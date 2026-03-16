Facts: Australia Women’s Ashleigh Gardner was the top run-getter of the ODI series with 146 runs in three innings.

England Women’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was the second highest run scorer with 115 runs in three innings.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

The Women’s Ashes started with a three-match ODI series between Australia Women and England Women where the former pulled off a 3-0 clean sweep with ease. In the first outing, England Women’s score of 204 proved to be too scant for the home team to chase down. Australia Women’s Alyssa Healy led from the front with 70 runs and Ashleigh Gardner’s 42 won them the match with four wickets left in hand. However, even though the hosts landed themselves in a soup during the second match where they were bundled out for 180, England Women failed to chase even that as they were dismissed entirely for 159.

Australia Women achieved the series win before the final but it did not stop them from dominating once again. Batting first, they went on to amass a grand total of 308 which was nearly insurmountable. Ashleigh Gardner’s 102 was the highlight of the innings but Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney pitched in with scores of 55 and 50, respectively. England Women did their best but fell short by a massive margin as they were bowled out for 222, leading to an 86-run defeat.

Australia Women chance of winning - 69%

England Women chance of winning - 31%

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Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips

England Women to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont had a tough time making any headway against Australia Women’s bowlers in the tour so far. In the ODI series prior to this, the opening pair for England Women secured measly partnerships of 1, 8 and 11 runs. Bouchier was particularly out of form in the series as she ended up with a total of 26 runs in three innings which included a two-ball duck dismissal in the last match. England Women’s first partnership is certainly on the backfoot coming into this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Out of a total of 22 T20I matches held at Sydney Cricket Ground so far, the teams batting first have the advantage with 13 victories while those chasing have eight wins. The average first innings total of 160 is quite mediocre but defendable on this surface, making batting first the top choice for the toss winner of the next game.

Weather Report

The conditions at Sydney will be mostly overcast but rain is not a threat as there is a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Georgia Wareham All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath Batter Annabel Sutherland Bowler Alana King Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women are extremely balanced and they make their teamwork look rather easy. The batters and bowlers always find ways of picking up each other’s slack.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s unimpressive batting displays cost them victory in all three of the ODI matches and it would take a miracle to bring in drastic improvement.

Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women and Australia Women are nearly tied with a scoreline of 20-19 in their T20I head-to-head record so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Australia Women - 19

England Women - 20

Tied - 2

No Result - 1

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

Barring the first match of the ODI series between the sides, England Women’s first wicket was outperformed by Australia Women’s openers in the remaining two matches. In the last three games, Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier were completely out of sync and ended up with opening scores of 1, 8 and 11 runs for England Women. Although Australia Women were not significantly better in this regard, Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy managed to add 17, 43 and 8 runs to the first wicket. Considering they made for a better partnership than England Women, Australia Women’s openers are favored for the next game.

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Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

In the ODI series against England Women, Alyssa Healy was the second highest run scorer for Australia Women with 114 runs in three innings. Her best performance was in the opening game of the series where she scored a half-century with 70 runs. The skipper is expected to come out on top this time around.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt was England Women’s top batter in the previous ODI series versus Australia Women wherein she amassed 115 runs in three innings along with an average of 38.33. She scored a half-century in the final with 61 runs and as their most consistent batter in the tournament, she remains the leading choice for the next match as well.

Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Alana King was absolutely out of the world in the ODI series against England Women, having taken a total of 11 wickets in three innings. This also includes a fifer in the final match of the tournament in an 8.2-over spell. With an excellent bowling average of 9.63, she is the top pick to be their premier bowler once again in the upcoming fixture.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone emerged as England Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last ODI series against Australia Women with seven wickets in three innings. This includes a brilliant four-wicket haul in the second match and an average of 21.28. Given her form in the tournament, she is anticipated to be their leading bowler in the upcoming game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch) England Women were already on tenterhooks when they entered the series but Australia Women ensured that the visitors did not get an inch in the tournament. Australia Women were truly in their own league as they pulled off some incredible performances, including defending a paltry score of 180 in limited overs cricket. Their dominance is a testament to their brilliance and the way they band together as a unit is not something England Women have been able to achieve. For the T20I series, as well, Australia Women will be favored to clinch victory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





