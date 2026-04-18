Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction
RCB
57%
Chance of Winning
DC
43%
Parimatch
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five games against Delhi Capitals.
- Virat Kohli has scored 8 runs off 10 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh has dismissed him once.
- KL Rahul has scored 109 runs off 99 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him twice.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Delhi Capitals in the head-to-head matches and they also take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 228 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57, and Rasikh Salam, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.40. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will remain eager to secure a win and regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.33, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.20.
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 57%
- Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 43%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their dominance in IPL 2026, as the team remains among the table toppers. With four wins in five games, they will be looking forward to the match against the Delhi Capitals as another winning opportunity. The team takes home ground advantage and has also been strong against Delhi, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Tim David, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 216.17, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 222 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.50. Josh Hazlewood has grabbed 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.33.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have not been able to carry the same momentum with which they started. DC started with two consecutive wins but have now encountered two consecutive losses, which makes things slightly challenging when they go against RCB. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 109 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.50, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.75. Mukesh Kumar has grabbed 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.75.
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which offers the home ground advantage to RCB. It has been known to favour the chasing teams, as 9 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first and 7 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 141, falling to 136 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kohli Virat
batsman
Rahul KL
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Rizvi Sameer
batsman
Patidar Rajat
batsman
Patel Axar
all rounder
Sharma Jitesh
wicket keeper
Miller David
batsman
David Tim
batsman
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Pandya Krunal
all rounder
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Kumar Bhuvneshwar
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Sharma Suyash
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Hazlewood Josh
bowler
Kumar Mukesh
bowler
Salam Rasikh
bowler
Nigam Vipraj
all rounder
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Yadav Mangesh
all rounder
Nair Karun
batsman
Ostwal Vicky
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Rana Nitish
batsman
Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have maintained their dominant form this season. Playing five games, the team has managed to secure wins in four of them and lost one. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.28, and Phil Salt, who has scored 139 runs in 5 matches at an average of 27.80.
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals started the tournament well but their form has faltered lately. Over the four games they have played this season, the team has managed to win two and lose the other two. They have players such as T Natarajan, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 35.25, and KL Rahul, who has scored 111 runs in 4 matches at an average of 27.75.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Virat Kohli continues to dominate with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 442 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 49.11.
For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul has been the star performer with the bat. He has managed to score 327 runs in his last 10 IPL games at an average of 36.33.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a key wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has grabbed 12 wickets for the team in their last 10 IPL games at an economy of 9.82.
Axar Patel has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals with the ball. He has grabbed 7 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.64.
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