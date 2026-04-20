Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction
SRH
56%
Chance of Winning
DC
44%
Parimatch
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head encounters.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 14 runs off 5 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh is yet to take his wicket.
- KL Rahul has scored 2 runs off 4 balls against Eshan Malinga, while Eshan is yet to take his wicket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Delhi Capitals. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and have also been on a winning streak lately, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 283 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47.16, and Sakib Hussain, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.20. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be trying their best to turn the tables and get their fourth win of the season. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 84.50, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.57.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 56%
- Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 44%
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown mixed performances in this season. Out of the six games they have played, the team has won three and also lost three. But the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals brings an opportunity for them to get their fourth win and rank up in the standings. SRH also takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 213 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.50, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 188 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.33. Eshan Malinga has done well with the ball, taking 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.12.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have positioned themselves as one of the strong teams in this season. With three wins in five games, it will be a bit challenging for them to get the fourth in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have batters such as David Miller, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 162.90, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42. Axar Patel has grabbed 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.60.
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to SRH. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, with two out of three T20Is played here being won by them. The average first innings score at this ground stands high at 230, falling to 186 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain which might have an impact on the match duration.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Rahul KL
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Rizvi Sameer
batsman
Klaasen Heinrich
wicket keeper
Patel Axar
all rounder
Arora Salil
wicket keeper
Miller David
batsman
Verma Aniket
no information yet
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Rana Nitish
batsman
Kumar Shivang
no information yet
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Hussain Sakib
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Kumar Mukesh
bowler
Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Out of the six games they have played, the team has managed to secure three wins and three losses. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.80, and Travis Head, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 144.44.
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have also regained their winning momentum in this campaign. In just five games, the team has secured three wins and two losses, as they aim for the fourth in the next game. They have star performers such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32, and KL Rahul, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.60.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Heinrich Klaasen has been a key batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. He has managed to score 459 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 57.38.
KL Rahul remains a key run scorer for Delhi Capitals lately. He has managed to score 343 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 162.55.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Eshan Malinga has done well with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has grabbed a massive total of 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.91.
Kuldeep Yadav continues to show his consistency for Delhi Capitals with the ball. He has managed to take just 8 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.91.
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