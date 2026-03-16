Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction
AUS
69%
Chance of Winning
ENG
31%
T20i
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Australia Women’s Ashleigh Gardner was the top run-getter of the ODI series with 146 runs in three innings.
- England Women’s Nat Sciver-Brunt was the second highest run scorer with 115 runs in three innings.
Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning
The Women’s Ashes started with a three-match ODI series between Australia Women and England Women where the former pulled off a 3-0 clean sweep with ease. In the first outing, England Women’s score of 204 proved to be too scant for the home team to chase down. Australia Women’s Alyssa Healy led from the front with 70 runs and Ashleigh Gardner’s 42 won them the match with four wickets left in hand. However, even though the hosts landed themselves in a soup during the second match where they were bundled out for 180, England Women failed to chase even that as they were dismissed entirely for 159.
Australia Women achieved the series win before the final but it did not stop them from dominating once again. Batting first, they went on to amass a grand total of 308 which was nearly insurmountable. Ashleigh Gardner’s 102 was the highlight of the innings but Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney pitched in with scores of 55 and 50, respectively. England Women did their best but fell short by a massive margin as they were bowled out for 222, leading to an 86-run defeat.
- Australia Women chance of winning - 69%
- England Women chance of winning - 31%
Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips
England Women to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont had a tough time making any headway against Australia Women’s bowlers in the tour so far. In the ODI series prior to this, the opening pair for England Women secured measly partnerships of 1, 8 and 11 runs. Bouchier was particularly out of form in the series as she ended up with a total of 26 runs in three innings which included a two-ball duck dismissal in the last match. England Women’s first partnership is certainly on the backfoot coming into this fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction
Out of a total of 22 T20I matches held at Sydney Cricket Ground so far, the teams batting first have the advantage with 13 victories while those chasing have eight wins. The average first innings total of 160 is quite mediocre but defendable on this surface, making batting first the top choice for the toss winner of the next game.
Weather Report
The conditions at Sydney will be mostly overcast but rain is not a threat as there is a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy (C)
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Georgia Wareham
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ash Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
Bowler
|
Alana King
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women are extremely balanced and they make their teamwork look rather easy. The batters and bowlers always find ways of picking up each other’s slack.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Knight (C)
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Filer
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
England Women’s unimpressive batting displays cost them victory in all three of the ODI matches and it would take a miracle to bring in drastic improvement.
Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head
England Women and Australia Women are nearly tied with a scoreline of 20-19 in their T20I head-to-head record so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 42
Australia Women - 19
England Women - 20
Tied - 2
No Result - 1
Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds
Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Barring the first match of the ODI series between the sides, England Women’s first wicket was outperformed by Australia Women’s openers in the remaining two matches. In the last three games, Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier were completely out of sync and ended up with opening scores of 1, 8 and 11 runs for England Women. Although Australia Women were not significantly better in this regard, Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy managed to add 17, 43 and 8 runs to the first wicket. Considering they made for a better partnership than England Women, Australia Women’s openers are favored for the next game.
Australia Women vs England Women
T20i
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters
Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
In the ODI series against England Women, Alyssa Healy was the second highest run scorer for Australia Women with 114 runs in three innings. Her best performance was in the opening game of the series where she scored a half-century with 70 runs. The skipper is expected to come out on top this time around.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt was England Women’s top batter in the previous ODI series versus Australia Women wherein she amassed 115 runs in three innings along with an average of 38.33. She scored a half-century in the final with 61 runs and as their most consistent batter in the tournament, she remains the leading choice for the next match as well.
Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers
Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Alana King was absolutely out of the world in the ODI series against England Women, having taken a total of 11 wickets in three innings. This also includes a fifer in the final match of the tournament in an 8.2-over spell. With an excellent bowling average of 9.63, she is the top pick to be their premier bowler once again in the upcoming fixture.
Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Ecclestone emerged as England Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last ODI series against Australia Women with seven wickets in three innings. This includes a brilliant four-wicket haul in the second match and an average of 21.28. Given her form in the tournament, she is anticipated to be their leading bowler in the upcoming game, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- Australia Women to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
- England Women to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments