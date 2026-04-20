Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction SRH 56 % Chance of Winning DC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set to offer fans another fiery clash, as Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to go against Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 21 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 14 runs off 5 balls against Mukesh Kumar, while Mukesh is yet to take his wicket.

KL Rahul has scored 2 runs off 4 balls against Eshan Malinga, while Eshan is yet to take his wicket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Delhi Capitals. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and have also been on a winning streak lately, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 283 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47.16, and Sakib Hussain, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.20. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be trying their best to turn the tables and get their fourth win of the season. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 169 runs in 5 innings at an average of 84.50, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 23.57.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 56%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 44%

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown mixed performances in this season. Out of the six games they have played, the team has won three and also lost three. But the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals brings an opportunity for them to get their fourth win and rank up in the standings. SRH also takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 213 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.50, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 188 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.33. Eshan Malinga has done well with the ball, taking 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 23.12.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have positioned themselves as one of the strong teams in this season. With three wins in five games, it will be a bit challenging for them to get the fourth in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have batters such as David Miller, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 162.90, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42. Axar Patel has grabbed 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.60.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to SRH. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, with two out of three T20Is played here being won by them. The average first innings score at this ground stands high at 230, falling to 186 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain which might have an impact on the match duration.

Partly Sunny 30% 26° - 37° C 6 kmph

Partly Sunny 30% 26° - 37° C 6 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Out of the six games they have played, the team has managed to secure three wins and three losses. They have players such as Praful Hinge, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.80, and Travis Head, who has scored 143 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 144.44.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have also regained their winning momentum in this campaign. In just five games, the team has secured three wins and two losses, as they aim for the fourth in the next game. They have star performers such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32, and KL Rahul, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.60.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen has been a key batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. He has managed to score 459 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 57.38.

KL Rahul remains a key run scorer for Delhi Capitals lately. He has managed to score 343 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 162.55.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Eshan Malinga has done well with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has grabbed a massive total of 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.91.

Kuldeep Yadav continues to show his consistency for Delhi Capitals with the ball. He has managed to take just 8 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.91.