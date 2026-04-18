Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 57 % Chance of Winning DC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set for another intense double header, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be going against the Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 18 April at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs. One team aims to continue its winning momentum while the other aims to end its losing streak.

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five games against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli has scored 8 runs off 10 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh has dismissed him once.

KL Rahul has scored 109 runs off 99 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him twice.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Delhi Capitals in the head-to-head matches and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 228 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57, and Rasikh Salam, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.40. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will remain eager to secure a win and regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.33, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 57%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 43%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their dominance in IPL 2026, as the team remains among the table toppers. With four wins in five games, they will be looking forward to the match against the Delhi Capitals as another winning opportunity. The team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against Delhi, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Tim David, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 216.17, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 222 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.50. Josh Hazlewood has grabbed 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.33.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have not been able to carry the same momentum with which they started. DC started with two consecutive wins but have now encountered two consecutive losses, which makes things slightly challenging when they go against RCB. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.50, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.75. Mukesh Kumar has grabbed 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.75.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which offers the home ground advantage to RCB. It has been known to favour the chasing teams, as 9 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first and 7 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 141, falling to 136 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 26% 22° - 36° C 18 kmph

Sunny 26% 22° - 36° C 18 kmph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their dominant form this season. Playing five games, the team has managed to secure wins in four of them and lost one. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.28, and Phil Salt, who has scored 139 runs in 5 matches at an average of 27.80.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals started the tournament well but their form has faltered lately. Over the four games they have played this season, the team has managed to win two and lose the other two. They have players such as T Natarajan, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.25, and KL Rahul, who has scored 111 runs in 4 matches at an average of 27.75.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Virat Kohli continues to dominate with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 442 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 49.11.

For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul has been the star performer with the bat. He has managed to score 327 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 36.33.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a key wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has grabbed 12 wickets for the team in their last 10 IPL games at an economy of 9.82.

Axar Patel has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals with the ball. He has grabbed 7 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.64.