Prediction RSA 43 % Chance of Winning IND 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India Women tour of South Africa is all set to commence with the T20I series. The first T20I will be played on 17 April at 9:30 PM IST at the Kingsmead in Durban. South Africa Women are heading to this series after losing their previous one against New Zealand Women by 4-1. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this series after winning their previous one against Australia Women by 1-2.

Who will win? South Africa Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against India Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 27 runs off 13 balls against Arundhati Reddy, while Arundhati is yet to take her wicket.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 45 runs off 28 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba has dismissed her once.

South Africa Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will be heading to the first T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning momentum in this format lately, which boosts their confidence levels to secure a win in the next game. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 4231 runs in 154 innings at an average of 30.43, and Kranti Gaud, who holds 3 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 51.66. On the other hand, South Africa Women might find it challenging to secure a win. Still, the team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against India Women in the recent games. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 2434 runs in 87 innings at an average of 36.32, and Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 70 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 26.07.

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 43%

India Women Chances of Winning: 57%

South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa Women did not have a good outing in their previous ODI series. The team will take the home ground advantage to turn the tables in the first T20I and come out victorious. Along with that, it should be noted that the team has been strong against India Women in their recent head-to-head matches. They have batters such as Anneke Bosch, who has scored 919 runs in 41 innings at an average of 26.25, and Tazmin Brits, who has scored 1854 runs in 72 innings at an average of 30.90. Nonkululeko Mlaba has been a crucial asset for them, as she holds 66 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 22.81.

On the other hand, India Women are the strong contenders in this series. The team has done well in its recent games and will be looking forward to continuing the momentum in the next game against South Africa Women. They have batters such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 3822 runs in 169 innings at an average of 29.40, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 1150 runs in 61 innings at a strike rate of 143.92. With the ball, the team would rely on the performances of Arundhati Reddy, who holds 45 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 25.26.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Africa Women and India Women will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban, offering home ground advantage to the Proteas. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 13 out of 24 T20Is played here have been won by them and 9 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 156, falling to 137 in the second innings. So, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is also a 10% chance of rain, with the humidity levels being high.

Cloudy 67% Humidity 21° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 67% Humidity 21° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

South Africa Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have not been able to do well in the shortest format lately. The team has secured four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they aim to regain form in the next match. They have players such as Nadine de Klerk, who has scored 755 runs in 57 innings at an average of 25.16, and Chloe Tryon, who holds 45 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 34.55.

India Women Team Form

India Women continue to show their dominance in the T20I format. Over their last five games, the team has managed to secure four wins and lost just one of them. They have players such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 2551 runs in 59 innings at an average of 30.73, and Renuka Singh, who holds 66 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 20.96.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt continues to be a key batter for South Africa Women in the T20I format. She has managed to score 346 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 49.43.

On the other hand, Shafali Verma has done well with the bat for India Women. She has managed to score 404 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 50.50.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Nonkululeko Mlaba continues to dominate with the ball for South Africa Women. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.39.

For India Women, Arundhati Reddy has been a consistent performer with the ball. She has grabbed 13 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.91.