Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series Match Prediction BAN 57 % Chance of Winning NZ 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh is all set to commence with the ODI series. The first ODI of the same will be played on 17 April at 10:30 AM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh are heading into this series after winning their previous one against Pakistan by 2-1. On the other hand, New Zealand are heading into this series after winning their previous one against India by 1-2. It will be intense to see which one of these two teams starts the series with a win.

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters against Bangladesh.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 17 runs off 20 balls against Will O’Rourke, while Will is yet to take his wicket.

Tom Latham has scored 32 runs off 29 balls against Rishad Hossain, while Rishad is yet to take his wicket.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh has a higher chance of winning in the first ODI against New Zealand. The team takes home ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious in this game. They have players such as Litton Das, who has scored 2654 runs in 97 innings at an average of 30.15, and Mustafizur Rahman, who holds 182 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 26.96. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to start the series with a win. For this, they might take advantage of their recent record over Bangladesh, which has been dominant. They have players such as Will Young, who has scored 1823 runs in 55 innings at an average of 36.46, and Will O’Rourke, who holds 22 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 36.27.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 57%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 43%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh is entering this series with boosted confidence levels, as they won the previous home series against Pakistan. With the home ground advantage, the team will be able to come out strong against the Kiwis and eventually start the series with a win. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 733 runs in 30 innings at an average of 25.27, and Soumya Sarkar, who has scored 2338 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.40. With the ball, the team would rely on Taskin Ahmed, who holds 123 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 29.52.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be eager to start off the series with a win. Although they have been strong against Bangladesh in the recent games, the team lacks squad strength. They have batters such as Tom Latham, who has scored 4464 runs in 150 innings at an average of 34.07, and Henry Nicholls, who has scored 2252 runs in 82 innings at an average of 34.12. With the ball, the team could also rely on the performances of Blair Tickner, who holds 25 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 33.52.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This venue is known to favour chasing teams, as 76 out of 149 ODIs played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 218, falling to 187 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch records, it can be concluded that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 10% chance of rain on the match day and the skies are predicted to be cloudy.

Cloudy 14% Humidity 27° - 41° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 14% Humidity 27° - 41° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have shown impressive form in the ODI format lately. In their last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure three wins and lost the other two games. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 1341 runs in 42 innings at an average of 35.28, and Nahid Rana, who has taken 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.46.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has shown a dominant form in its recent ODI matches. Over their last five ODIs, the team has managed to win four of them and lost only one. They have players such as Nathan Smith, who holds 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 32.50, and Adithya Ashok, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 60.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy has been the top scorer for Bangladesh in the recent games. He has managed to score 305 runs in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 38.13.

Will Young stands as a key batter for New Zealand in the ODI series. He has managed to score 149 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 16.56.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been a consistent wicket-taker for Bangladesh lately. He has taken an impressive total of 18 wickets in his last 8 ODIs at an economy of 5.02.

On the other hand, Blair Tickner has done well with the ball for New Zealand. He has grabbed 9 wickets for the team in his last 3 ODIs at an economy of 6.63.